Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.: Southern Cross Gold Doubles Exploration Target With Increasing Grade at Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project

VANCOUVER, BC AND MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2025 / Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") (TSXV:SXGC)(ASX:SX2)(OTCPK:MWSNF)(FRA:MV3.F) announces a doubling of the Sunday Creek gold and antimony Exploration Target in Victoria, Australia (Figures 1 and 2).
HIGHLIGHTS
The estimated range of potential mineralization for the Exploration Target is (also see Tables 1 and 2):
8.1 - 9.6 million tonnes grading from 8.3 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") to 10.6 g/t AuEq for:
2.2 M oz AuEq to 3.2 M oz AuEq
The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and therefore is an approximation. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been completed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, 2012 Edition ("JORC").
Notably, the Exploration Target is constrained to three of the four main areas along the strike of the dyke breccia host on the project: Rising Sun (over 340 m strike), Apollo (over 280 m strike) and Golden Dyke (over 400 m strike) for a total 1,020 m of strike. This does not include the recently drilled high grade Christina mineralization and strike represents approximately 67% of the 1.5 km strike of the main drill footprint to date at Sunday Creek.
The 2025 Exploration Target demonstrates strong growth compared to the 2024 Exploration Target reported January 23, 2024, with tonnage increasing by up to 88%, grades improving by up to 15%, and total contained AuEq metal growing by up to 120%. The project's spatial coverage has expanded significantly, now covering 67% of the 1.5 km main drill footprint, while technical improvements include a 40% increase in drill holes, nearly double the assay results, more than tripled density measurements, and deeper mineralization reaching 1,120 m below surface. These comprehensive advancements underscore the project's expanding scale while maintaining its exceptional high-grade characteristics.
Drilling operations at Sunday Creek continue with six active rigs, and expansion is imminent as two additional drill rigs are scheduled to join the project-one in late March and another in early April. 2025-to accelerate exploration along strike and at deeper depths.
Michael Hudson, President & CEO of SXGC states: "Sunday Creek continues to demonstrate why it is one of the most significant high-grade gold-antimony discoveries made in recent times. The dramatic expansion of Sunday Creek's exploration target - doubling in both tonnage and contained metal while maintaining exceptional grades over the last year - while only representing 67% of the drilled area, represents another key milestone for Sunday Creek.
"In the last year we have grown our exploration target from 1.0 to 1.6 Moz AuEq to 2.2 to 3.2 Moz AuEq, while maintaining exceptional grades ranging from 8.3 to 10.6 g/t AuEq. This represents significant growth across all metrics, with tonnage increasing by 84 to 88%, grades improving by 9 to 15%, and total contained gold equivalent ounces growing by 100 to 120%. This constitutes an addition of 1.2 to 1.6 Moz AuEq to our target through both tonnage expansion and improved grades, particularly at Rising Sun where we're seeing consistently higher grade results at depth. Most significantly, this target captures only 67% of the main 1.5 km drill footprint, suggesting substantial upside remains both within and outside of the drilled footprint.
"The target demonstrates Sunday Creek's exceptional high grades that place it in the highest global quartile offering substantially high margin potential. The project benefits from its location in a Tier 1 jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure with direct road access, nearby power, and no need for remote camps or extensive diesel transport.
"Our metallurgical testing demonstrates excellent gold and antimony recoveries (93 to 98%), with non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing. The gold-antimony system shows remarkable continuity from surface to 1,120 m depth, with evidence from nearby mines suggesting potential for even higher grades below our current exploration depth, presenting significant upside for future exploration, while the strategic antimony content (contributing 21 to 24% of in-situ value) takes on heightened importance given China's recent export restrictions and Western nations' push for secure critical mineral supply chains.
"Environmental baseline studies are progressing concurrently with drilling, and successful regional exploration results could potentially expand our overall resource footprint beyond the current Sunday Creek focus."
EXPLORATION TARGET
The approximate combined Exploration Target ranges are listed in Table 1, while Table 2 provides a summary of the Exploration Targets for each prospect. Locations shown in Figures 1 and 2.
