Montag, 03.03.2025
Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2025 09:06 Uhr
20 Leser
Alm. Brand A/S: Divestment of Energy & Marine business completed

Finanznachrichten News

In continuation of company announcement no. 39/2024 of 1 July 2024 regarding the divestment of Alm. Brand Forsikring A/S's Energy & Marine business to Gard Marine & Energy Insurance (Europe) AS, Alm. Brand Group is pleased to announce that the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority has approved the business transfer. The sale of the Energy & Marine business has been completed today.

Alm. Brand Group still expects to distribute DKK 1.6 billion related to the divestment of the Energy & Marine business. This distribution is expected to take place in the form of share buyback to be initiated soon after closing of the transaction.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Press:

Media Relations Manager
Mikkel Luplau Schmidt
Mobile no. +45 2052 3883


