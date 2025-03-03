HONG KONG, Mar 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - - The 11th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show opens today, offering a five-day showcase of jewellery raw materials from 2 to 6 March- The 41st HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show runs from 4 to 8 March, showcasing new product trends including affordable luxury jewellery, men's and unisex jewellery, sustainable development and jewellery technology- Some 4,000 exhibitors from more than 40 countries and regions will offer products ranging from raw materials, finished jewellery pieces, designer brands and gold jewellery to mounting components, product packaging and identification instruments and technology- Over 30 events cover diverse subjects including AI tools for gem and pearl identification, sustainability and other hot topics, helping industry players to grasp emerging trendsThe 11th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opens today at AsiaWorld-Expo and runs for five consecutive days, allowing buyers to source a wide range of diamonds, gemstones and pearls. Guest of Honour at the event's opening ceremony this afternoon was Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government. The 41st Hong Kong International Jewellery Show runs from 4 to 8 March at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) in Wan Chai.Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: The twin jewellery shows are highly favoured by global exhibitors. The shows have attracted some 4,000 exhibitors from more than 40 countries and regions this year, nearly 70% of them coming from outside Hong Kong. This showcases Hong Kong's appeal on the international stage and its status as a world-class convention and exhibition centre. The twin shows provide a one-stop jewellery sourcing platform for the global industry, featuring raw materials such as loose diamonds, coloured diamonds, gemstones and pearls and showcasing the finest finished jewellery pieces, high-end custom-made jewellery, designer brands, mounting components, product packaging and identification instruments and technology. The diverse array of product offerings is effective in attracting professional buyers from around the world."Winston Chow, Chairman, HKTDC Jewellery Advisory Committee, said: "This year's twin jewellery shows, themed 'Symphony of Sparkles', continue the successful 'two shows, two venues' format, offering a wide range of high-quality raw materials and jewellery pieces. They also present a series of jewellery parades, seminars and forums tailored for both buyers and exhibitors to facilitate new opportunities in an intensely competitive market."International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show showcases global treasuresThis year's Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show features 20 national, regional and industry pavilions. The popular Japan (Pearls) Pavilion will host nearly 100 exhibitors showcasing unrivalled pearl products, including high-quality Akoya pearls, that demonstrate the country's expertise in pearl cultivation and processing. Renowned for its sapphires, the Sri Lanka Pavilion features more than 30 exhibitors displaying unheated and unprocessed gemstones of exceptional quality.Three major product zones at the show present high-end diamonds, pearls, gemstones and jewellery raw materials from across the globe. The Hall of Fine Diamonds presents high-quality diamonds of different sizes, cuts and colours. The Treasures of Nature zone displays natural gemstones such as rubies, sapphires and jade, while the Treasures of Ocean zone showcases pearls from different countries and regions. Indian exhibitor Fine Star Jewellery & Diamond Pvt Ltd (Booth: AWE 5-D23) is displaying a GIA-certified yellow diamond of more than 30 carats. American exhibitor Emco Gem Inc. (Booth: AWE 7-H01) presents high-quality Colombian emeralds ranging from 9 to 15 carats. Hong Kong exhibitor HYT International HK Limited (Booth: AWE 9-A23) showcases a 1.5-carat heart-shaped pink diamond from Australia with a unique and exquisite colour. And Hong Kong exhibitor Ocean Flame Limited (Booth: AWE 1-A28) presents a precious conch pearl naturally formed in the Caribbean Sea, renowned for its distinctive flame-like patterns and highly sought after by collectors.International Jewellery Show spotlights latest trends in gold inlay jewelleryThe twin jewellery shows have kept a finger on the pulse on the market. As international gold prices climb to new highs, the gold jewellery industry is seizing the opportunity to explore new avenues, with gold inlay jewellery, innovative and fashionable designs, and styles that combine traditional craftsmanship with cultural elements injecting fresh vitality into the market. This year's International Jewellery Show introduces the Gold Jewellery zone, showcasing unique designs and exquisitely crafted gold jewellery. The show has also invited Winston Chow, Director and Deputy General Manager of Chow Sang Sang Holdings International Ltd, and Dato' Chiah Hock Yew, President of the Federation of Goldsmiths and Jewellers Association of Malaysia, to share their expertise on the development of the gold jewellery market in the Greater China region and Malaysia.Fashionable and affordable luxury jewellery is gaining momentum and is highlighted at the International Jewellery Show. Another blue ocean market worth exploring is men's jewellery, with nearly 200 exhibitors featuring related products at this year's show. An update on affordable luxury and men's jewellery will be presented at a seminar hosted by award-winning jewellery designer and Founder of AMEDEO by R.F.M.A.S., Amedeo Scognamiglio.Jewellery technology is also in focus at the show, with Hong Kong exhibitor Firstpower Machinery Limited (Booth: CEC 5F-C22) showcasing an aerobic ultra-fast 3D printer, designed to enhance casting efficiency with high-speed printing capabilities for mass customisation. Italian exhibitor Doma Automation Srl (Booth: CEC 5F-C19) is presenting equipment capable of producing 360' animations that can help the industry capture e-commerce opportunities.An increasing emphasis on sustainable development is being seen in the jewellery industry, with many exhibitors at the two shows obtaining certification from the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) and pledging to commit to sustainable operations. Some exhibitors at the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show have adopted eco-friendly cutting techniques to achieve zero emissions. And several exhibitors at the International Jewellery Show are using recycled metals to reduce raw material consumption and implementing environmentally beneficial technologies and processes, including the use of advance casting and polishing equipment to minimise waste and energy consumption. During