Instinctif Partners welcomes Nour Sukkar as Partner within its rapidly growing Capital Markets and Investor Relations team to drive further growth across MENA

DUBAI, UAE, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Instinctif Partners, one of the leading and fastest-growing strategic reputation advisory firms in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, is excited to announce the appointment of Nour Sukkar as Partner in its Capital Markets and Investor Relations team, where she will play a key role in driving growth across the MENA region.

Instinctif is a well-established leader in both Investor Relations (IR) and Financial Communications across the region advising many of the largest and most high-profile companies.

An ex-investment banker with extensive experience in investor relations and financial transactions, Nour brings a depth of experience to Instinctif Partners, having worked with prestigious global firms such as Credit Suisse (now UBS), HSBC, Teneo and TD. Over the course of her career, Nour has provided strategic advice to a wide range of clients, leading large-scale IPO and M&A transactions and advising on investor relations across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and globally. Nour has advised on notable financial transactions from both the banking and communications side, including a stake sale in a construction and development company to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sale of a major stake in a leading food and beverage company, a merger within the mining industry, as well as multiple listings within the healthcare, transportation and utilities sectors.

"We are excited to welcome Nour to Instinctif Partners. Her proven track record in the financial markets make her a perfect fit to help drive our MENA IR services further forward. Nour's expertise in capital markets, along with her exceptional strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue to support our clients' evolving needs through today's dynamic markets", saidSamantha Bartel, CEO Instinctif Partners MENA.

'As Partner,Nour will be responsible for further expanding Instinctif Partners' presence in the region, particularly providing strategic investor relations and transaction-related financial communications advice. Having worked in finance for 10 years, Nour's diverse experience in the banking and investor relations sectors position her as a trusted advisor to clients across diverse industries, including but not limited to energy, retail, utilities, aviation, construction and services', added Matthew Smallwood, Managing Partner, Instinctif Partners.

"It is a privilege to join Instinctif Partners and contribute to its growth in the MENA region. The company's approach to delivering strategic and financial advice aligns perfectly with the needs of clients navigating the fast-paced developments of the region's financial markets. I look forward to working alongside a talented team to provide clients with world-class advisory services through this period of transformation", saidNour Sukkar, Partner, Instinctif Partners.

Nour holds the CFA designation and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University, specializing in Finance and Entrepreneurship.

About Instinctif Partners

