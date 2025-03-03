DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C) (JPXU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED USD (C) DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 209.0851 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 131230 CODE: JPXU LN ISIN: LU1646359882 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359882 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LN Sequence No.: 377696 EQS News ID: 2093975 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 03, 2025 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)