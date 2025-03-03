The United Nations Office for Projects Services has kicked off a tender for the development and construction of a solar and battery storage minigrid in Papua New Guinea. The deadline for applications is March 24, 2025. A tender has opened for the development of a hybrid solar minigrid system in Papua New Guinea. The project encompasses the construction of a solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) minigrid to be built on the island of Buka, within the autonomous region of Bougainville in Papua New Guinea. It will address the electricity needs of the region, which relies heavily on diesel ...