Table 1. Sunday Creek Exploration Target for Apollo, Rising Sun, Golden Dyke at the Sunday Creek Project
Range
Tonnes (Mt)
AuEq g/t*
Au g/t
Sb %
Au Eq (Moz)
Au (Moz)
Sb (kt)
Lower Case
8.1
8.3
6.4
0.8
2.2
1.7
66.6
Upper Case
9.6
10.6
8.3
0.9
3.2
2.6
88.2
Table 2. Exploration Targets for Rising Sun, Apollo and Golden Dyke prospects at the Sunday Creek Project
Prospect
Tonnes Range (Mt)
AuEq Grade Range (g/t)
Au Grade Range (g/t)
Sb Grade Range (%)
Contained AuEq (Moz)
Contained Au (Moz)
Contained Sb (Kt)
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
Rising Sun
3.1
3.8
11.3
16.1
9.3
13.7
0.8
1.0
1.1
2
0.9
1.7
25.4
38.3
Apollo
3.2
3.6
5.9
6.4
4.2
4.5
0.7
0.8
0.6
0.7
0.4
0.5
23.1
28.6
Golden Dyke
1.8
2.1
7.6
7.6
5.2
5.2
1.0
1.0
0.4
0.5
0.3
0.4
18.1
21.4
Total
8.1
9.6
8.3
10.6
6.4
8.3
0.8
0.9
2.2
3.2
1.7
2.6
66.6
88.2
The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and therefore is an approximation. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been completed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, 2012 Edition ("JORC").
EXPLORATION TARGET UPSIDE
The Sunday Creek Project continues to demonstrate significant upside potential well beyond its recently expanded exploration target area. The project combines high-grade mineralization with multiple high-grade zones drilled that remain outside the current target area.
The Exploration Target covers 67% of the strike of the core 1.5 km main drill area. The other portion of the main drill area has not been drilled to the intensity required to include in this Exploration Target, highlighting the potential to further increase the overall gold-antimony endowment of the Sunday Creek gold-antimony project. Drilled areas not yet included in the Exploration Target include:
Geographic/Spatial Upside:
1. Christina Zone
Shows system capable of bonanza grades 400 m west of the current Exploration Target, including:
SDDSC148: 0.5 m @ 76.1 g/t AuEq (76.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 252.6 m
SDDSC137W2: 1.7 m @ 300.2 g/t AuEq (296.2 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 208.2 m
SDDSC137W2: 11.9 m @ 2.1 g/t AuEq (0.9 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 166.9 m
SDDSC150: 1.7 m @ 204.3 g/t AuEq (204.1 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 570.8 m
SDDSC150: 0.7 m @ 137.7 g/t AuEq (137.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 591.3 m
Multiple high-grade intersections suggest mineralization is of a similar style to Apollo and Rising Sun
2. Rising Sun Extensions
Unconstrained drill results not yet included in the Exploration Target within the footprint of Rising Sun including:
SDDSC144: 0.7 m @ 193.6 g/t AuEq (193.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 609.3 m
SDDSC061: 6.1 m @ 19.0 g/t AuEq (19.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 689.0 m
Demonstrate high grades continue with depth
3. Apollo East
High antimony grades (up to 10.9% Sb) showing metal zoning potential up to 100 m above and east of the exploration target, with drill results including:
SDDSC112: 0.9 m @ 42.8 g/t AuEq (16.7 g/t Au, 10.9% Sb) from 273.2 m
4. Regional Scale
The Sunday Creek mineralized system extends far beyond the current drill area, with compelling evidence for a 12 km strike length of prospective geology.
The mineralizing system is defined by multiple parallel dyke-breccia structures and extensive zones of altered sediments, all following a consistent east-west trend. This structural framework has been validated by a network of historic mine workings and documented gold-antimony production from multiple locations along the trend.
Modern technical work has further confirmed this potential through multiple independent datasets:
Strong Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical anomalies align with systematic soil geochemistry anomalies and detailed geological mapping, all confirming the continuity of the mineralized system.
