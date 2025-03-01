Oregon State University Strengthens Ties with South Korea's 'Future Innovation Leaders'

OSU President Jayathi Murthy and OSU Foundation CEO Shawn Scoville engage with alumni and future students in Seoul

As a global leader in advanced technology and engineering, South Korea is shaping the future of innovation. This week, Oregon State University (OSU) President Professor Jayathi Y. Murthy and OSU Foundation President & CEO Shawn L. Scoville met with OSU alumni, newly admitted students, and industry leaders in Seoul to celebrate OSU's global connections and reaffirm the university's commitment to cutting-edge research, student success, and career pathways in high-demand fields.

With more than 80 students from South Korea currently enrolled at OSU, the university continues to be a destination of choice for Korean students seeking world-class education and access to top global industries. OSU offers strong academic and research programs in AI, robotics, computer science, oceanography, and sustainability, areas that align with South Korea's strengths in technology, engineering, and global problem-solving.

"South Korea has long been at the forefront of technology and scientific advancements, and Oregon State University shares that same drive for innovation," said Murthy. "Our university fosters a research-intensive, globally connected environment where students engage with cutting-edge discoveries and collaborate with industry leaders. I'm excited to strengthen our connections with Korea's best and brightest minds and future innovation leaders."

A global research powerhouse with strong industry connections

OSU is ranked among the top 1.4% of degree-granting institutions worldwide and has a student body of nearly 38,000 students from more than 100 countries. It is home to the largest Computer Science program in the United States and has a strong research enterprise, with US$422 million in annual research expenditures and a goal to double that by 2030.

The university has deep industry ties, serving as a preferred hiring partner for global companies, including Intel, Google, NVIDIA, Amazon, Apple, Boeing, Nike and Tesla. These partnerships provide OSU students with access to outstanding career opportunities in high-impact fields.

OSU Foundation's commitment to global education and alumni engagement

Accompanying President Murthy, Shawn L. Scoville, President and CEO of the OSU Foundation, highlighted the Foundation's role in expanding OSU's impact through global alumni engagement and philanthropy.

"The OSU Foundation is dedicated to engaging our dynamic international network of alumni and supporters to help strengthen OSU's ability to address global challenges," said Scoville. "Through our US$1.75 billion 'Believe It' fundraising and engagement campaign, we are investing in OSU's students, faculty and groundbreaking infrastructure that positions OSU as a global leader in AI, sustainability, and engineering."

One such transformative project is the Jen-Hsun Huang and Lori Mills Huang Collaborative Innovation Complex, made possible by more than US$100 million in philanthropic investments, including a US$50 million gift from OSU alumni couple Jen-Hsun Huang, NVIDIA Founder and CEO, and Lori Mills Huang. Set to open in 2026, the facility will house one of the most powerful supercomputers in the United States, advancing research in AI, sustainability, climate science, and oceanography, and beyond.

The event in Seoul was attended by several alumni and future students. "We are grateful to our volunteer leaders in South Korea for their generous welcome. As OSU continues to expand its global footprint, engagements like this reaffirm the university's deep connections with its alumni, who play a vital role in OSU's global impact," said Scoville.

