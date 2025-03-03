Networking pioneer deploys campus NaaS in just three days to support over 200,000 attendees at this Tier-1 global technology conference

Today from Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Nile, the pioneer of a new breed of enterprise network solutions that secure organizations from cyberattacks and automate network operations, announced that it deployed the world's largest Campus Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) at this year's LEAP 2025 conference. LEAP 2025, Saudi Arabia's award-winning global technology event, welcomed more than 200,000 visitors from February 9-12 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham.

"Once again, it's Nile pushing the envelope of what's possible in enterprise networking," said Pankaj Patel, CEO and co-founder, Nile. "At an event where AI and digital transformation were the primary themes, it's fitting that Nile was chosen to deliver the connectivity that showcased these innovations. The unique architecture of the Nile Access Service, which combines AI-powered automation and built-in zero trust security in an 'as-a-service' framework, is the only solution in the market that could have possibly met LEAP 2025's rapid deployment requirements. We built a secure, world-class network serving over two hundred thousand of the world's most sophisticated users in a matter of days."

Nile's autonomous network architecture enabled its team and its partners, solutions by stc and TAWAL, to deploy the network rapidly while also fulfilling numerous last-minute requirements that traditional systems could not accommodate, given the time frame and very limited resources available.? For this project, Nile was tasked with building a campus network that covered almost 2M square feet (more than 185K square meters), including seven different conference halls. Based on data from Nile's extensive sensor infrastructure, the network consistently served around 55,000 concurrent visitors without a single network issue or security incident.

"At solutions by stc, we are proud to collaborate with Nile in delivering groundbreaking innovations, such as the world's largest Campus Network-as-a-Service implementation at LEAP 2025," said Omer Alnomany, CEO of solutions by stc. "This partnership exemplifies the strength of our strategic alliances in enabling secure, scalable connectivity for transformative events like LEAP. Together, we are shaping the future of enterprise networking in the MEA region, driving digital transformation, and setting new benchmarks for customer success."

Once installed, Nile's AI Automation Center worked continuously to ensure that availability, coverage, and capacity remained at optimal levels. Now in place, the Nile network infrastructure remains to serve the next event at the Riyadh International Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham.

"Nile's architecture gave us the ability to augment our own service capabilities to quickly meet the urgent needs of an important customer," said Mohammed Al-Haqbani, CEO of TAWAL. "Its unique approach to Network-as-a-Service enabled us to build a very complex deployment in record time. We're looking forward to our next project together."

"We had a very limited window to build a secure, high-performance network that had to meet the needs of a very large group of attendees along with a diverse mix of more than 1,800 global technology leaders and advanced startups, many of which were running demonstrations of their cutting-edge solutions in their booths," said Abdulrahman Almoaiqel, CCO of TAWAL, one of Saudi Arabia's leading network infrastructure organizations. "Only Nile's AI-powered innovations could provide the combination of performance, security, ease-of-deployment, and operational simplicity that enabled us to pull off an impressive deployment with only four installers on site."

About Nile

Nile is leading a fundamental shift in the networking industry, challenging decades-old conventions to deliver a radically new approach. By eliminating complexity and rethinking how networks are built, consumed, and operated, Nile is pioneering a new category designed for a modern, service-driven era. With a relentless focus on simplicity, security, reliability, and performance, Nile empowers organizations to move beyond the limitations of legacy infrastructure and embrace a future where networking is effortless, predictable, and fully aligned with their digital ambitions. For more information, visit nilesecure.com.

About solutions by stc:

solutions by stc is the #1 IT services provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a leading enabler in digitally transforming businesses with a 25-year track record of anticipating and capitalizing on industry trends and dynamics, opportunities, elevating digital infrastructure, and improving customer's businesses across a variety of sectors including energy, telecoms, healthcare, and more. solutions is headquartered in Riyadh with operations across the Kingdom and beyond.

About TAWAL

TAWAL owns a portfolio of more than 21,000 telecom towers across Saudi Arabia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia and Pakistan. The company actively supports digital transformation plans in those markets. It is expanding its reach across new cities and rural areas and is actively rolling out smart-city-ready technologies such as camouflage telecom towers, smart poles capable of supporting 5G and IoT devices, in-building solutions (IBS), beside other tailored ICT infrastructure.

