dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTC: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) is pleased to announce that its German subsidiary, dynaCERT GmbH, has relocated to a new facility at Munich Airport, Germany. The new location has been strategically chosen to enhance proximity to its targeted customers and strengthen operations in the European market.

To underline the importance of the German and European market as well as dynaCERT's global sales efforts, Kevin Unrath has been appointed as Managing Director of dynaCERT GmbH, in addition to his role as COO of dynaCERT Inc. in Toronto.

"By relocating our office within Germany, we aim to be operationally closer to our targeted customers and partners. Munich is a key hub for many of the German and European Key Customers industries such as engines, Commercial Vehicles, Construction Industry and Industrial Solutions. With the upcoming government transition in Berlin, dynaCERT GmbH anticipates fresh momentum for German sales as an industrial powerhouse in the heart of Europe. We are excited to be more accessible than ever in this Region," said Kevin Unrath, Managing Director of dynaCERT GmbH.

A major upcoming event for the construction industry and heavy equipment sector is 'bauma' in Munich, taking place from April 7 to April 13, 2025. As the world's largest trade fair regarding size in sqm. and visitors, dynaCERT will seize this opportunity to showcase its products and services by hosting an exclusive Event to potential customers, new leads and partners of dynaCERT from governmental, consulting and logistics organizations.

Exhibitors and visitors interested in scheduling a meeting with dynaCERT during bauma 2025 at our new German location are invited to contact the company at gzech@dynacert.com or +49 (0) 89 9700 7015.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

