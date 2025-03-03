Anzeige
Montag, 03.03.2025
Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
PR Newswire
03.03.2025 08:14 Uhr
HONOR Unveils New Corporate Strategy to Transition to an AI Device Ecosystem Company

Illuminating a three-step roadmap underpinned by openness and collaboration

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced the HONOR ALPHA PLAN, a new corporate strategy to transform HONOR from a smartphone maker to a global leading AI device ecosystem company. The visionary three-step plan details the bold steps HONOR will take to usher in the new intelligent world, and calls on the industry to co-create an open, value-sharing ecosystem that maximizes human potential, ultimately benefiting all mankind.


"It is clear that the AI revolution will reshape the paradigm of the device industry - completely transforming our productivity, our society, and even our culture more than ever before," said James Li, CEO of HONOR. "I am calling on all of us to unite together to address the challenges - as well as the many opportunities - of AI technology. I also call on the industry to be truly open so that we can fully embrace this exciting AI future. Let's do it together."

The designation HONOR ALPHA PLAN is chosen for its unique symbolic meaning. Alpha, as the first letter in the Greek alphabet, symbolizes HONOR's relentless pursuit of technological excellence. Additionally, the Chinese word for humans (?) can be found where the stroke connects in the lowercase letter "a," echoing HONOR's commitment to human-centric innovation. The East-meets-West symbolism perfectly encapsulates HONOR's global vision and ambition to create value for consumers worldwide.

THE HONOR ALPHA PLAN comprises three steps: The first step begins with the development of an intelligent phone. HONOR will work with partners to open technology boundaries to co-create a new paradigm for AI devices in the agentic AI era. Next, HONOR will open industry boundaries and co-create a new paradigm for AI ecosystem in the physical AI era. Finally, in the AGI era, HONOR will open human potential boundaries and co-create a new paradigm for civilization.

The envisioned intelligent phone that is central to the first step will embed human-centric AI that is purpose-built to maximize human potential, including the leading AI technology HONOR showcased during the keynote address.

MWC Booth Details

Between March 3-6, visitors of MWC Barcelona 2025 may visit the HONOR booth located at Stand 3H10 in Hall 3, Fira Gran Via, to check out the latest innovations from HONOR and its partners.

For more information, please visit: www.honor.com/global/events/honor-mwc/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2631362/honor.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/honor-unveils-new-corporate-strategy-to-transition-to-an-ai-device-ecosystem-company-302389777.html

