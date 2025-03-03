Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2025 10:10 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet UK bolsters casino library with addition of Swintt

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet UK has continued to improve its online casino offering with the addition of Swintt as a provider, with a selection of exciting games to be made available to all UK players.

NetBethas been constantly updating and developing its games library over the years and is already in partnership with some of the world's best providers. The providers on NetBet are renowned for producing unique and exciting games, catering for the needs of all players in a responsible and safe manner.

This newest partnership with Swintt is the latest move from NetBet in their mission to create and maintain the best online gaming experience.

Swintt is an award-winning software developer with a rich and varied portfolio of games, with classic-themed releases and modern-looking slots which NetBet customers in the UK are sure to enjoy.

Popular games from Swintt's amazing library include I Hate Fairytales, Clash of Heroes and Law of Gilgamesh.

Claudia Georgevici, NetBet PR manager, said: "We are thrilled to introduce Swintt to our players and offer a selection of its finest games to those of you who have not yet experienced what they have to offer. This partnership with Swintt demonstrates the importance we place on offering our customers the most diverse and dynamic experience, which has become our trademark."

David Mann, CEO at Swintt, said: "I am so excited to continue our partnership with NetBet, who share our passion for pushing the boundaries of the iGaming world. This partnership also strengthens our commitment to responsible gaming, as we strive to transport customers to a new and exciting world with our range of slot machines."

For more information contact pr@netbet.com.

About NetBet.co.uk

NetBet.co.uk is licensed and regulated in Great Britain by the Gambling Commission. Alongside sports betting and casino, players have also enjoyed Lotto, Live Casino, and Poker products. With access to thousands of industry-leading casino games and daily sports events, NetBet.co.uk has evolved into one of the UK's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: https://www.netbet.co.uk/


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
