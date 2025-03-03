Ansell Limited (ASX: ANN), a global leader in protection solutions, announced today that its sales organisation will begin accepting Kimtech and KleenGuard orders and managing customer inquiries across North America and Europe. This marks the first significant commercial milestone following the strategic acquisition of Kimberly-Clark's Personal Protective Equipment (KCPPE) business last year and strengthens Ansell's position as a global leader in safety solutions.

With the addition of Kimtech and KleenGuard to Ansell's market-leading portfolio of brands, Ansell offers an even broader range safety solutions to customers operating in laboratories, cleanrooms, and industrial manufacturing environments.

As part of the North American and European portfolio expansion, Ansell also introduces two new capabilities: The RightCycle Program, a sustainable solution for the disposal of non-hazardous personal protective equipment (PPE) waste, and APEX, a best-in-class approach to cleanroom customer change management and contamination control.

Neil Salmon, CEO of Ansell, stated: "Ansell's strategic acquisition of Kimberly-Clark Corporation's Personal Protective Equipment (KCPPE) business last year not only enhanced the breadth of our portfolio to include best-in-class brands like Kimtech, KleenGuard, and RightCycle, it also strengthened our ability to advise customers as they navigate an increasingly complex market landscape. With even more expertise in areas like materials science innovation, PPE supply chains and international safety regulations, Ansell is better positioned than ever to help customers achieve their safety goals."

The next milestone in the transition of this business will come in June 2025, when Ansell Latin America and Asia Pacific sales teams begin accepting orders for Kimtech and KleenGuard products.

About Ansell

Ansell (ASX: ANN) is a global leader in safety solutions and an integrated manufacturer of personal protection equipment for healthcare and industrial workplaces. Each day, over 10 million workers in more than 100 countries trust their safety to Ansell brands such as HyFlex, Ringers, MICROFLEX, TouchNTuff, GAMMEX, Kimtech, KleenGuard, and AlphaTec. Driven by a vision to lead the world to a safer future, the company continuously pursues new product and service innovations that predict, prevent, and protect against workplace risk while promoting sustainable sourcing and manufacturing.

Information on Ansell and its products can be found at www.ansell.com. AnsellProtects

Ansell, and TM are trademarks owned by Ansell Limited or one of its affiliates. US Patented and US and non-US Patents Pending: www.ansell.com/patentmarking

© 2025 Ansell Limited. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250302096825/en/

Contacts:

Ansell News Bureau

news@ansell.com