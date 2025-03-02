Total Acre Announces Partnership With Crop Diagnostix - Bringing Exclusive Crop Intelligence Tools to Farmers

Harnessing RNA Technology and AI to Unlock Next-Level Yield Potential

TOTAL ACRE, renowned for its record-setting yields and commitment to agronomic excellence, is proud to announce a preferred partnership with Crop Diagnostix-an innovative ag-tech company using RNA gene expression and AI to predict asymptomatic plant stress, empowering smarter decisions to maximize ROI.

TOTAL ACRE takes a systematic approach to farming by equipping growers with the tools, insights, and strategies necessary to make real-time, high-impact adjustments to increase yield potential. Crop Diagnostix's exclusive RNA sequencing technology provides a deeper understanding of plant health, enabling growers to detect asymptomatic stress, validate product performance, and refine recommendations with unmatched precision.

"This partnership reinforces that Total Acre is truly committed to being the industry leader in predictive, data-driven agronomics. David Hula has already grown 623 bushel corn, TOTAL ACRE is helping the world re-imagine production possibilities," said Rebecca Helget, VP of Agronomy for Crop Diagnostix. With advancements in technology, the approach to farming is shifting from reacting to issues after they arise to anticipating and addressing them before they become problems."The days of reactive agronomy and treating symptoms are numbered. Our growers are excited about the power of predictive, proactive crop management," added CR Scebold, Head of Business Development with Total Acre.

"TOTAL ACRE growers are not just adopting innovation-they are actively shaping the future of agriculture," said Brandon Chi, CEO of Crop Diagnostix. "These forward-thinking growers are eager to provide real-world data and receive insights that will enhance predictive models, influence agronomic advancements, and drive industry-wide transformation."

As part of this partnership, TOTAL ACRE members will receive early access to groundbreaking tools, software, and insights-positioning them at the forefront of next-generation agronomic intelligence. In 2025, members will gain exclusive access to advanced analytical insights, including those derived from this collaboration and other ongoing research efforts. By 2026, these advancements will be fully actionable, equipping growers to make smarter decisions that enhance efficiency, optimize inputs, and maximize profitability. "TOTAL ACRE is committed to equipping growers with the smartest tools available," said Randy Siever, COO of TOTAL ACRE. "Partnering with Crop Diagnostix allows us to bring a new level of predictive intelligence to our YMS software, ensuring our members can optimize every acre with confidence."

Chi said, "We're excited to bring our RNA-based insights to a network of forward-thinking industry leaders. Together, we're setting a new standard for predictive agronomy and sustainable yield optimization." By combining Crop Diagnostix's cutting-edge technology with TOTAL ACRE's commitment to data-driven farming, this partnership will empower growers with deeper insights, allowing them to make proactive decisions that drive higher yields and long-term success. This collaboration reinforces TOTAL ACRE's leadership in agriculture, equipping its members with the tools and insights needed to navigate an increasingly complex industry.

