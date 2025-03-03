Huawei Cloud Launches Cloud Device for Rejuvenating Carrier Innovation

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2025, Huawei Cloud will unveil its groundbreaking Cloud Device solutions, designed to rejuvenate carrier innovation and drive transformation in the mobile Internet era. As carriers transition from 2G to 5G, they face increasing demands for storage and computing power. Huawei's Cloud Device empower carriers to overcome these challenges by modernizing business models, diversifying service offerings, and delivering significantly enhanced user experience.

Cloud Device: Revolutionizing Device-Cloud Synergy

Cloud Device integrates device-cloud synergy across multi-computing and multi-OS computing devices, offering a suite of innovative products:

KooPhone : A smart, secure, and efficient mobile office solution that works seamlessly across devices.

: A smart, secure, and efficient mobile office solution that works seamlessly across devices. KooDrive : Built-in AI knowledge assistant providing high-security storage and intelligent knowledge management for individual and home users.

: Built-in AI knowledge assistant providing high-security storage and intelligent knowledge management for individual and home users. Cloud STB : Enhances home entertainment and promotes a healthy lifestyle with applications like XR fitness and AI somatosensory games.

: Enhances home entertainment and promotes a healthy lifestyle with applications like XR fitness and AI somatosensory games. Cloud Gaming: Delivers AAA gaming experiences without device restrictions, ensuring low latency and zero buffer.

Key Technologies Driving Innovation

Cloud Device is powered by three key technologies:

Smart Scheduling: Enables flexible access to number and card packages, resource configuration in minutes, and one-stop operations. Exclusive self-sensing full-link device-cloud synergy: reduces latency by 30%. Multimodal Tensor Concat LLM: Links device-cloud models for independent, secure, and fast natural language interaction, enhancing user experience and data security.

Proven Success and Global Impact

Cloud Device has enjoyed significant global success. For instance, China Mobile has deployed KooPhone, KooDrive, and Cloud STB for 860 million individual and home users. This deployment has resulted in 60 million monthly active users, increasing monthly traffic by 30% and ARPU by 13%, while decreasing the churn rate by 11%. Additionally, in Ethiopia, Cloud PC has partnered with Ethiopia Telecom to provide workspace solutions for governments and enterprises, expanding their B2B and B2C markets.

Innovative Business Models

Cloud Device supports innovative business models, including:

Number and Card Convergence : Full carrier services on a single card through number and card packages (cloud T card, gaming card, movie and TV card) and home packages (home guard, healthcare, education, gaming, and 4K).

: Full carrier services on a single card through number and card packages (cloud T card, gaming card, movie and TV card) and home packages (home guard, healthcare, education, gaming, and 4K). Device Convergence : Includes STBs, low-end mobile phones, tablets, speakers, cameras, and fitness devices, allowing users to enjoy computing resources on the cloud without changing their devices.

: Includes STBs, low-end mobile phones, tablets, speakers, cameras, and fitness devices, allowing users to enjoy computing resources on the cloud without changing their devices. AI Convergence: Cloud intelligent OS provides a consistent experience across devices and applications.

Looking Ahead

With its leading technologies and innovative business models, Cloud Device is set to transform industries, helping carriers fill revenue pipes, stimulate traffic, and achieve business success. The global debut at MWC 2025 marks a significant milestone in Cloud Device journey to drive carrier innovation and deliver unparalleled user experiences.

About Huawei Cloud Cloud Device

Huawei Cloud Cloud Device migrates computing, storage, power, and transmission to the cloud to activate traffic, innovating service forms and improving user experience.

