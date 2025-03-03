The Seamless Color Studio allows audiences to experience the same exceptional OLED quality across various devices from smartphones, tablets, laptops to TVs

Samsung Display announced today its participation in the Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC25), the world's premier connectivity event. At this influential gathering, Samsung Display will unveil its "OLED Magic" concept, showcasing the future of display technology.

The exhibition will highlight Samsung OLED's superior display quality through innovative form factors, featuring a tribute to the iconic landmarks of Spain, where MWC25 is being held. Attendees will be treated to a unique experience as Samsung OLED captures and expresses the vibrant, distinctive colors of Spain.

A highlight of the exhibition will be the Seamless Color Studio, where the exceptional quality of OLED displays can be experienced across a variety of devices. The event will also showcase On-Cell Film (OCF) technology, a cutting-edge advancement in premium display technology.

Under the captivating theme of OLED Magic, guests will be welcomed by the storytelling magician Lee Jun-Hyung, who will dazzle audiences with an enchanting OLED Magic Show.

Seamless Color Studio, perfected by Samsung OLED, offers seamless enjoyment across all devices

Samsung Display will present the multiple screen experience zone under the Seamless Color Studio concept, where OLED technology is seamlessly integrated into IT devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and TVs, offering unparalleled display quality anytime, anywhere.

The multiple screen experience embodies the idea of viewing a single piece of content accessible across multiple screens. Users can start watching a show on their smartphone and seamlessly transition to their TV or browse products on a laptop and complete the purchase on their smartphone. This interconnected experience allows for a fluid, uninterrupted online journey across various devices, regardless of place.

Through the multiple screen experience, Samsung Display emphasizes that display specifications can be more crucial than the operating environment in ensuring consistent display quality. At the Seamless Color Studio, visitors will see a demonstration featuring a 31.5-inch monitor, a 16-inch laptop, and a 6.7-inch smartphone. This showcase will highlight how all these devices can uniformly display the seamless color consistency across different screens. For comparison, a demonstration with an LCD laptop will show how different the color expression is and show the brightness of black on LCD screens when compared to OLED screens.

With an ultra-thin 0.6mm bezel, the OLED 'Stained Glass' delivers a bezel-less viewing experience

The OLED Tile demonstration, which features full-screen technology with ultra-thin bezel to create the appearance of a bezel-less design will also be showcased. Highlighting Spain's Sagrada Familia Cathedral stained glass, the OLED Tile consists of ten 6.8-inch bezel-less panels and two 31.5-inch monitors. The OLED Tile demonstration showcases full-screen technology. The tile's ultra-thin bezels create the appearance of a single display when all panels are illuminated. However, sequentially turning the panels on and off reveals its multi-screen composition.

Samsung Display has achieved a breakthrough in bezel-less technology by utilizing advanced design techniques to significantly reduce the width of outer bezel. This innovation results in a bezel that is 40% thinner on all sides compared to the average bezel width of products currently on the market. When applied to smartphones, this allows consumers to enjoy a larger screen without the need for a bigger device, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

Travel Spanish landmarks with Samsung OLED

Samsung Display will present "Voyage to Mañana," an exhibition highlighting the landmarks of Spain through the stunning clarity of OLED technology. The event will feature the portability and expansive screen size of OLED foldables, which is perfect for travel.

Additionally, QD-OLED TVs and monitors will capture the breathtaking beauty of the Pyrenees Mountains. OCF technology will also be demonstrated, showcasing its ability to maintain clear displays even in bright sunlight, which is emphasized through images of the Tabernas Desert.

The exhibition will debut the Flexible Cabinbag, a versatile innovation that utilizes an 18.1-inch foldable OLED screen. This device can be transformed into a bag-like form with grips for easy carrying. When unfolded, it serves as an 18.1-inch tablet, equivalent to the size of two standard tablets, and can be folded into a compact briefcase for convenience.

