PR Newswire
03.03.2025 09:06 Uhr
120 Leser
Carrefour Israel Enhances Marketing Performance with Pairzon's AI-Powered Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrefour Israel, a subsidiary of one of the world's leading retail hypermarket chains, has successfully leveraged Pairzon's AI marketing platform to optimize its digital marketing strategies, achieving greater efficiency, improved return on ad spend (ROAS), and a significant reduction in customer acquisition costs (CPP).

Pairzon Logo

As a retail giant with a vast customer base and both online and offline operations, Carrefour sought a data-driven solution to bridge the gap between digital campaigns and in-store transactions. By integrating Pairzon's AI-powered insights and audience segmentation capabilities, Carrefour has been able to:

  • Boost ROAS - Maximizing the impact of digital marketing efforts by targeting high-value customers more effectively.
  • Lower CPP - Reducing acquisition costs by leveraging first-party data and optimizing audience segmentation.
  • Enhance Customer Targeting - Utilizing AI-driven analytics to create more precise customer segments, increasing engagement and conversion rates.
  • Seamless Omnichannel Integration - Pairzon's platform connected seamlessly with Carrefour's existing CRM, POS, and loyalty systems, providing real-time insights into customer behavior across all channels.

"Pairzon has enabled us to take a more intelligent and data-driven approach to our marketing," said Hagit Taigfeld, CMO of Carrefour Israel. "By connecting our online and offline customer data, we've improved the efficiency of our campaigns and seen measurable improvements in key performance indicators."

Galit Arizon, CEO of Pairzon, added, "Retailers today need to bridge the gap between digital marketing and real-world transactions. Our AI-powered platform empowers brands like Carrefour to leverage their first-party data effectively, ensuring every marketing dollar is optimized for maximum impact. This collaboration showcases how AI can revolutionize retail marketing, making it more precise, efficient, and results-driven."

This successful collaboration highlights the power of AI in transforming retail marketing strategies, enabling global brands like Carrefour to optimize customer engagement and maximize revenue opportunities.

For more information about Pairzon's AI marketing solutions, please visit https://pairzon.com/

About Pairzon

Pairzon is an AI-powered marketing platform that enhances Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) by leveraging in-store and online transactional data for precise audience targeting. By seamlessly integrating with POS and other data sources, Pairzon analyzes customer purchase behavior and applies advanced AI algorithms to predict future buying patterns across digital platforms, enabling retailers to optimize marketing efficiency and maximize campaign impact.

Contact us at info@pairzon.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2627550/Pairzon_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/carrefour-israel-enhances-marketing-performance-with-pairzons-ai-powered-platform-302389384.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
