Explore The Infinite: HIKMICRO First Unveils "Digital System" Concept on IWA 2025

HANGZHOU, China, March 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HIKMICRO, the leading pioneer of technology exploration in the hunting market, unveiled its vision for the future at the IWA Outdoor Classics 2025 show in Nuremburg. HIKMICRO showcased groundbreaking innovations and outlined its new "digital system" ethos on its stand in Hall 4A-300 at the annual event, recognized as the world's premier exhibition for the hunting and target sports industry.

Centered on the theme "Explore the infinite: Digital System Redefine Your Hunting Experience", HIKMICRO highlighted the company's new commitment to exploring the infinite possibilities of industry-leading innovation and providing an unrivalled experience for users.

HIKMICRO's "digital system" ethos is inspired by the desire to consolidate optical solutions in a world where hunters are faced with an ever-increasing, and sometimes confusing, choice of high-tech spotting and sighting devices. HIKMICRO wants to give hunters a clearer, simpler and more effective choice by offering integrated solutions to cover all imaginable needs in all aspects of every hunting scenario - all from the trusted HIKMICRO brand.

HIKMICRO product manager May said: "While HIKMICRO continues to lead the digital hunting optics market, the brand now wants to go a step further than simply delivering technological changes at product level. HIKMICRO is breaking through the boundaries to redefine hunting as a fully immersive experience in which the HIKMICRO brand has the infinite possibilities of every imaginable eventuality covered with the best available solution."

How HIKMICRO is making the digital system a reality

Technology Breakthrough - HIKMICRO Shutterless Image System (HSIS)

HIKMICRO is commit to delivering a digital system with advanced functions that break through technological boundaries to give hunters an unrivalled experience. The introduction of the new FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR 2.0 thermal monoculars marked a huge leap forward in thermal imaging technology, especially from HIKMICRO's proprietary shutterless technology; a remarkable innovation that puts the brand way ahead of its competitors. HIKMICRO's Shutterless Image System technology eliminates thermal imaging freeze while ensuring zero image loss throughout the observation process, so the critical moment is never missed. Just enjoy the unique experience of seamless viewing as the detector continuously learns the background view to create clear images with fine detail. All this while still maintaining the shutter construction to calibrate images for power-up or when going through extreme temperature fluctuations.

This technology introduces the new digital system values to the thermal imaging sector, consolidating HIKMICRO's leadership in this category.

Continuous exploration in daytime hunting with 4K digital optics

HIKMICRO continues to push the boundaries of the viewing experience, whether hunting by day, by night or in twilight. These pioneering devices dispel the myth that thermal and digital optics are only for after-dark hunting - HIKMICRO gives a true round-the-clock hunting experience.

The HABROK 4K received excellent feedback from market, making it a top choice for many new hunters as their first all-in-one binoculars. Users particularly engaged in deer stalking have shown especially high praise, proving that HIKMICRO devices genuinely provide a richly enhanced hunting experience at early morning and twilight. This is highlighted by unbeatable low-light performance with full-color 4K UHD detector which delivers vivid images, even in twilight, to provide those vital extra minutes needed for successful hunting. Such immersive dawn to dusk viewing could never be imagined by hunters using traditional optics, which are limited by their need full daylight.

New image stabilization technology ensures the ultimate smooth viewing experience. This feature eliminates unwanted movement and vibration throughout the rigors of the hunt to provide hunters with steady images that won't blur their vision. This feature excels in low light, ensuring a totally immersive experience with optimum viewing during crucial moments when quick, clear decision-making is vital for hunting success.

No special moment is ever missed with instant recordings for highlights capturing. HIKMICO 's digital hunting product family (HABROK 4K, HABROK PRO and ALPEX 4K) can help you easily capture photos and videos of vital moments out in the field or forest and save them in Local Album and SIGHT APP. These saved memories are simple to review and share, plus you can instantly check the result of a shot and quickly locate your quarry.

Combine this with a long list of digital functions including multiple zero profiles for different rifles and ammunition, laser rangefinder for fast, accurate distance calculation to your target, and ballistic calculation to give a precise aiming solution for every shot, it is clear to see the huge advantages the HIKMICRO digital system has over traditional optics.

Ultimate integration for information sharing and support

HIKMICRO has also introduced a fully integrated hunting and information sharing solution with the new Hunt Ground feature in its SIGHT APP. This enables you to chart your hunting ground within the app, and map detected animals, planned trails, high seats and feeders along with your HIKMICRO trail camera/s. All data can be quickly accessed via your smartphone and immediately shared via the Real-Time Information Sharing Function. The ability to stay in touch with your positions marked on a live map ensures safe, effective hunting, and the stored information is a valuable resource for planning future adventures together.

This connectivity fosters a stronger sense of community and provides the foundation for a fully integrated digital system in which the SIGHT APP will enable hunters to fully replicate their hunting experiences and share information and the excitement of the hunt with friends.

Hunters can also use this integrated hub to bind their products and access an ever-growing range of services, including online customer support, extended warranties and real-time repair status updates. Accessed via the customer service section of the SIGHT APP, it will create the ultimate digital service experience for hunters.

Exploring technology to shape the future of hunting

The strategies revealed by HIKMICRO at the IWA show enforce and extend its brand vision and mindset of infinite exploration. HIKMICRO is delivering this vision to take digital and thermal hunting devices from niche to mass markets, by making the best user-friendly products with the leading technology while providing a fully integrated solution to meet every need that hunters could have. In a world where digital and thermal optics are rapidly evolving, HIKMICRO is exploring the exciting solutions that AI technology promises for the hunting industry.

Digital System is HIKMICRO's pioneering first step into a new and totally immersive hunting experience where thermal and digital viewing provide the most effective choice for daytime and nighttime hunting. HIKMICRO is leading the way into a future where the most advanced technology is easier than ever to use.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631127/IWA.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e5HHzM7yO54

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631128/Image2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/explore-the-infinite-hikmicro-first-unveils-digital-system-concept-on-iwa-2025-302389370.html