HPE expanded platform for next-gen cellular connectivity enables high performance telecommunications workloads

At Mobile World Congress 2025, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is introducing a number of new solutions and partnerships to accelerate innovation in networking while advancing its vision of helping telcos launch new services for their enterprise customers to connect the network edge to the cloud.

"The market inflection that AI presents will have a monumental impact on networking, edge, and data center innovations for the telecommunications industry. With AI opening up new revenue streams, new services, and new capabilities that telcos can provide to their customers, HPE Aruba Networking is continuing our innovation leadership to help service providers build next-generation networks to maximize these AI opportunities," said Phil Mottram, EVP and general manager, HPE Aruba Networking. "With service providers facing unprecedented network and service demands, HPE is leading the way in redefining the network's role in delivering business value."

At Mobile World Congress 2025, HPE continues to demonstrate its leadership helping providers build next-generation networks for maximizing AI opportunities, while demonstrating its commitment to enabling the growth and success of Open RAN technology and providing infrastructure of choice for telco carriers worldwide.

New connectivity solutions and infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of demands of enterprise customers across various industries include:

Precision timing is critical for AI workloads and private 5G experiences

The new HPE Aruba Networking CX 8325P network switch delivers simplified operations and nanosecond accuracy to enhance performance for high-speed, latency-sensitive applications such as autonomous vehicles, manufacturing, and robotics. The precision timing capabilities of the switch enhance roaming experiences as cellular traffic moves from radio-to-radio at large venue sites such as stadiums, as well as for AI applications, broadcasting, and Cloud Radio Access Networks (C-RAN) deployments.

The HPE Aruba Networking CX 8325P switch features the industry's first solution to embed precision timing into the network fabric, delivering nanosecond accuracy for mission-critical capabilities such as improved quality of calls, data transactions, and AI workloads between moving cellular traffic.

Unlike other solutions utilizing the Precision Time Protocol (PTP) communication with satellites, HPE Aruba Networking is embedding enterprise and telco PTP support in the network, eliminating the need for a separate timing appliance, while introducing fail-safe redundancy.

"Private cellular networking has great promise in its ability to unlock transformative enterprise use cases, including transportation and logistics. However, many of these applications, including modern AI workload support, rely on precise nano-second timing and ultra-low latency profiles," said Will Townsend, VP Principal Analyst at Moor Insights Strategy. "The HPE Aruba Networking CX 8325P switch is designed to address these challenges by integrating telco-grade timing into the network fabric as well as provides a single operating system to ease management cross-domain to network edges."

HPE offers sneak peek at next-generation HPE ProLiant Compute DL110 with Intel Xeon 6

Also announced at Mobile World Congress is the HPE ProLiant Compute DL110 Gen12, HPE's next-generation server based on Intel's powerful new Xeon 6 Granite Rapids-D chipset, which will be on display for the first time in the HPE booth at the conference. Designed specifically for telco deployments at the far edge of networks, the new HPE ProLiant Compute DL110 combines industry-leading compute, thermal performance, and IO density with next-level security.

The HPE ProLiant Compute DL110 expands the performance, reliability, and scalability required for Open RAN deployments, and illustrates HPE's commitment to providing telco customers with the ability to modernize their networks with the equipment that best suits their needs.

HPE and T-Mobile unite to deliver network excellence for small businesses

HPE and T-Mobile have joined forces in an innovative partnership to deliver an enterprise-grade, secure, and easy-to-manage networking solution for small businesses at an affordable price. This collaboration introduces an advanced subscription solution that combines the T-Mobile Connected Workspace Program, including the Managed 5G Gateway service with HPE Networking Instant On Switch Series 1830 and HPE Networking Instant On Access Point AP21.

HPE spotlight on innovation at Mobile World Congress booth

At Mobile World Congress 2025, HPE's showcase will feature live demos highlighting how HPE can help customers automate operations to reduce costs and speed time to deployment, as well as its vision of the future of wired and wireless connectivity, with new solutions from its edge compute, Private 5G, Wi-Fi, and unified SASE portfolio.

HPE will also provide insight on how customers can prepare their data centers for the demands of AI with the latest turnkey private cloud solutions for AI, discover the power of HPE's latest servers optimized for telco networks, and generate new revenue through exceptional user experiences with AI-powered campus and branch networking.

Discover the HPE showcase at booth 3N10, or drop in the HPE meeting center at the Hall 3 VIP entrance.

