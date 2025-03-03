Aprecomm: ACT Fibernet's ACT SmartWi-Fi Delivers Breakthrough Customer Experience Improvements: Early Results Show Better Wi-Fi Performance Across All Connected Devices

In the initial 15 days after the launch across 250,000 homes, ACT SmartWi-Fi ® users enjoyed an average speed improvement of 3X on all devices.

BENGALURU, India, March 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Fibernet , one of India's leading internet service providers, is excited to share early results of its ACT SmartWi-Fi® launch, powered by its proprietary router OS, ACT Zippy. Developed in partnership with Aprecomm , this cutting-edge AI technology has demonstrated its ability to deliver a superior Wi-Fi experience, resulting in significantly higher Wi-Fi performance across all device types and fulfilling the company's promise to transform in-home connectivity for its customers.

During the initial launch stages across 250,000 homes over 15 days, ACT SmartWi-Fi® users experienced an average of three times higher speeds delivered to all devices than in homes without the new smart Wi-Fi service. Specific devices showcased even more impressive gains-Smart TVs saw speeds improve by two times, laptops by three times, and smartphones by four times. Additionally, thanks to AI-powered intelligent optimization, over 80% of Smart TVs, over 70% of laptops, and over 60% of mobile devices were successfully steered to optimal Wi-Fi channels, ensuring a more reliable and higher-performing internet experience and resolving issues such as interference and congestion before they could impact the end user.

"We are thrilled to see the transformative impact of ACT SmartWi-Fi® on our customers' digital lives," said Ravi Karthik, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer of ACT Fibernet. "Our initial launch data validates our commitment to delivering on our promise-ensuring a significantly superior online experience for our customers. Whether streaming on a Smart TV, working on a laptop, or browsing on a mobile device, ACT is redefining what high-performing internet looks like in Indian homes."

ACT Fibernet's partner, Aprecomm, also expressed excitement about the results: "The partnership has enabled us to push the boundaries of what's possible with in-home Wi-Fi," said Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO of Aprecomm. "Our agentic AI solution, which currently enables ACT SmartWi-Fi®, works to optimize for every device and application to enable a superior Wi-Fi experience. This delivers, among other benefits, improved speed, reduced latency, and enhanced reliability. We're proud to be part of this journey to enhance connectivity for millions of users."

ACT SmartWi-Fi®, powered by Aprecomm's agentic AI solution, proactively scans and monitors in-home Wi-Fi, identifying potential issues, such as congestion and interference, and optimizes the experience in real-time through features like channel switching and band steering. This proprietary algorithm captures more than 15 parameters in real-time, calculating a Wi-Fi quality of experience score for each device and continuously optimizes to ensure enhanced experience across all devices, applications, and corners of the home, 24/7. ACT Fibernet continues to lead the way in revolutionizing internet services in India, with ACT SmartWi-Fi® setting a new benchmark for in-home Wi-Fi performance. The company remains committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to empower its customers with seamless, high-speed connectivity for all their digital needs.

About ACT Fibernet

ACT Fibernet is one of India's largest wired ISPs, headquartered in Bengaluru, with operations in 30+ cities and serving 2.3 million customers. Known for its reliable and high-speed internet connections, ACT Fibernet caters to a diverse range of customer needs. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, ACT Fibernet provides excellent customer support and a seamless user experience. The company offers a wide range of plans to suit various budgets and usage requirements. For more information, please visit www.actcorp.in.

About Aprecomm

Aprecomm harnesses the power of AI to provide a unique applications suite that enables service providers to create self-optimizing and self-healing broadband networks.

Our quality-of-experience engine monitors and optimizes Wi-Fi performance to ensure consumers enjoy the best possible internet experience. At the same time, our cloud-based support applications leverage real-time data to predict and resolve customer service issues before they happen, saving providers time and money.

Aprecomm manages over 7 million home and business locations, partnering with more than 45 service providers worldwide.

Together, we are making intuitive networks a reality.

