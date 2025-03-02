Seek Protocol Unveils AR x AI Platform on Solana: Secures $8.89M Pre-Valuation Ahead of Seed Round

Seek Protocol proudly announces its official launch, introducing a groundbreaking fusion of augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain technology on the Solana network. The first-of-its-kind protocol empowers users and creators with transformative tools that redefine the way we interact with the digital and physical worlds.

Presale Momentum and Market Recognition

Seek Protocol's presale is off to a strong start, with the Seed Round for their community successfully closing and raising over $140,000 within the first 5 days. The presale follows a structured price increase model, leading up to the token launch price of $0.020 which will be open for the general public to buy.

According to ICO Drops, Seek Protocol has been pre-valuated at $8.89 million, reinforcing its position as a promising player in the AR, AI, and Web3 space.

Redefining Reality with Solana

At the heart of Seek Protocol lies a bold mission: to redefine reality. Leveraging the speed and scalability of Solana, the ecosystem introduces groundbreaking experiences that bridge Augmented Reality, Gaming, Artificial Intelligence, and User Interaction.

Whether hunting for rewards, engaging with personalized AI agents, or exploring gamified environments, Seek Protocol offers tools that blur the lines between imagination and reality.

Introducing SeekAR

SeekAR is a revolutionary mobile app that transforms the physical world into an interactive canvas. Users can go on augmented reality adventures, unlocking rewards and experiences tailored to their location and preferences. SeekAR also serves as a dynamic user acquisition platform for brands and creators, enabling immersive and creative marketing opportunities through AR-based experiences.

SeekAI

Bringing unprecedented personalization and interactivity, SeekAI uses advanced artificial intelligence to adapt to users' needs in real-time. From navigating augmented reality landscapes to crafting unique gamified experiences, SeekAI bridges digital intelligence and human creativity. Users can tokenize their AI companions, integrate them into AR environments, and collaborate for creative content.

Together, SeekAR and SeekAI position Seek Protocol as a powerful user acquisition platform for brands and creators seeking innovative ways to engage their audiences.

The $SEEK Token

At the heart of Seek Protocol's ecosystem lies the $SEEK token, a vital component that powers transactions, staking opportunities, and reward distribution.

Notably, Seek Protocol provides unique opportunities to give utility to meme tokens, allowing them to thrive within the ecosystem and integrate seamlessly with AR, AI, and Web3 experiences. Built with utility at its core, $SEEK connects users to the diverse features and experiences that make up Seek Protocol, driving engagement and value within the ecosystem.

Expert Leadership, Bold Vision

Seek Protocol stands out as more than just another Web3 project. With a proven team that previously led a multimillion-dollar market cap project, the initiative combines experience, vision, and cutting-edge technology.

"Seek Protocol isn't just about technology-it's about reimagining what's possible when the boundaries between digital and physical blur," said Don Reijke, founder of Seek Protocol. "Our goal is to empower users to explore, create, and connect in transformative ways."

Join the Revolution: Get Ready for SeekAR's Upcoming Beta

Seek Protocol invites gamers, creators, and crypto enthusiasts to shape the future of AR, AI, and Web3. The upcoming beta launch of SeekAR, its flagship app, will offer endless opportunities to explore, create, and collaborate within the Seek Protocol ecosystem.

About Seek Protocol

Seek Protocol is at the forefront of innovation, seamlessly integrating AR, AI, and blockchain technology to create next-generation digital experiences. As the ultimate user acquisition platform, it enables creators and projects to distribute tokenized assets on-chain in an engaging, gamified way-revolutionizing how users interact with the Web3 space. For more information visit Learn more and sign up to be among the first to experience SeekAR at https://www.seekprotocol.ai/ .

