MWC Barcelona 2025 -Automotive technology leader HARMAN, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., is showcasing its suite of connected, intelligent, and contextual products and technologies at MWC Barcelona 2025 (Fira Gran Via, Hall 4 Stand 4B45), redefining what it means to drive and ride in a vehicle.

At the core of this year's showcase is the company's ongoing transformation of its 'Consumer Experiences. Automotive Grade.' value proposition, where connectivity isn't just a feature-it's the foundation that enables safer, smarter, and more emotionally intelligent interactions between drivers, passengers, and their vehicles. The 2025 evolution of HARMAN's 'Ready' portfolio demonstrates how best-in-class connectivity powers an entirely new ecosystem of empathetic, AI-boosted experiences that feel as intuitive as consumer technology-while maintaining the rigor and reliability of automotive-grade engineering.

Next-generation innovations powered by connectivity

HARMAN's latest market-ready solutions-from Ready Aware's 'sight beyond sight' situational intelligence to Ready Connect's satellite-powered telematics-exemplify how seamless, secure, and intelligent connectivity is unlocking new levels of precision, personalization, and productivity in the vehicle cabin.

Ready Aware : A cutting-edge, vehicle-to-cloud software service utilizing vehicle-to-network (V2N) connectivity to provide near real-time, in-vehicle contextual alerts. By harnessing cloud-native digital twins and advanced machine learning, Ready Aware enables situational awareness beyond a driver's direct line of sight or reach of a car's onboard sensors, providing 'sight beyond sight' awareness at intersections and road hazards without requiring additional hardware.

: A cutting-edge, vehicle-to-cloud software service utilizing vehicle-to-network (V2N) connectivity to provide near real-time, in-vehicle contextual alerts. By harnessing cloud-native digital twins and advanced machine learning, Ready Aware enables situational awareness beyond a driver's direct line of sight or reach of a car's onboard sensors, providing 'sight beyond sight' awareness at intersections and road hazards without requiring additional hardware. Ready Connect : The first automotive TCU product with satellite communication capabilities, ensuring anytime, anywhere connectivity-even in remote areas. Powered by Skylo, Ready Connect's 3GPP-standard satellite communication offers a future-proofed, modular upgrade path from 4G to 5G to satellite connectivity.

: The first automotive TCU product with satellite communication capabilities, ensuring anytime, anywhere connectivity-even in remote areas. Powered by Skylo, Ready Connect's 3GPP-standard satellite communication offers a future-proofed, modular upgrade path from 4G to 5G to satellite connectivity. Ready Engage : Enabling deeper connections between you and your car, Ready Engage is a next-generation, emotionally intelligent AI system that redefines human-machine interaction. It provides the framework for 'Luna,' a customizable AI-powered avatar, which delivers intuitive, voice-activated, and empathetic interactions, making in-cabin technology feel more human.

: Enabling deeper connections between you and your car, Ready Engage is a next-generation, emotionally intelligent AI system that redefines human-machine interaction. It provides the framework for 'Luna,' a customizable AI-powered avatar, which delivers intuitive, voice-activated, and empathetic interactions, making in-cabin technology feel more human. Ready Vision QVUE: The next evolution of HARMAN's award-winning windshield-based reflective display, powered by Samsung Neo QLED, now features 5,000 nits of illumination, providing a dynamic and innovative digital canvas for intelligent and immersive in-vehicle mobility experiences.

These and all of HARMAN's Ready products are designed to work individually and in combination to deliver the next level of in-cabin experiences today.

Collaboration is key to transforming mobility

By partnering with industry leaders like Skylo and HERE, HARMAN is proving that true automotive transformation happens through collaboration-bringing together the best of AI, satellite connectivity, and cloud-based intelligence to fundamentally enhance mobility experiences.

Skylo Collaboration : At MWC 2025, HARMAN and NTN service provider Skylo announce a collaboration to deliver reliable and affordable satellite connectivity to vehicles equipped with HARMAN Ready Connect. By integrating Skylo's global satellite services with HARMAN Ready Connect, OEMs can offer continuous, reliable communication, ranging from emergency assist functions to future applications in productivity and entertainment, leveraging Skylo's satellite network which supports the 3GPP NB-NTN standard.

: At MWC 2025, HARMAN and NTN service provider Skylo announce a collaboration to deliver reliable and affordable satellite connectivity to vehicles equipped with HARMAN Ready Connect. By integrating Skylo's global satellite services with HARMAN Ready Connect, OEMs can offer continuous, reliable communication, ranging from emergency assist functions to future applications in productivity and entertainment, leveraging Skylo's satellite network which supports the 3GPP NB-NTN standard. HERE Collaboration: HARMAN and HERE Technologies are working together to develop advanced, direct and cloud-based vehicle-to-everything (V2X) driver assistance systems that can support automotive OEM's compliance with Euro NCAP 2026 driver assistance programs.

The future of mobility is connected, intelligent, and empathetic

"HARMAN's Ready portfolio transforms vehicles with connected, intelligent, and contextual systems that not only enhance safety and comfort but deeply understand driver and passenger needs," said Pascal Peguret, SVP, Connectivity, HARMAN International. "Meaningful industry transformation is driven by collaboration. By working alongside leading innovators like Skylo and HERE, as well as leveraging Samsung's consumer technology expertise, we are harnessing collective intelligence to redefine in-cabin experiences. HARMAN is uniquely positioned to deliver ubiquitous connectivity and empathetic AI-driven solutions that are enhancing vehicles today and for the future."

Experience the next chapter of the connected car at MWC Barcelona 2025

Discover HARMAN's newest products and collaborative technologies firsthand at MWC Barcelona 2025 (Fira Gran Via, Hall 4 Stand 4B45)

For more information, visit: https://car.harman.com/

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

