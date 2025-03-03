Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
03.03.25
09:31 Uhr
26,530 Euro
-0,270
-1,01 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,55026,56009:55
26,55026,56009:55
PR Newswire
03.03.2025 08:18 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essity's Annual Report for 2024

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity is today publishing its Annual Report for 2024 on essity.com.

"Essity is in better shape than ever and based on the profitable platform we have created over several years of working on structural improvements, we launched new, more ambitious financial targets during the year. We also launched a share buyback program. Our efforts to accelerate profitable growth have yielded results, and we grew strongly during the year in several of our most profitable categories and gained market shares. Sales for the year amounted to SEK 146bn and profit reached its highest level ever at SEK 20.3bn," says President and CEO, Magnus Groth, in his CEO message.

Read the complete CEO message and about Essity's strategic priorities, earnings and leading sustainability work in the Annual Report for 2024, which is attached to this press release and can be downloaded at essity.com.

NB: This is information that Essity is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on March 3, 2025, at 08:00 CET. Karl Stoltz, Public Relations Director, +46 70 942 63 38

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-s-annual-report-for-2024,c4113057

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4113057/3294193.pdf

Essity's Annual Report for 2024

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/frontpage,c3382669

Frontpage

https://mb.cision.com/Public/15798/4113057/99e8e9c5238648d7.pdf

Essity Press release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essitys-annual-report-for-2024-302389769.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.