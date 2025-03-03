Yuwell Medical Joins CFA Team China as Official Partner: Elevating Health Celebrating Sport

BEIJING, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 2, Yuwell Medical and the CFA Team China announced an official partnership at a signing ceremony in Beijing under the theme "Elevating Health Celebrating Sport." Representatives from both organizations attended the event, marking a significant step toward strengthening medical support for Chinese football.

Strengthening Healthcare to Elevate Sports Medicine

At the ceremony, Zhao Shuai, Vice President of Yuwell Medical, emphasized the deep connection between sports and health, stating: "Sports are not just about strength and speed-they embody the pursuit of health, excellence, and unity. Football inspires millions, and the dedication and teamwork of its players reflect Yuwell Medical's core values. Through this partnership, we will apply our latest medical innovations to sports healthcare, helping athletes maintain peak performance and safeguard their well-being."

Xu Jiren, Vice President of the Chinese Football Association, praised the collaboration, saying: "Establishing this partnership ahead of the China Men's National Football Team's FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Competition AFC Asian Qualifiers underscores Yuwell Medical's strong commitment to Chinese football. With its medical expertise and advanced technologies, Yuwell will provide essential healthcare support, helping players stay in top condition and face competition challenges with confidence. This collaboration will also foster deeper integration between sports medicine and football, contributing to the long-term growth of China's sports industry."

Strengthening Player Safety with Medical Equipment Donation

As part of the partnership, Yuwell Medical donated Primedic automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to the CFA Team China. Moving forward, the company will also provide free emergency response training and health education for young athletes, establishing a comprehensive life-saving safety net for matches and training sessions. This initiative further strengthens medical preparedness and enhances overall player safety.

China Men's National Football Team players Wang Dalei, Li Lei, Wang Shangyuan, and Xie Wenneng, along with Wang Yudong, who recently competed in the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025 and earned a place on the senior squad, attended the press conference. The following day, the China Men's National Football Team will travel to the United Arab Emirates to continue preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Competition AFC Asian Qualifiers-Road to 26, entering a crucial stage of their campaign.

Harnessing Technology for a Stronger Sporting Nation

As a leader in medical technology, Yuwell Medical has been advancing healthcare innovation for 27 years, driven by its mission to "Life's Rhythm Powered by Tech." The company actively supports sports and public health initiatives in China. Yuwell Primedic rescue ecosystem operates in over 100 countries and regions, helping save more than 100 lives annually. Its "Flying Fish Rescue Team" provides medical support for thousands of sporting events, including marathons, badminton tournaments, whitewater rafting championships, and road cycling races, ensuring athlete safety and emergency preparedness.

The spirit of sports extends beyond the game. The partnership between Yuwell Medical and the CFA Team China reflects the deep connection between elite sports and healthcare. Just as athletes push the boundaries of human performance, Yuwell Medical continues to drive medical innovation, both contributing to the broader vision of "national strength and rejuvenation". As a steadfast supporter of Chinese football, Yuwell Medical will join forces with partners across industries to help advance China's ambitions of becoming "a leading sporting nation" and "a healthier China, " paving the way for a stronger future in both athletics and healthcare.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631206/image_820578_30798227.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631207/image_820578_30798306.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631208/image_820578_30798384.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631209/image_820578_30798477.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631210/image_820578_30798571.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yuwell-medical-joins-cfa-team-china-as-official-partner-elevating-health-celebrating-sport-302389474.html