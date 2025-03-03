BroadForward selected to enable advanced signaling solutions for Japan Communications Inc.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadForward, a global leader in intelligent signaling software, is pleased to announce that Japan Communications Inc. (TSE Prime: 9424; hereinafter referred to as "JCI"), a pioneer and leading MVNO in Japan, will be deploying BroadForward's Diameter Routing platform (DRA/DEA), Gateway Mobile Location Center (GMLC) and Signaling Transfer Point (STP) solutions to enable JCI's launch of its "Neo-Carrier" service by May 2026. This service will be achieved by connecting voice, SMS, and data networks to MNOs, eliminating the constraints traditionally imposed by them.

JCI selected BroadForward's solutions for their converged signaling architecture, which supports multiple protocols and network functions on a flexible platform. This approach simplifies network operations, reduces complexity, and provides a future-proof path for network evolution, including the transition to 5G. By deploying BroadForward's flexible and scalable signaling platform, JCI will be able to rapidly bring new and innovative services to market while ensuring a high level of integration, resilience, and flexibility to meet the evolving demands of the telecommunications market.

With numerous MVNOs worldwide already leveraging BroadForward's solutions, JCI will benefit not only from BroadForward's innovative technologies but also from its expertise and industry-leading skills, ensuring the foundation for successful network transformation.

Naohisa Fukuda, Representative Director-President of JCI, commented, "The deployment of BroadForward's signaling solutions will significantly enhance our network's signaling capabilities. BroadForward's flexible and scalable software architecture allows us to efficiently manage our point-to-point network connectivity, ensuring seamless service for our customers."

Taco Schoute, CEO of BroadForward, added, "We are excited to support JCI in advancing their network services with BroadForward's cutting edge solutions. JCI has been a pioneer of innovation in Japanese telecommunications market for decades, and we are thrilled to partner with JCI on this transformative journey.

About BroadForward

BroadForward is leader in intelligent signaling software for 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G mobile networks. The Portfolio consists of core network products for routing, interworking, security, and number portability, designed for convergence across legacy and next-generation networks. BroadForward is a nine-time GSMA GLOMO technology award nominee and GSMA winner of Best Mobile & Network Software Breakthrough with its converged signaling solution, providing service providers an efficient and cost-effective network transition to 5G. BroadForward's products include the DRA, STP, EIR, Firewall, Location, Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP), Service Communication Proxy (SCP) and 4G-5G interworking. All products are hardware-agnostic and support network virtualization, containerization and cloud deployment.

About Japan Communications Inc. (JCI)

Japan Communications Inc., founded in 1996, is a pioneer that has brought innovation to the telecommunications industry and played a leading role in shaping the MVNO market. Focused on simple and rational mobile communication services, JCI has established a stable revenue model while striving for continued growth. With its strengths in patented technologies such as the wireless leased line "Closed SIM-to-SIM Communication" and the digital authentication technology "FPoS," JCI focuses on providing both mobile communication services and an advanced digital authentication infrastructure built around authentication technology. Its PCI DSS-certified private mobile line is trusted by high-security sectors, including law enforcement and banking, while FPoS offers an industry-leading combination of world-class security and user convenience. Guided by its mission to "Secure and Reliable Transportation of Bits," JCI is committed to building a secure, borderless mobile infrastructure and driving sustainable growth and corporate value enhancement.