Additionally, the Polygon Foldable will be showcased, featuring a unique 3.38-inch diamond-shaped OLED display. This non-rectangular form is designed for the exterior display of clamshell-style foldable phones, achieved through Samsung Display's cutting-edge laser processing technology.

Brighter with less power consumption? Premium low power consumption technology L.E.A.D.

Samsung Display is set to introduce its cutting-edge low-power-consumption technology, OCF, first commercialized in 2021. This innovation eliminates the need for a polarizer by integrating its function directly into the pixel, significantly reducing exterior reflections. As a result, OCF offers about 1.5 times the brightness while maintaining the same power consumption, and it features an even thinner design compared to standard OLED panels.

The L.E.A.D. initiative standing for Low power, Eco-friendly, Augmented brightness and Designed to be thin and slim embodies these advancements. Samsung Display highlights that OCF technology is able to show high performance even in extreme light environments and emphasizes this with the images of Tabernas Desert as a backdrop and bright lighting.

The exhibition will showcase OCF's impressive peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits, applied to smartphone OLED displays. This level of brightness is achieved when the on-pixel ratio (OPR) which measures the percentage of active pixels on the screen is at 10%. OCF OLEDs will also be on display alongside standard OLEDs at the exhibition to demonstrate the comparative slimness in design.

Samsung Display will also showcase its 77-inch and 65-inch QD-OLED TVs, along with a 31.5-inch QD- OLED monitor, all featuring stunning visuals of the Pyrenees Mountains. These displays offer color quality that closely mirrors real-life vibrancy. With QD-OLED's exceptional color expression, high color purity and deep black, audiences will be treated to a truly immersive and unique viewing experience.

500 Hz QD-OLED monitor, 240 Hz OLED laptop… lineups built for gaming experiences

Samsung Display, a leader in the monitor and laptop market, is set to showcase its Winning Edge lineup at MWC25. This includes the world's first 27-inch 500 Hz QD-OLED monitor, a 160 PPI high-resolution 27- inch QD-OLED, and 240 Hz OLED laptops. The exhibition will highlight the exceptional display quality of the company's 15.6-inch OLED laptop screen, emphasizing OLED's superior low gradation expression compared to LCDs.

Additionally, a space was set up where visitors could experience Krafton's popular games firsthand using the Flex Gaming, a concept gaming console featuring a 7.2-inch foldable OLED, as well as the Steam Deck and Razer Blade 16 both equipped with Samsung OLED technology. Notably, Krafton's InZOI simulation game will be demonstrated, featuring an eye-catching, glasses-free 3D display using LFD (Light Field Display) technology, designed to captivate the audience.

Samsung Display is set to enchant attendees with a unique OLED Magic Show. This year's event will feature storytelling magician Lee Jun-Hyung, who will highlight the exceptional qualities of Samsung OLED, including true black, slim and lightweight design, and color expression.

Additionally, Micro LED-based stretchable displays that made a splash at CES 2025 and OLEDog, a robotic dog, will also be on hand to tap dance on panels placed on the floor to emphasize the durability of the panels.

About Samsung Display

Samsung Display Co., Ltd. is an industry leader in providing cutting-edge display solutions around the world. The company diversifies its display markets to not only smartphones, TVs, laptops and monitors but also smartwatches, VR, game consoles and automotive applications. Furthermore, it has close partnerships with a variety of global manufacturers.

Headquartered in South Korea, with a range of large-scale facilities, Samsung Display has production plants in Vietnam, China and India, and operates sales offices in six countries worldwide. Known for its innovation, Samsung Display is leading the display market, enabling the world's first mass-production of OLED and QD (Quantum Dot)-OLED, endeavoring to develop next-generation technology, such as slidable, rollable and stretchable panels to provide extraordinary experiences and endless possibilities for consumers.

Samsung Display has been prioritizing environmental and social values in the entire process of product manufacturing. The company will further evolve into a sustainable organization dedicated to environmentally sound products that contribute to the betterment of humanity.

For more information, visit www.samsungdisplay.com or http://global.samsungdisplay.com.

