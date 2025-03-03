DJ Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (100H LN) Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2025 / 09:37 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 28-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 194.8404 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16144 CODE: 100H LN ISIN: LU1650492504 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492504 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H LN Sequence No.: 377749 EQS News ID: 2094093 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 03, 2025 03:37 ET (08:37 GMT)