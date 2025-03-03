Simplyhealth launches new product range starting from just £3 per month

LONDON, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading health benefits provider, Simplyhealth (www.simplyhealth.co.uk), has launched a suite of services and products for businesses to make healthcare more simple, affordable and accessible to the whole of the workforce.

Supporting employers with low-cost, quality health solutions, the new range of products provides flexibility for employers - providing a one-stop shop to build a health benefits package for their employees, so they only pay for what they need.

It includes new bolt-on funding solutions with quick claiming, underpinned by on-demand access to a range of discounted and self-pay services, from diagnostic scans to neurodiversity assessments and menopause coaching.

Simplyhealth's new product portfolio is low-cost, with a range of quality healthcare services housed in one app, built with simplicity in mind to drive strong employee usage and therefore improved health outcomes. All pre-existing health conditions are included.

Paul Schreier, CEO, Simplyhealth said:

"We are excited to launch this new product range, designed with simplicity and quality at its heart. We understand that businesses want to do more to look after their employees, while being frustrated with traditional health benefits packages and contending with wider financial pressure. Our new products offer employers a one-stop shop of health solutions so they can tailor benefits to their workforce and only pay for what they need."

The product range includes:

Simply Essentials: an annual digital healthcare subscription, starting from £3 a month, focussing on the main drivers of sickness absence - mental health and musculoskeletal issues - by providing 24/7 access to virtual GP and nurse appointments, mental health support and counselling, muscle and joint pain digital assessments and self-management. Includes 24/7 access to professional legal and financial advice, and gym discounts.

Simply Fund It: A bolt-on funding solution for businesses to help their employees cover the cost of physical healthcare services, such as dental, diagnostics and physio.

Simply Health Plan: Simplyhealth's most comprehensive health cover package supports businesses of at least three employees to provide health cover with claimable benefits, with flexible packages to suit all budgets (includes Simply Essentials).

On-demand services: Unique to the health benefits market, On-demand includes a wide range of discounted and self-pay healthcare services - eight of which are new - including: expert-led coaching for menopause, mental health, parental support, sleep; neurodiversity assessments for both adults and children; open-ended digital therapy sessions; gut health and healthy diet advice; discounted face-to-face and video physio sessions; discounted prescription eyewear.

