Valeura Energy Inc.: Manora Drilling Update

SINGAPORE, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of an infill drilling campaign at the Manora field in Licence G1/48 (70% operated working interest), offshore Gulf of Thailand.

Dr. Sean Guest, President and CEO commented:

"Our most recent drilling at Manora has both increased oil production rates and successfully appraised additional targets which will form the basis of future infill development drilling. While the Manora field accounts for only about 10% of our year-to-date production, it is an excellent example of the potential for Gulf of Thailand fields to add many years of economic field life through targeted ongoing activity. In 2025 we intend to pursue a full year of drilling operations across our portfolio, aimed at continuing our proven track record of adding reserves year on year to support continued cash flow generation."

Valeura drilled a five well programme, comprised of three production-oriented infill development wells and two appraisal wells. In aggregate, the Company's Manora field working interest share oil production before royalties has increased from 2,144 bbls/d (December 2024 average) to 2,866 bbls/d for the last 14-day period. Additionally, the appraisal objectives of the campaign have yielded between three and five potential future drilling targets, which will be further evaluated for inclusion in a future drilling programme.

The A34 well was drilled for infill development targets within the deep 600-series sands in the field's eastern fault block. The well was successful and has been completed as a multi-zone comingled producer.

The horizontal A38 well was also drilled into the eastern fault block, with the objective of developing the shallower 300-series sands. It was completed as a producer, with the well design incorporating an innovative downhole autonomous inflow control device ("ICD") to manage water vs oil production. The Company is monitoring the impact of this, and other ICDs deployed elsewhere on its fields, to optimise the application of this technology across the portfolio.

The A36 well targeted sands across several known producing intervals in the field's main fault block and has been completed as a multi-zone infill development well. As is normal in many multi-zone wells, only the deepest targets are currently producing and the shallower zones will be brought on production later.

The A35 well successfully appraised several zones of interest within the shallower 300-series sands. While this appraisal well will not be used a producer (and accordingly has been plugged and abandoned), the results encountered have indicated the potential for three further development wells within this reservoir section, which will now be further studied and modelled for inclusion in future development drilling.

The horizontal A37 well was drilled as a combination appraisal and development well. The well encountered an encouraging appraisal target in the 500-series sands, which is now being matured for inclusion in a future drilling campaign. The well's development target, within the deeper 600-series sands was completed as a producer.

Following completion of the Manora drilling campaign, the Company's contracted drilling rig has mobilised to Licence B5/27 (100% operated interest) where it is currently conducting a drilling programme on the Jasmine C wellhead platform.

For further information, please contact: Valeura Energy Inc. (General Corporate Enquiries)

Sean Guest, President and CEO

Yacine Ben-Meriem, CFO

Contact@valeuraenergy.com +65 6373 6940 Valeura Energy Inc. (Investor and Media Enquiries)

Robin James Martin, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations

IR@valeuraenergy.com +1 403 975 6752 / +44 7392 940495

Contact details for the Company's advisors, covering research analysts and joint brokers, including Auctus Advisors LLP, Canaccord Genuity Ltd (UK), Cormark Securities Inc., Research Capital Corporation, and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, are listed on the Company's website at www.valeuraenergy.com/investor-information/analysts/.

About the Company

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canadian public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Türkiye. The Company is pursuing a growth-oriented strategy and intends to re-invest into its producing asset portfolio and to deploy resources toward further organic and inorganic growth in Southeast Asia. Valeura aspires toward value accretive growth for stakeholders while adhering to high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Advisory and Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this news release constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking information is for the purpose of explaining management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", "target" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the potential for successfully appraised targets to form the basis of further infill development drilling, and the number of future drilling targets; the Company's intention to pursue a full year of drilling operations across its portfolio in 2025; and the Company's expectation to bring shallower zones on production later in the A36 well. In addition, statements related to "reserves" and "resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the resources can be discovered and profitably produced in the future.

Although the Company believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding, among other things: political stability of the areas in which the Company is operating; continued safety of operations and ability to proceed in a timely manner; continued operations of and approvals forthcoming from governments and regulators in a manner consistent with past conduct; ability to achieve extensions to licences in Thailand and Türkiye to support attractive development and resource recovery; future drilling activity on the required/expected timelines; the prospectivity of the Company's lands; the continued favourable pricing and operating netbacks across its business; future production rates and associated operating netbacks and cash flow; decline rates; future sources of funding; future economic conditions; the impact of inflation of future costs; future currency exchange rates; interest rates; the ability to meet drilling deadlines and fulfil commitments under licences and leases; future commodity prices; the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine; the impact of conflicts in the Middle East; royalty rates and taxes; management's estimate of cumulative tax losses being correct; future capital and other expenditures; the success obtained in drilling new wells and working over existing wellbores; the performance of wells and facilities; the availability of the required capital to funds its exploration, development and other operations, and the ability of the Company to meet its commitments and financial obligations; the ability of the Company to secure adequate processing, transportation, fractionation and storage capacity on acceptable terms; the capacity and reliability of facilities; the application of regulatory requirements respecting abandonment and reclamation; the recoverability of the Company's reserves and contingent resources; future growth; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the impact of increasing competition; the availability and identification of mergers and acquisition opportunities; the ability to successfully negotiate and complete any mergers and acquisition opportunities; the ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions; global energy policies going forward; international trade policies; future debt levels; and the Company's continued ability to obtain and retain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost efficient manner. In addition, the Company's work programmes and budgets are in part based upon expected agreement among joint venture partners and associated exploration, development and marketing plans and anticipated costs and sales prices, which are subject to change based on, among other things, the actual results of drilling and related activity, availability of drilling, offshore storage and offloading facilities and other specialised oilfield equipment and service providers, changes in partners' plans and unexpected delays and changes in market conditions. Although the Company believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and natural gas reserves and resources are speculative activities and involve a degree of risk. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company including, but not limited to: the ability of management to execute its business plan or realise anticipated benefits from acquisitions; the risk of disruptions from public health emergencies and/or pandemics; competition for specialised equipment and human resources; the Company's ability to manage growth; the Company's ability to manage the costs related to inflation; disruption in supply chains; the risk of currency fluctuations; changes in interest rates, oil and gas prices and netbacks; the risk that the Company's tax advisors' and/or auditors' assessment of the Company's cumulative tax losses varies significantly from management's expectations of the same; potential changes in joint venture partner strategies and participation in work programmes; uncertainty regarding the contemplated timelines and costs for work programme execution; the risks of disruption to operations and access to worksites; potential changes in laws and regulations, including international treaties and trade policies; the uncertainty regarding government and other approvals; counterparty risk; the risk that financing may not be available; risks associated with weather delays and natural disasters; and the risk associated with international activity. See the most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis of the Company for a detailed discussion of the risk factors.

Certain forward-looking information in this news release may also constitute "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Financial outlook involves statements about Valeura's prospective financial performance or position and is based on and subject to the assumptions and risk factors described above in respect of forward-looking information generally as well as any other specific assumptions and risk factors in relation to such financial outlook noted in this news release. Such assumptions are based on management's assessment of the relevant information currently available, and any financial outlook included in this news release is made as of the date hereof and provided for the purpose of helping readers understand Valeura's current expectations and plans for the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on any financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes or in other circumstances and that the risk factors described above or other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any financial outlook.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This news release is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.