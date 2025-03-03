Fujitsu Limited: Rakuten Mobile Partners with Fujitsu to Accelerate 5G Network Expansion

KAWASAKI, Japan, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Mobile, Japan's newest and most modern mobile network, today announced it will begin deploying base stations utilizing radio units (RU) developed by Fujitsu Limited, as it accelerates the expansion of its 5G (Sub6) network area in 2025.

Leveraging its expertise in building a fully virtualized, cloud-native mobile network based on Open RAN standards in Japan, Rakuten Mobile will continue to rapidly deploy 5G Sub6 base stations and expand its coverage area. Fujitsu, through its compact and energy-efficient RU, will support Rakuten Mobile's rollout of 5G commercial services and contribute to the further global adoption of Open RAN.

The RU model to be used by Rakuten Mobile, 44R21, adopts the O-RAN specifications established by the O-RAN ALLIANCE - a worldwide community promoting the development of Open RAN specifications. The RU facilitates communication between the base station's distributed unit (DU) and centralized unit (CU) via a fronthaul interface (1). It has a proven track record of interoperability with equipment from various domestic and international vendors, enabling telecommunications carriers to diversify their equipment choices and mitigate supply chain risks. Additionally, using Fujitsu's proprietary technology, the radio units are designed to be compact, lightweight and energy-efficient, thereby contributing to leaner space requirements and lower network operation costs.

The RU 44R21 base model will be showcased at MWC Barcelona 2025, the world's largest connectivity exhibition, held in Barcelona, Spain, from March 3 to 6, 2025.

Going forward, Rakuten Mobile will use its pioneering virtualization network technology and existing base station infrastructure to reduce lead times from construction to operation, ensuring cost-efficient deployments of base stations. Additionally, Rakuten Symphony will work together with Fujitsu to discuss future collaborations, aiming to drive the global rollout of these units and accelerate the worldwide adoption of Open RAN technology.