Early stage drilling by SXGC includes the Leviathan prospect 3 km east showing gold mineralization, including:
SDDLV003: 0.5 m @ 15.7 g/t Au from 87.0 m
SDDLV004: 0.3 m @ 5.6 g/t Au from 73.4 m and 0.3 m @ 19.4 g/t Au from 100.7 m
5. Depth Potential
Mineralization proven to >1,120m depth
System remains open at depth, where surrounding mines have proved mineralization down to 2 km below surface
Deep drill holes showing continuation of high grades
6. Grade Upside
Potential for additional high-grade domain definition: for example, no high-grade domains have been wireframed at Golden Dyke to date
High-grade shoots remaining open
Rising Sun showing highest grades to date
COMPARISON 2024-2025 EXPLORATION TARGETS: SIGNIFICANT GROWTH
Substantial growth was recorded in this updated 2025 Exploration Target based on a very successful year of drilling, which shows strong improvement across all key metrics, highlighting the project's expanding scale and continuing high-grade nature. Figure 4 shows a longitudinal section of the main drill area over time, with the 2024 Exploration target and the current updated exploration target outline highlighting the rapid exploration success over the last few years.
In the prior update released on January 23, 2024, the Company reported an Exploration Target with estimated potential mineralization ranging from 4.4 Mt @ 7.2 g/t AuEq (1.0 Moz AuEq) in the Lower Case to 5.1 Mt @ 9.7 g/t AuEq (1.6 Moz AuEq) in the Upper Case.
The new March 02, 2025 Exploration Target demonstrates significant growth with estimated potential mineralization now ranging from:
Lower Case: 8.1 Mt @ 8.3 g/t AuEq (2.2 Moz AuEq)
Upper Case: 9.6 Mt @ 10.6 g/t AuEq (3.2 Moz AuEq)
The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and therefore is an approximation. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been completed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, 2012 Edition ("JORC").
Key Improvements from 2024 to 2025 (lower to upper case)
Tonnage Growth: 84 to 88% increase
AuEq Grade Improvement: 9 to 15% increase
Contained AuEq Metal: 100 to 120% increase (gold 103 to 1030%, antimony 24 to 40%)
Spatial Expansion
2024: Covered 50% of the 1.2 km main drill footprint (620 m)
2025: Covers 67% of the 1.5 km main drill footprint (1,020 m)
Technical Advancements
Increased drill density (from 116 holes to 162 holes)
More assay results (from 26,513 to 49,595)
Better density measurements (from 353 to 1,169)
Deeper mineralization (deepest from 1,003 m to 1,120 m below surface)
SUMMARY OF RELEVANT EXPLORATION DATA, METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND NEXT STEPS
The basis on which the disclosed potential quantity and grade has been determined based on continuity of mineralization defined by exploration diamond drilling results (previously reported, including relevant sections and plans) within proximity to the intrusive "main structure" zone and bleached sediments. Strike extents in the lower-case model are minimized to half drill spacing (~15 m) or to locally restrictive geology (i.e. bounds of bleached sediment or dyke) whichever was smaller. The upper-case model strike extents were extended to the average vein strike (typically around ~40 m) or to geological constraints, whichever was smaller.
The Exploration Target was limited to a vertical depth of 1,120 m below surface (-835 m RL), limited by the deepest mineralization defined to date within the "main structure" dyke/dyke breccia and bleached sediments within Rising Sun.
A series of sub-vertical lodes within a 1,020 m-wide corridor has been outlined at Rising Sun, Apollo and Golden Dyke with mineralization remaining open to the east, west and to depth.
Only the Rising Sun, Apollo and Golden Dyke areas were considered for the Exploration Target as they contain sufficient drilling to suggest continuity and infer grade ranges, but insufficient drill spacing to convert the entire area into a mineral resource estimate. The Exploration Target is based on the interpretation of the following geology and mineralization data that has been collated as of the date of this announcement:
162 structurally oriented drillholes for 73,299.16 m at the main Sunday Creek area that have been drilled by Mawson/SXGC;
64 aircore, reverse circulation and unoriented diamond drill holes for 5,599 m that were drilled historically on the project;
49,595 drill hole assay results;
1,169 density measurements on mineralized diamond drill core, a variable SG was calculated using the average of rock types and a regression calculation dependent on the content of antimony, where Sb% >1 used an SG value of 0.0197 x Sb% + 2.77, and if below 1% Sb a value of 2.77 was applied to the Exploration Target.
