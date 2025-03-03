StarHub's Cloud Infinity, powered by Red Hat OpenShift, positions the organization to use cloud-native and AI-enabled applications and services for enhanced innovation and scalability

Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that StarHub, a leading Singaporean telecommunications service provider, has implemented a hybrid multi-cloud solution, Cloud Infinity, built on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes. By implementing a hybrid multi-cloud approach, StarHub can better optimize costs, address compliance requirements and maintain operational control while more seamlessly delivering new services to enhance customer experiences. With this collaboration, StarHub recognizes Red Hat OpenShift as its preferred reference platform to accelerate hybrid cloud transformation and cloud-native workloads.

StarHub's Cloud Infinity is designed to deliver a vast array of digital platforms and services for both StarHub and its customers through the power of cloud-native and AI-enabled technologies. Red Hat OpenShift provides a scalable, flexible and reliable platform trusted across the telecommunications industry, enabling StarHub to use a common foundation across different cloud environments. This hybrid cloud solution enhances StarHub's technical and business flexibility and choice, delivering key benefits such as:

Continuous integration, delivery and testing (CI/CD/CT);

Improved security throughout the entire stack;

Control over cloud usage, with the flexibility to choose private clouds for network; optimization, traffic management, etc., or public clouds for advanced connectivity, application programming interfaces (APIs) and customer-facing solutions;

The integration of new DevSecOps processes with machine learning operations (MLOps) for fine tuning, deployment, and lifecycle management of AI models;

The ability to deliver new services with optimized costs for a better user and customer experience.

With Red Hat OpenShift, StarHub can now more seamlessly run consumption-heavy workloads with sensitive data in its private cloud, focusing on innovative applications and services for better market differentiation in its public cloud offering.

StarHub is focused not only on modernizing legacy systems but also on advancing autonomous intelligent networks to enhance customer experience and enable future hyper-personalization. The company is integrating AI initiatives to drive both operational efficiencies and improved customer services. Additionally, StarHub plans to deepen its collaboration with Red Hat as a managed services partner, aiming to deliver new regional services, including private 5G and more.

Supporting Quotes

Ben Panic, vice president, Global Sales, Telco Centre of Excellence, Red Hat

"We're excited to support StarHub in their journey to modernize their hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure with Red Hat OpenShift. By embracing cloud-native and AI-native capabilities, they're positioning themselves to deliver innovative, customer-focused services with greater agility and scalability."

Ayush Sharma, chief technology officer, StarHub

"We are proud and privileged to have the opportunity to successfully transform StarHub's infrastructure by porting our mobile, high-speed broadband connectivity, content, cyber, enterprise, IT, data and AI workloads onto the 'Cloud Infinity' infrastructure. Red Hat OpenShift has been crucial to our strategy, enabling us to apply a standard operating framework and toolset across multiple cloud environments. It is incredible to witness the speed and agility with which we can launch various digital services through our modern digital infrastructure that autonomously manages the complexity of multiple cloud and connectivity environments."

Khai Peng Loh, vice president and managing director, Southeast Asia, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

"HPE is honored to collaborate with Red Hat to support StarHub's Cloud Infinity project, in partnership with WhaleCloud. By leveraging our strengths in delivering hybrid cloud solutions to deploy Red Hat OpenShift, we are pleased to help enable the convergence of IT, telco and enterprise workloads for this exciting project. HPE brings the cloud experience to all of StarHub's apps and data through a simple platform experience that enables provisioning and automation of network and hyper scaler cloud resources, regardless of where their apps and data may reside."

Mu Ji, Chief Operation Officer International, Whale Cloud

"Whale Cloud enables StarHub to harness the power of the cloud for telecommunications use cases. In collaboration with Red Hat and HPE, we are helping StarHub migrate workloads to the cloud and adopt a hybrid multi-cloud approach to transform telco deployments with cloud-native capabilities."

