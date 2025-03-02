A new independent survey by Black Book Research reveals a surge in virtual care platform adoption, with 775 healthcare organizations reporting active use of AI-driven remote patient monitoring (RPM), virtual hospitals, virtual nursing, and telehealth solutions to optimize care delivery. As hospitals and health systems advance toward hybrid care models, seamless integration of virtual care technologies is becoming a defining factor in improving clinical outcomes, reducing clinician burnout, and enhancing patient access.

According respondents of Black Book's 2025 Digital Health Survey:

82% of health systems and 55% of physician organizations report deploying virtual care platforms, with 21% of long-term care facilities integrating remote patient monitoring and virtual visits.

63% of health systems leverage AI-driven RPM to manage chronic conditions such as heart failure, COPD, and diabetes, reporting they are reducing readmissions and improving engagement.

AI-powered virtual triage solutions now process over 33% of patient inquiries, reducing administrative burden and optimizing clinical workflows.

80% of accountable care organizations (ACOs) utilize virtual care platforms to track quality metrics and optimize value-based care models.

Surveyed organizations report a significant shift from fragmented telehealth solutions to scalable virtual care ecosystems that unify AI-driven triage, remote patient monitoring, and virtual hospitals into a continuous, data-driven extension of in-person care.

The 6 Top Client-Rated Virtual Care Platforms in 2025

Andor Health - Top Virtual Care Collaboration Platform (Non-EHR): Andor Health has emerged as a leader in AI-driven virtual care and clinical collaboration, redefining the way care teams connect and engage across healthcare enterprises. Its ThinkAndor® platform leverages AI-powered virtual assistants to enhance telehealth workflows, remote patient monitoring (RPM), and seamless provider communication. Andor Health has been widely recognized for reducing clinician burnout by optimizing communication workflows, ensuring that providers spend more time on patient care rather than administrative tasks. With continued advancements in AI, automation, and interoperability, Andor Health is setting new benchmarks in virtual care collaboration and patient engagement.

Equum Medical - Top Tele-Critical Care and Virtual Nursing Solution: Equum Medical has positioned itself as a trailblazer in acute care telehealth services, offering innovative solutions that bridge the gap between specialist care and real-time patient needs. The company specializes in tele-critical care, virtual telemetry, and multi-specialty teleconsultations, allowing hospitals and health systems to extend their clinical capabilities without additional on-site staffing. With a strong focus on staff augmentation and operational efficiency, Equum Medical's solutions have helped healthcare organizations optimize patient flow, reduce costs, and improve care delivery in high-acuity settings. Its innovative approach to scalable telehealth staffing models and virtual care command centers is shaping the future of hybrid healthcare.

care.ai - Top AI-Powered Remote Patient Monitoring Platform: care.ai is revolutionizing the smart healthcare facility landscape by leveraging ambient intelligence and AI-driven automation to transform patient monitoring and virtual nursing. The company's Smart Care Facility Platform integrates advanced sensor technology, machine learning, and predictive analytics to create self-aware healthcare environments capable of autonomously detecting and responding to patient needs. A standout innovation is its AI-powered virtual nursing assistant, which helps healthcare systems manage staff shortages while improving patient safety, compliance, and workflow efficiency. The company's rapid rise and acquisition by Stryker in 2024 underscores its impact and growing influence in the virtual care space.

Amwell - Top Enterprise Virtual Care Platform, Global: Amwell has established itself as a global leader in enterprise-level virtual care solutions, partnering with health systems, insurers, and employers to expand access to telehealth services. Their platform integrates video consultations, remote monitoring, and AI-driven automation, ensuring seamless virtual healthcare experiences. Amwell's scalable infrastructure supports a broad range of specialties, including behavioral health, chronic care management, and urgent care, making it a preferred choice for large healthcare organizations.

Babylon Health - Top AI-Powered Predictive Healthcare Platform: Babylon Health combines AI-driven technology with telemedicine to provide affordable, proactive, and predictive healthcare. Their platform offers AI-based symptom checking, virtual consultations, and personalized health monitoring, ensuring early intervention and improved patient engagement. With global operations, Babylon is driving healthcare transformation by making virtual care accessible on a large scale, particularly in underserved regions.

HealthHero - Top Digital Health Services Provider (UK/Europe): HealthHero provides 24/7 access to European doctors through video, phone, or message via its Virtual GP service, serving millions of patients across the UK, Ireland, France, and Germany. The company has demonstrated impressive growth, with annual sales increasing 111.98% over three years, reaching £101.8 million in 2023. HealthHero's digital health solutions are driving expanded patient access to on-demand primary and urgent care services, making it a leader in European virtual healthcare.\

Despite increasing adoption, provider and payer satisfaction varies significantly based on platform usability, interoperability, and reimbursement challenges:

83% of surveyed physicians believe virtual care enhances patient access, yet 52% express dissatisfaction with platform usability and administrative complexity.

72% of payers support virtual care reimbursement expansion, but many cite fragmented technology ecosystems as a barrier to cost-effective deployment.

Health systems with fully integrated virtual care platforms report patient satisfaction rates exceeding 90%, while organizations relying on disconnected solutions see engagement levels closer to 48%.

According to Black Book's Virtual Care Satisfaction Survey, key factors influencing long-term adoption include AI-driven workflow automation, clinical decision support, and seamless interoperability with existing health IT infrastructures.

"The hybridization of healthcare delivery is no longer an experimental shift-it's an imperative transformation. Virtual care platforms are rapidly advancing beyond simple telehealth encounters to become intelligent, autonomous ecosystems that seamlessly integrate with traditional in-person care. The confluence of AI-driven decision support, remote patient monitoring, and real-time clinical collaboration is redefining the healthcare landscape, creating a continuous, responsive, and highly personalized patient experience. By 2026, the leaders in virtual care will be those who master interoperability, predictive analytics, and workforce automation to bridge the gaps between physical and digital care environments," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research.

The Future of Virtual Care: AI, Automation, and Integration

As virtual care transitions from an emerging innovation to a core component of modern healthcare delivery, Black Book Research forecasts continued investment in AI-powered automation, advanced care coordination tools, and patient-centered digital engagement.

With 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands enacting private payer laws addressing telehealth reimbursement, only 23 states mandate payment parity, requiring insurers to reimburse telehealth services at the same rate as in-person visits. This disparity continues to impact long-term virtual care strategy and investment decisions.

As healthcare organizations refine their virtual care models, Black Book Research will continue to track top-rated virtual care platforms based on client satisfaction, interoperability, usability, and impact on clinical and operational outcomes.