the show, a seminar will be held to explore how ESG and ISO jewellery certifications can help the industry achieve sustainable development. The speakers include Edward Johnson, Corporate Responsibility Director at British company GEMFIELDS.30+ events dissect market dynamicsMore than 30 industry-related seminars, jewellery parades, networking cocktails and events will be held for participants of the two shows, spotlighting industry trends in identification techniques, jewellery technology, sustainable development and much more. Event highlights include:Date Theme Seminar3 March (Monday)Jewellery Identification and Technology(AsiaWorld-Expo)GIA Pearl Identification & ClassificationThe Gemological Institute of America (GIA) presents pearl testing methods along with related evaluation systems and grading reports, helping attendees understand the application standards for pearl identification and grading.6 March (Thursday)Jewellery Identification and Technology(HKCEC)Enabling Consistent Gem Authentication for a Digital Global MarketGubelin Gem Lab will explain the application of a range of groundbreaking technologies to establish more consistent and reliable standards, including AI-driven Gemtelligence technology and the utilisation of blockchain technology and physical tracers for greater market transparency, helping dealers and consumers with material verification.Men's/Unisex Jewellery(HKCEC)Feel the Pulse of Male and Light-luxury JewelleryAmedeo Scognamiglio, award-winning jewellery designer and FoundMen's/Unisex Jewellery(HKCEC)A History of the RingL'ECOLE Asia Pacific, School of Jewellery Arts, will delve into the allure of affordable luxury and the development of men's jewellery beginning with rings.7 March (Friday)Sustainable Development(HKCEC)Striving for Sustainability and Trust-marking via ESG and ISO CertificationISO expert CK Cheung and Edward Johnson, Corporate Responsibility Director, GEMFIELDS, from the UK, will discuss the latest developments in ISO and ESG certification in the jewellery industry.Jewellery Identification and Technology(HKCEC)Treatments and Colour Terminology on GIA Coloured Stone ReportsThe Gemological Institute of America (GIA) will offer insights into the nuances of heat treatments and introduce a brand-new identification service specifically for emerald fillers.Digital platform helps participants explore business opportunities around the clockAs a leading global one-stop jewellery industry sourcing platform, this year's twin jewellery shows continue to adopt the Exhibition+ online and offline hybrid format, allowing businesses to extend negotiations from physical exhibitions to online matching platforms. The AI-powered Click2Match will provide online business matching for exhibitors and buyers, while onsite buyers can use Scan2Match to scan the QR codes of exhibitors, enabling them to continue discussions with exhibitors online during or after the show. Buyers can also enhance their efficiency by completing registration and buyer verification in advance through the HKTDC Marketplace App and the official websites of the two fairs.Free shuttle buses to and from AsiaWorld-Expo and the city (including the HKCEC) have been arranged to help buyers visit the two shows. Special measures have also been introduced this year to facilitate Muslim buyers visiting the shows. These include the provision of dedicated prayer rooms at both exhibition venues, providing shuttle buses to and from local mosques, offering a list of Muslim-friendly hotels and restaurants, and arranging guided tours together with the Hong Kong Tourism Board.Photon download: https://bit.ly/4kj28QPAlgernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR Government (front, fourth right), Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC (front, fourth left), Winston Chow, Chairman, HKTDC Jewellery Advisory Committee (front, third left), and Lawrence Ma, Chairman, HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show Fair Organising Committee (front, third right), joined other guests for the opening ceremony of the 11th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show this afternoonAlgernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the HKSAR Government, delivered remarks at today's opening ceremonyWinston Chow, Chairman, HKTDC Jewellery Advisory Committee, gave a welcome speechThe Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show and Hong Kong International Jewellery Show have attracted some 4,000 exhibitors from more than 40 countries and regions in 2025The Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show features 20 national, regional and industry pavilions, and three high-end product zones - the Hall of Fine Diamonds, Treasures of Nature and Treasures of Ocean - to showcase top-quality diamonds, pearls, gemstones and jewellery raw materials from around the worldAmerican exhibitor Emco Gem Inc. presents high-quality Colombian emeralds ranging from 9 to 15 caratsHong Kong exhibitor Ocean Flame Limited presents a precious conch pearl naturally formed in the Caribbean Sea, renowned for its distinctive flame patternFair detailsHong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl ShowDate Opening hours2 March 2025 (Sunday) 10:30am-6:30pm3-5 March 2025 (Monday to Wednesday) 10am-6:30pm6 March 2025 (Thursday) 10am-5:30pmVenue AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau, Hong KongPress Registration & Media CentreMedia representatives can register at the entrance of AsiaWorld-Expo's East Lobby (Opposite Hall 3 next to the escalator), or at the Media Centre (Room 201C, 2/F) by presenting a business card or media identification****For security reasons, all media will be required to present a business card and identity card (or passport) for press registration. Individuals with a valid press pass will be required to present their identity card (or passport) again at the entrance to the exhibition halls for identity verification. Please allow sufficient time for registration and admission.WebsitesHong Kong International Jewellery Show Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl ShowWebsite http://hkjewelleryshow.hktdc.com http://hkdgp.hktdc.comSelected products https://bit.ly/4hE1ifzActivity listhttps://www.hktdc.com/event/hkjewellery/en/intelligence-hubhttps://www.hktdc.com/event/hkdgp/en/intelligence-hubShuttle bus arrangementshttps://www.hktdc.com/event/hkjewellery/en/travel-to-fairground-hkcechttps://www.hktdc.com/event/hkdgp/en/travel-to-fairground-aweHKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enMedia enquiriesPlease contact HKTDC's Communication & Public Affairs Department:Sharon Ha Tel: (852) 2584 4575 Email: sharon.mt.ha@hktdc.orgSerena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: serena.hm.cheung@hktdc.orgClayton Lauw Tel: (852) 2584 4472 Email: clayton.y.lawuw@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. Source: HKTDC
Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.