HONOR Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Powered Earbuds Open at MWC 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced the HONOR ALPHA PLAN, a new corporate strategy to transform HONOR from a smartphone maker to a global leading AI device ecosystem company. And HONOR will open industrial boundaries through open, seamless collaboration to co-create a value-sharing ecosystem with industry partners. The company also introduced the HONOR Earbuds Open - an open-ear audio device infused with advanced AI capabilities on stage.

Ultimate Aesthetics with All-day Comfort

Featuring an ergonomically crafted open-ear design, the HONOR Earbuds Open ensures a safe and comfortable listening experience. Each earbud weighs 7.9g[1] and incorporates skin-friendly silicone in the design, delivering exceptional comfort over prolonged usage. Designed for versatile use, the HONOR Earbuds Open utilizes a high-performance nitinol memory alloy, ensuring optimal stability and comfort during intense exercise. The skin-friendly materials make them ideal for users who prioritize comfort alongside functionality, ensuring that whether you're commuting, working out, or simply relaxing at home, the HONOR Earbuds Open promise to be with you throughout the day.

Immerse with Premium Sound Quality

Experience sound like never before with the HONOR Earbuds Open's premium audio capabilities. Picture yourself in a bustling café, where these earbuds' advanced acoustic technology delivers crystal-clear sound quality across all frequencies. The HONOR Earbuds Open features a f 16mm toroidal multi-magnetic circuit, virtual bass algorithm and Surround Cinema Stereo. The dynamic drivers ensure deep bass and crisp treble, providing an immersive listening experience whether you're enjoying your favorite music or engaging in a phone call.

Its Active Noise Cancellation for Open-ear Design[2] effectively reduces ambient noise, while the Environmental Noise Cancellation feature ensures clear calls in windy conditions. When you're in crowded settings like public transport or busy streets, the noise-cancellation feature can minimize ambient noise, allowing you to focus solely on what matters most-your audio content.

Unbeatable Convenience with AI Capabilities

The HONOR Earbuds Open are not just about aesthetics and sound quality; they also offer unbeatable convenience through integrated AI capabilities. Pairing with the HONOR Magic7 Pro, the HONOR Earbuds Open break language barriers with AI Translation features supporting 15 languages through 3 modes including Shared Mode, Exclusive Mode and Simultaneous Interpretation. It also integrates Google Assistant for instant Q&A, phone control, and task management. Shared Mode is ideal for international students participating in peer discussions during lectures and office workers in one-on-one meetings with foreign colleagues. Users can take turns speaking different languages into the phone and hear translations in the opposite ear, or opt for continuous speech translation with no delay, providing real-time translations in both directions. Exclusive Mode is perfect for travelers, where the translation is played through the phone's speaker while one person speaks through, making communication with locals easy. Lastly, Simultaneous Interpretation works well in lectures, allowing the listener to hear real-time translations through earphones as the speaker talks.

Equipped with a robust 58mAh battery and 480mAh charging case[3], the HONOR Earbuds Open delivers users with an uninterrupted entertainment experience. They also include a Find Earbuds function that emits a beeping sound to help locate misplaced earbuds. With intuitive controls for playing music, activating Noise Reduction, and more, the HONOR Earbuds Open seamlessly blend functionality and sound quality for music lovers.

[1] Data from HONOR labs. Actual size and weight of the device may vary due to product configuration and manufacturing process, please refer to the actual product. [2] Data from HONOR labs. Maximum noise reduction depth tested in lab is 24dB, actual usage may vary depending on the situation. [3] The typical battery capacity is 58mAh and 480mAh.