Surface geological mapping, costean data and diamond core geological logging;
Detailed LiDAR imagery;
Geophysical datasets including detailed ground magnetic and 3D induced polarization;
Wireframing and modelling of the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke mineralized body.
A total of 85 mineralized vein set shapes were created for the Exploration Target of 18 contained high-grade internal shapes (at Rising Sun and Apollo, but not Golden Dyke due to the lack of drill data) were defined (Table 3 & Table 4). A total of 70 of the vein set shapes had grades estimated from composited assay data, while 15 vein set shapes used the average calculated grade of either Rising Sun (lower case 7.8 g/t Au and 0.8% Sb and upper case 11.5 g/t Au and 1.0% Sb), Apollo (lower case 3.8 g/t Au and 0.7% Sb and upper case 4.1 g/t Au and 0.7% Sb) or Golden Dyke (lower and upper case 5.6 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) and this was applied to the Exploration Target. Drilling indicates Rising Sun could contain higher gold and antimony grades than Apollo and Apollo Deep, with Golden Dyke not yet being tested to depth to determine the propensity of higher grades.
Mineralization across all vein sets was limited by the deepest mineralization defined to date, within the "main structure" dyke/dyke breccia and bleached sediments within Rising Sun approximately 1,120 m below surface. While at Apollo the Exploration Target extended from surface to where drill density decreases, 900 m below surface.
Below drilling intercepts to the lower estimation limit, the low tonnage range used a minimum width of 2 m (~75% of median estimated true width of all modelled domains) while the high tonnage range applied a minimum width of 2.5 m (approximate median true width of all modelled domains). Strike extents in the low tonnage range model were minimized to half drill spacing (~15 m) or to locally restrictive geology (i.e. bounds of altered sediment (ASED) or dyke) whichever was smaller. The high tonnage range model applied strike extents that were extended to the average vein strike (typically around ~40 m) or to geological constraints, whichever was smaller.
Wireframes have been created in Leapfrog Geo using a threshold of 1.0 g/t Au over 2 m. The economic composite tool was used to allow for the inclusion of thin, high-grade intercepts. Grade ranges have been informed by a preliminary grade estimate conducted on top-cut, composited data using Leapfrog Edge.
Grade estimates were calculated using a post composite top-cut of 80 g/t Au for vein sets in Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke. The high-grade sub domains had a range restriction of 15% applied (~10 to 15 m) and then a top-cut of 300 g/t Au for Apollo and 400 g/t Au for Rising Sun.
The high- and low-grade ranges are primarily influenced by the proportion of high-grade subdomains ("high-grade cores") within the Rising Sun and Apollo estimates. The low-end grade range assumes the existing ratio of high-grade cores to vein set material - approximately 2% of the exploration shape volume - while the high-end grade range applies a higher ratio of ~4%. This variation reflects the exclusion or inclusion of a distinct high-grade population observed across multiple veins. As additional drilling improves confidence in subdomaining, these high-grade zones may be more precisely delineated and estimated separately.
For the low-range domains, Rising Sun contributes 38% of the tonnes and 55% of the contained ounces, Apollo contributes 40% of the tonnes and 26% of the contained ounces and Golden Dyke contributes 22% of the tonnes and 18% of the contained ounces.
For the high-range domains, Rising Sun contributes 40% of the tonnes and 66% of the contained ounces, Apollo contributes 38% of the tonnes and 21% of the contained ounces and Golden Dyke contributes 22% of the tonnes and 13% of the contained ounces.
Significant upside also remains within the tenor potential of all the prospects when further high-grade domains can be recognized and separated to maintain the high-grade nature of the veins i.e. top cuts can be raised with further data.
Antimony content contributes between 24% (Low-Range) and 21% (High-Range) of the AuEq ounces at an AuEq factor of 2.39.
