pureLiFi, the global leader in LiFi technology, has announced the launch of its ground-breaking LINXC Bridge system, at Mobile World Congress Barcelona. Developed with Solace Power, this innovative solution empowers Fixed Wireless AccessFWA) broadband providers to deliver self-installable, higher quality and more reliable connectivity to consumers using outdoor Customer Premises Equipment (CPE). With this solution broadband customers will experience much faster installation times, more reliable speeds and an improved user experience.

The LINXC Bridge streamlines broadband deployment, eliminating complex installations, significantly reducing subscriber acquisition cost, shortening time to revenue and increasing customer satisfaction. The LINXC Bridge system will be showcased live at the pureLiFi booth (7B27) alongside the latest cutting-edge CPE equipment from demonstration collaborators, Sonim Technologies.

The LINXC Bridge has received significant market interest since pureLiFi and Solace introduced the concept in 2024 and is available today for carrier trials.

"The enthusiastic response from our collaborations with leading global telecom brands validates the transformative potential of the LINXC Bridge System," said Alistair Banham, CEO of pureLiFi. "This latest technology is poised to revolutionise the economics of FWA and broadband deployment worldwide, making high-speed connectivity more accessible, affordable and efficient for broadband suppliers, ultimately improving service and user satisfaction. The market is clearly moving towards LiFi as it will solve connectivity challenges of today and tomorrow."

LINXC Bridge Makes Broadband Deployment Better

The LINXC Bridge leverages pureLiFi's innovative technology, which uses invisible light to transmit data, alongside Solace Power's wireless power capabilities. This unique combination allows for a seamless installation process for outdoor CPE, whether 5G FWA or any other broadband signal, eliminating the time-consuming and expensive need for drilling holes or running cables through walls. Instead, the LINXC Bridge system establishes LiFi communications and wireless power links through a window. Additionally, with the combination of LINXC Bridge and outdoor CPE, network operators benefit from much more efficient use of network infrastructure, increasing capacity many times on sub-6 GHz 5G networks and even more on mmWave.

Leading-Edge Multi-Gigabit LiFi Tech Unveiled

pureLiFi will also showcase its latest multi-gigabit LiFi capabilities, featuring a high speed, low latency 5 Gbps LiFi connection. This demonstration highlights the potential for new consumer and enterprise applications, including ultra-fast gaming, wireless audio/video for soundbars, immersive VR/AR and real-time AI collaborations. The technology is ready for evaluation and promises to deliver ultra-high speeds, ultra-low latency, military grade security and reliability.

A Commitment to Excellence Innovation

pureLiFi's commitment to innovation and excellence is evident in the development of the LINXC Bridge and the wider ecosystem of LiFi solutions on show. The company continues to push the boundaries of what is possible with LiFi technology, ensuring that its products remain at the forefront of the industry.

For more information and images visit: http://www.pureLiFi.com/MWC25

