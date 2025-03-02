Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations CEO Thomas O'Shaughnessy Featured on Conversations That Matter to Discuss Breakthroughs in Cancer Treatment, AI Integration, and Potential Global Expansion

Onco-Innovations Limited (CSE:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt: W1H)(WKN:A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its CEO, Thomas O'Shaughnessy, was recently featured in an exclusive interview on Conversations That Matter, a widely distributed long-form program showcasing thought leaders shaping the world. The program is featured in the Vancouver Sun and is broadcast across multiple television networks in British Columbia, Canada, including CHEK-TV, as well as on digital platforms. In this exclusive interview, O'Shaughnessy shared Onco-Innovations' efforts towards developing a novel treatment candidate for colorectal cancer and other solid tumours, as well as the Company's distinguished scientific team, its recent strategic acquisition of Inka Health AI, and the Company's progress toward advancing clinical trials.

The interview delved into Onco-Innovations' pioneering approach to research and development regarding cancer treatment, which focuses on precision medicine to enhance the effectiveness of traditional therapies such as chemotherapy and radiation. O'Shaughnessy highlighted the Company's proprietary technology, developed by leading scientists from the University of Alberta Cancer Institute, including the use of targeted inhibitors and nanotechnology to disrupt cancer cell replication while preserving healthy tissue. He also discussed how the recently-acquired Inka Health AI is developing tools to leverage artificial intelligence to optimize patient identification and enhance clinical trial efficacy. Through this acquisition, he added, Onco-Innovations will continue to focus on building partnerships with research organizations such as Quantify Research, and big-pharma, such as AstraZeneca Canada, collaborations that the Company believes will play a crucial role in advancing a precision medicine approach to cancer therapeutic development.

"Being featured on Conversations That Matter gives us an incredible opportunity to share Onco-Innovations' story and reach a broader audience. It's vital for us to communicate the novel work we're doing in precision cancer therapeutic development and how we're striving to develop innovative therapies," said Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations. "We are committed to advancing our research, accelerating clinical trials, and ultimately making a global impact in the fight against cancer."

You can watch the interview online at the Conversations That Matter website, their YouTube channel, their Vimeo channel, and the Vancouver Sun website. It will also be broadcast on British Columbia based stations, CHEK-TV, CFTK-TV, CJDC-TV, and CKFR-AM. Please check the individual station websites for specific air dates and times.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to prevent and cure cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours, setting new standards in cancer treatment. Onco's commitment to excellence and innovation drives it to develop advanced therapies that improve patient outcomes and offer hope in the fight against cancer.

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"







