On the occasion of World Wildlife Day, 3Bee launches XNatura, the Nature Intelligence division dedicated to monitoring risks and impacts on nature, biodiversity and climate

Naturetech 3Bee srl launches XNatura, the in-house division of Nature Intelligence dedicated to environmental monitoring. Using artificial intelligence technologies, IoT sensors, satellite technologies and cloud computing, XNatura aims to digitise the management of impacts and risks on nature, biodiversity and climate.

MILAN, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of World Wildlife Day, 3Bee announces the launch of XNatura , Nature Intelligence's in-house division focused on the monitoring and management of environmental risks and impacts. XNatura builds on Naturetech's years of research and development experience and is a point of reference for companies, municipalities and nature parks looking to integrate data-driven solutions into their environmental management strategies.

XNatura is the result of a strategic split separating the two complementary souls of 3Bee srl: the technological one, represented by XNatura, and the environmental regeneration one, expressed by 3Bee. XNatura is the technological division that focuses on the digitalisation of nature by combining artificial intelligence, IoT sensors, satellite technologies and cloud computing. Its goal is to collect, process and analyse environmental data to help companies, municipalities and nature parks monitor and manage risks and impacts on nature, biodiversity and climate.

At the same time, 3Bee continues to focus on creating a positive environmental and social impact through land regeneration projects such as the Biodiversity Oases and dedicated environmental education initiatives. Working with professional beekeepers and farmers, schools and local communities, 3Bee continues to spread the word about the importance of biodiversity, promoting an approach that puts the human dimension at the centre and encourages people's direct involvement.

"3Bee will continue to strengthen the resilience of the territory by promoting environmental regeneration projects, such as the Biodiversity Oases, and awareness-raising initiatives aimed at citizens, schools, companies and municipalities," - says Niccolò Calandri, CEO of 3Bee. "At the same time, XNatura will follow a parallel path, in line with its technological and innovative nature. Thanks to the experience gained in recent years, we have created a division highly specialised in the analysis of nature, biodiversity and climate, combining artificial intelligence, big data, satellite remote sensing and IoT sensors."

XNatura's first product is its Environmental Platform, the first integrated platform for monitoring and analysing environmental impacts and risks through thematic suites in line with the ESRS standards for sustainability reporting: Climate Change, Pollution, Water Resources and Biodiversity and Ecosystems. Each suite focuses on specific indicators and provides a clear view of the environmental impacts, dependencies, risks and opportunities associated with business activities and operations.

XNatura is under continuous development and evolution, with new releases planned in the coming months to expand data coverage and integrate more detailed information to better meet monitoring, reporting and compliance needs.

This project has received funding from the EU EIC accelerator programme under grant agreement No 10114456.

