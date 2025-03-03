INFICON Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
Corporate Contact
Announcement of INFICON Holding AG
Bad Ragaz, March 3, 2025
• 07:00 CET: Publication of Media Release, Annual Report 2024, Results Presentation, and Invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN) will issue a press release at 07:00 a.m. CET on March 13, 2025 on the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results. At the same time, the annual report, the invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders including all the motions and proposals, as well as the presentation on the fourth quarter and full-year results will be available for download in the Investors' section of the INFICON website, www.inficon.com.
Management will host an online conference via Microsoft Teams 09:30 CET on March 13, 2025 to discuss its fourth quarter results in more detail. The presentations and the following question and answer session will be in English. Please join the conference using the following link www.inficon.com/web-conference.
Please make sure that you have access to Microsoft Teams. During the Web Conference, participants will first be in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks, Management will take questions via the voice or chat functionalities provided. The Web Conference will be recorded and archived later in the investors' section of the INFICON website.
Communication Calendar
E-Mail Alerts
About INFICON
This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INFICON Holding AG
|Hintergasse 15 B
|7310 Bad Ragaz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 81 300 49 80
|Fax:
|+41 81 300 49 88
|E-mail:
|matthias.troendle@inficon.com
|Internet:
|www.inficon.com
|ISIN:
|CH0011029946
|Valor:
|1102994
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2093751
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2093751 03.03.2025 CET/CEST