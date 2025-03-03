Scientists in Spain have created a new index that reportedly help project developers identify better areas in initial stages of hybrid wind-solar power plants development. The proposed approach is claimed to avoid deficiencies of previous criteria and overestimation caused by time delays. Researchers from Spain's Public University of Navarre have proposed a new methodology to evaluate areas for the offshore installation of hybrid wind and PV power plants. The novelty of their approach lies in its integration of a new complementarity, that evaluates how well the two energy sources balance each ...

