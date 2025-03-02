HONOR Unveils the Stunning HONOR Watch 5 Ultra at MWC 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced the HONOR ALPHA PLAN, a new corporate strategy to transform HONOR from a smartphone maker to a global leading AI device ecosystem company. To demonstrate the HONOR ALPHA PLAN's emphasis on a consumer-centric approach and open ecosystem, HONOR pledged to provide seven years of Android OS and security updates for its HONOR Magic Series, starting with the HONOR Magic7 Pro. Together with the ALPHA PLAN, HONOR announced the launch of the HONOR Watch 5 Ultra.

Elegant Design with Precise Craftsmanship

Featuring a captivating Dome Octagonal Design, the HONOR Watch 5 Ultra seamlessly blends Eastern and Western influences to create an aesthetically pleasing and harmonious look. Constructed with a grade 5 titanium case, this smartwatch is exceptionally lightweight and durable, making it the perfect companion for everyday wear.

Exceptional Display Paired with Long-lasting Battery Life

Equipped with a stunning 1.5-inch AMOLED high-refresh-rate screen, the HONOR Watch 5 Ultra offers exceptionally clear visuals that truly stand out. Its advanced LTPO technology enables an always-on display, ensuring users can view important information at a glance. With a refresh rate of up to 60Hz[1], the HONOR Watch 5 Ultra guarantees a smoother visual experience on a spacious screen. Powered by a robust 480mAh[2] battery, the HONOR Watch 5 Ultra delivers a remarkable battery life of up to 15 days[3] under typical usage.

Enabling Intuitive Fitness and Health Monitoring

The HONOR Watch 5 Ultra is designed to make health and fitness tracking accessible and convenient for everyday life. Featuring Quick Health Scan[4], users can instantly obtain a comprehensive overview of their health. The Healthy Morning Report delivers a summary of the previous day's health data to help start the day with a clear understanding, while the all-day health tracking features continuously monitor key indicators, promoting both physical and mental wellness.

[1] Data comes from the HONOR labs. The screen's refresh rate is up to 60Hz. The actual display may vary depending on different scenarios. Please refer to the actual product. [2] Rated value. The rated capacity of the battery is 480mAh. [3] Data comes from the HONOR labs, under the condition of using with HONOR phone. The results in actual applications may differ due to the environment, usage habits, and other factors. [4] This product is not a medical device but is for health management. The measured data and results are for reference only.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631260/image_5003200_52262658.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595331/HONOR_LOGO_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/honor-unveils-the-stunning-honor-watch-5-ultra-at-mwc-2025-302389452.html