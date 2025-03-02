BleeqUp Debuts Ranger, The World's First 4-in-1 AI Cycling Camera Glasses at MWC 2025

The BleeqUp Ranger merges an action camera, open-ear headphones, and a walkie-talkie into one stylish pair of cycling glasses

BARCELONA, Spain, March 02, 2025reveals Ranger, the world's first 4-in-1 AI cycling glasses. BleeqUp pioneers in integrating an AI-powered, high-quality camera into professional cycling glasses making it possible to record videos or photos of your trip with ease, automatically edit together the best moments with a single AI-powered tap, and stay in touch with your companions on the road.

First and foremost, the BleeqUp Ranger AI Cycling Glasses check all the boxes as road-worthy eye protection. With a UV400 rating, an anti-fog design, an adjustable nose pad, and a premium wraparound lens, your eyes are safe on the trails. Its IP54 rating protects the built-in smarts and the glasses are compatible with prescription lenses: Clip-on inserts provide easy vision correction, or you can replace the outer lenses themselves. The BleeqUp Ranger is crafted from TR90, a lightweight and durable material, enabling it to combine an action camera, headphones, and a walkie-talkie into one piece of gear, all while keeping the weight below 50g.





When you hit the road, BleeqUp is ready to document your trip. Unlike most "smart" glasses, the BleeqUp Ranger can record hours of video, not just minutes, ensuring you capture all the best details of your ride. Record up to one hour of 1080p video with the glasses themselves and up to four more hours of content with the additional helmet-mountable battery pack - which includes a built-in tail light to ensure your safety while in the dark.

With AI-powered video editing, you don't need to manually watch all those hours of video to pick out the best clips to post. Important moments like scenic vistas, tense instants, and sudden braking emergencies are highlighted for your review in the BleeqUp app, overlaid with trip details like time and the route taken. You can edit video with just a tap, pulling together the best moments from your ride into that perfect post. And thanks to the cycling-specialized EIS algorithms, viewers see just what you did, just the way you did, rather than where your action camera was mounted.

Built-in open-ear headphones won't fall out of your ears like regular earbuds and provide walkie-talkie functionality so you can chat with your friends on the trail while also allowing you to receive calls in an emergency, all without interfering with your ability to listen for road hazards. The BleeqUp Ranger features a unique dual-speaker system with two dynamic drivers, further augmented by two solid-state MEMS drivers, all designed to deliver full-range, high-frequency sound and enhanced resistance against wind noise. Hands-free voice controls with a built-in digital assistant, handlebar-mounted Bluetooth remote, and touch controls all ensure you're able to access what you need when you need it - and if you get lost, you can always ask the onboard navigation for help, courtesy of Google Maps (in the US). All these features are powered by Qualcomm's fast and power-efficient Snapdragon® W5 chipset.

Best of all, the BleeqUp Ranger AI Cycling Glasses don't get in the way. There's no distracting display to nag you with notifications or stand between you and the road. You can document your trip in peace - whether you're sharing the best moments of your trip with friends and family, showing off your extreme stunts on social media, or recording your ride for your own protection in an emergency. You're not on the trail to read your texts or browse feeds, so why bring another screen with you? Leave the emails on your phone, and enjoy the ride with BleeqUp.

Subvert tradition! Bleequp is an AI-driven outdoor sports technology brand, building products for those who crave the open road, the wind in their hair, and the unbridled joy of the ride. We're driven to push the edge of AI-augmented technology in ways that enhance how you can enjoy outdoor sports including cycling, running, mountaineering, and skiing.

At BleeqUp, we want to provide everyone with the opportunity to be their own creator. We're here to document your most extreme challenges, inspire you to move fearlessly, and help you turn every drop of sweat into an epic Vlog or post. We're here to accompany your every trip to the mountain and seas, documenting every breakthrough you make on your own journey.

