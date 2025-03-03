QCY Partners with USound to Introduce Next-Generation TWS Featuring MEMS Speaker Technology in 2025

DONGGUAN, China, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QCY, a prominent name in the wireless audio industry, has announced a strategic partnership with USound, a leader in MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) speaker technology. Together, the two companies are set to launch a new True Wireless Stereo (TWS) product in 2025, aiming to redefine audio performance, design, and efficiency in the wireless earbuds market.

Advancing Wireless Audio with MEMS Technology

Founded in 2009, QCY has established itself as a pioneer in wireless audio innovation. As the flagship brand of Dongguan Hele Electronics-a recognized high-tech enterprise-QCY has consistently delivered innovative and accessible audio products to a global audience. The upcoming TWS product, integrating USound's MEMS speaker technology, is designed to enhance audio precision, reduce distortion, and improve power efficiency, delivering a wider frequency response within a more compact design, elevating the listening experience for users.

Insights from Industry Leaders

Ferruccio Bottoni, CEO and Co-founder of USound, commented on the collaboration: "We are pleased to partner with QCY, a globally recognized brand, to develop a new generation of TWS earbuds powered by USound's MEMS speaker technology. This partnership reflects the industry's confidence in our technology, which offers superior reliability and bandwidth compared to traditional solutions. With USound's wideband capabilities, the new TWS product will be Hi-Res Audio certified, delivering an exceptional listening experience. We look forward to working with QCY to bring this innovation to market."

Bruce Way, QCY's Chief Acoustic Engineer, added: "We are excited to collaborate with USound on this innovative TWS product. By combining QCY's expertise in consumer audio with USound's advanced MEMS speaker technology, we aim to set a new benchmark in wireless sound quality. This collaboration will enable us to offer users an unparalleled audio experience."

Looking Ahead

The new TWS earbuds are slated for release in 2025, with QCY and USound working diligently to ensure a successful launch. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in the wireless audio industry, promising users a more immersive and high-fidelity listening experience.

About QCY

QCY, a leading global audio brand under Dongguan Hele Electronics, is dedicated to advancing wireless audio through technological innovation and smart design. With over 16 years of industry expertise and millions of users worldwide, QCY continues to explore new frontiers in consumer electronics.

About USound

USound is a rapidly growing MEMS speaker company focused on enabling the next generation of audio products. Known for its miniaturization, energy efficiency, and scalable production capabilities, USound empowers brands to create high-performance, cutting-edge audio solutions. Learn more at www.usound.com.

