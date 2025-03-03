MOPIC, a leader in glasses-free 3D technology, announced its participation in MWC Barcelona 2025, where it will unveil its light-field 3D technology and other innovative solutions. The booth will be located at Fira Gran Via, Hall 7, 7G75, as MOPIC actively seeks global partners, including those in the U.S. market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250303570730/en/

MOPIC's smartphone 3D lens delivers glasses-free 3D viewing at an affordable price. (Image: MOPIC)

Smartphone 3D Lens and Expansion into the Japanese Market

Smartphone 3D lens solution, which successfully debuted in Japan last year, will also be featured at MWC Barcelona 2025. This innovative product attaches to smartphones like a screen protector, enabling users to enjoy 3D content with no additional devices. Optimized for iPhones, the solution is compatible with models ranging from the iPhone 13 to the 16 series as well as select Android models, including Google Pixel.

Light-Field 3D Technology and Next-Generation Display Solutions

MOPIC's light-field 3D technology enhances flat displays by integrating 3D optical lenses and software to create a depth effect. This technology removes the need for 3D glasses or additional devices. This provides an immersive experience, as if looking through a window rather than at a screen.

Additionally, lenticular 3D displays deliver high-quality 3D visuals at an affordable price, while switchable 3D displays allow seamless transitions between 2D and 3D modes, offering versatility and convenience. These diverse display options are ideal solutions for both industrial applications and general consumers.

OpenXR Support for Seamless 3D Experiences

MOPIC has introduced OpenXR compatibility, allowing Unreal-based content to be viewed in 3D without conversion. This expands the user experience with broader and more immersive 3D applications.

Custom Hardware and Software Solutions for the B2B Market

Focusing on B2B customers, MOPIC provides customized hardware and software solutions. For smartphones, the company offers attachable 3D lenses and software APIs that clients can integrate directly. For monitors, MOPIC offers ODM production, while display manufacturers can license the technology. This flexible collaboration model accommodates diverse client needs.

A MOPIC spokesperson stated, "MOPIC's innovative 3D solutions not only provide new value to various industries through custom designs but also establish themselves as accessible and practical options for wider adoption. We are setting a new standard for 3D viewing experiences."

For more details on MOPIC's latest technologies and partnerships, visit the MWC Barcelona 2025 booth or contact MOPIC through its official website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250303570730/en/

Contacts:

MOPIC Co., Ltd.

Jeesoo Jung

jeesoo.jung@mopiclabs.com