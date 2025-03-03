Strid Tech AB: HSM Ingress Controller Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to HSM Ingress Controller to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

VÅRGÅRDA, Sweden , March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strid Tech AB today announced the availability of HSM Ingress Controller in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Strid Tech customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

"We're proud to be able to deliver one of the first Kubernetes ingress controllers that can use HSM to offload TLS operations, increasing security for our customers and enabling security conscious companies to move workloads to Azure," said Ulrik Strid, CEO of Strid Tech. "Making our solution available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace allows us to provide these capabilities to a wider range of organizations."

HSM Ingress Controller leverages best in class services from Microsoft like Azure Key Vault and Azure Kubernetes Services to deliver a high security solution. By terminating TLS towards Azure Key Vault, keys stay securely in FIPS-compliant storage. This enables more companies to migrate workloads to the cloud and take advantage of the scalability of Azure. HSM Ingress Controller follows the standard for ingress specifications, making it an easy transition from their current environment.

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, "We welcome HSM Ingress Controller to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions. Thanks to trusted partners like Strid Tech, Azure Marketplace is part of a cloud marketplace landscape offering flexibility and economic value while transacting tens of billions of dollars a year in revenues."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about HSM Ingress Controller at its page on the Azure Marketplace.

About Strid Tech

Strid Tech is a company focusing on DevSecOps. We help customers with their cloud journey both as consultants and by developing software, making the cloud more secure and easier to use. Strid Tech have an office in Sweden and a world-wide network of highly skilled contractors to deliver around the clock support to our customers. For more information visit ingress.strid.tech.

