03.03.2025
Eficode Oy: Eficode appoints new Head of Managed Services



Cloud-first transformation in managed DevOps tooling drives growth and customer value

HELSINKI, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Hendrell has been appointed the Head of Managed Services for Eficode and a member of the Eficode Group management team.

Based in Helsinki, Finland, Tony will assume full P&L responsibility and lead Eficode's managed services. Over the years, Eficode has built a robust, managed DevOps tooling business for big and demanding global companies, including a major European stock exchange, Daimler Truck, OP, Supercell, and over 150 other organizations. As market demands shift towards cloud-first managed services, Eficode's offerings are evolving to meet customer needs and drive revenue growth.

"Eficode's strong reputation in managed DevOps tooling and proactive approach to cloud-first services present a compelling opportunity to accelerate growth," says Tony Hendrell. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in managed cloud operations and strategic partnerships to advance our global champion position while delivering exceptional value to our customers."

Tony brings over 20 years of experience in sales leadership, strategic partnerships, business development, and senior management roles in the technology industry. Before joining Eficode, he led Knowit Group's Managed Services Business across six Northern European countries-earning AWS Partner of the Year honors three times consecutively-and previously managed Cybercom Group's AWS Business Group. His extensive background working with cloud-based technology vendors such as AWS and Microsoft will be instrumental in shaping our evolving service portfolio.

Tony holds a B.Sc. in Software Engineering and an Executive MBA. An easy-going individual with a positive growth mindset, Tony spends time with his family, enjoys exploring Finland's natural landscapes, and engages in sports such as skiing, cross-training, gym workouts, and floorball.

Media contacts

Lauri Palokangas, Chief Marketing Officer, Eficode. lauri.palokangas@eficode.com, +358 50 486 4918

Tony Hendrell, Head of Managed Services, Eficode, tony.hendrell@eficode.com, +358 40 554 9692

