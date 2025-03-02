Gibsons, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2025) - Hyperspectral Intelligence Inc. (HII), a pioneering force in hyperspectral technologies, is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary product, the Hyperspectral Handheld Scanner (HHS), available starting March 1, 2025.

Designed to transform the mineral exploration and mining industry, the HHS introduces a new era in rapid compositional analysis for rocks by combining precision, accuracy, and seamless data integration in a truly portable device. This innovative tool is set to revolutionize how the industry approaches the exploration and extraction of critical minerals and strategic raw materials, which are essential for global economic security and technological advancement.

Innovative Features Include:

High-Performance Spectral Collection: The HHS collects 300 high-signal-to-noise Vis-SWIR (450-2450 nm) spectra per meter in under a minute-vastly surpassing traditional spectrometer systems.

Non-Contact Operation: With a 6 cm operational distance, the HHS efficiently scans drill core and crushed rock without direct contact, preserving sample integrity.

Cloud Connectivity: All data collected by the HHS are automatically uploaded to the cloud, facilitating efficient data management and access without overwhelming the user.

Advanced QA/QC Protocols: Built-in quality assurance and quality control standards ensure that every scan delivers repeatable and reliable results, crucial for reporting.

: Built-in quality assurance and quality control standards ensure that every scan delivers repeatable and reliable results, crucial for reporting. Data-Driven Analytics: HII offers a comprehensive suite of outputs, from basic spectral calculations to advanced analytics that are ready for use in the decision making process.

"Our newly unveiled HHS system redefines industry standards for efficiency and user-friendliness in rock identification," said Dr. Michelle Tappert, CEO of Hyperspectral Intelligence Inc. "This tool is designed to empower everyone from field technicians to senior geologists to build faster, more accurate logs from drill core and crushed rocks, significantly enhancing productivity and decision-making in mineral exploration and mining operations."

The HHS is now available with flexible pricing based on project location and duration.

Hyperspectral Intelligence Inc., headquartered in Canada, leads the way in developing advanced automated systems for rock identification in the mineral exploration and mining industry, continually driving enhancements in professional capabilities across the globe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242950

SOURCE: Hyperspectral Intelligence Inc