Notably, the Exploration Target is constrained to three of the four main areas along the strike of the dyke breccia host on the project: Rising Sun (over 340 m strike), Apollo (over 280 m strike) and Golden Dyke (over 400 m strike) for a total 1,020 m of strike. This strike represents approximately 67% of the 1.5 km strike of the main drill footprint to date at Sunday Creek.
Figure 3 illustrates how gold grade capping (top-cuts or "TC") affects both the average grade of composites in the Exploration Target and the statistical reliability of these sample populations. Lower coefficient of variation (CV) values-calculated as standard deviation divided over mean-indicate reduced geological risk through more consistent sample data.
The Sunday Creek project demonstrates favourable statistical characteristics across all zones:
Rising Sun: CV decreased from 1.8 (before top-cutting) to 1.35 (after top-cutting)
Apollo: CV reduced from 1.36 (before top-cutting) to 1.0 (after top-cutting)
Golden Dyke: CV remained stable at 1.0 (both before and after top-cutting)
Importantly, as drilling has progressed and high-grade core sub-domains have been identified, Sunday Creek has shown consistent decreases in CV values both before and after applying top-cuts, indicating improving data reliability and reduced uncertainty.
The estimated true widths of Rising Sun, Apollo, and Golden Dyke are relatively consistent across all prospects. Apollo has the largest estimated true width, averaging 4.2 m (median 3.5 m), Rising Sun at 2.8 m (median 2.4 m), and Golden Dyke at 3.2 m (median 2.3 m). Within the centre of many vein sets high-grade cores show consistency, with Apollo averaging 0.5 m (median 0.4 m, maximum 1.3 m) and Rising Sun averaging 0.6 m (median 0.4 m, maximum 2.4 m).
TOWARDS A MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE
The proposed exploration activities are designed to test the validity of the Exploration Target and to move from an Exploration Target to a Mineral Resource Estimate and will comprise the following activities;
Native Title Heritage Surveys
Heritage surveys required to gain access to the Exploration Target area have been completed in conjunction with the Taungurung Land and Waters Council who represent the Native Title holders, the Taungurung People.
Cultural Heritage Clearances
Heritage walkovers required to gain access to the Exploration Target area have been completed in conjunction with the Taungurung Land and Waters Council who represent the Native Title holders the Taungurung People.
Approvals
The majority of the Exploration Target is contained within a small crown land allotment. SXGC owns 1,054.51 hectares that fully encloses the crown land. Approvals required for exploration drilling to test the Exploration Target have all been obtained on all the crown land and on the freehold land.
Exploration Licences
The vast majority of the Exploration Target is located within granted Retention Licence RL6040 and surrounded by granted EL6163. No further Exploration Licences are required to be granted to test the Exploration Target.
Exploration Program
Expansion and resource definition drilling are continuing at the project with six diamond rigs operating to continue to extend mineralization drill-out within the Exploration Target and to upgrade the mineralization to Mineral Resource status and one rig focused on regional exploration targets. It is expected that these activities will be completed during the second half of 2026.
Metallurgical test work
SXGC has completed initial metallurgical test work on two drill holes from the Exploration Target area which were reported on 10 January 2024. Mineralogical investigations demonstrated a high proportion of non-refractory native gold (82% to 84%). Additionally, gravity and bulk flotation resulted in 93.3% to 97.6% recovery of gold. Flotation gave 88.9% to 95.0% recovery.
Mineral Resource Estimate
SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd ("SRK") have been engaged to for ongoing modelling assistance and the eventual preparation of a Mineral Resource Estimate, consistent with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, 2012 Edition ("JORC").
ABOUT SUNDAY CREEK
The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements.
History
The Sunday Creek deposit is a high level orogenic (or epizonal) deposit. Small scale mining has been undertaken in the project area since the 1880s continuing through to the early 1900s. Historical production occurred with multiple small shafts and alluvial workings across the existing permits. Past production at the Sunday Creek prospect is reported as 41,000 oz gold at a grade of 33 g/t gold. Larger historic workings along the trend from west to east include Christina, Golden Dyke, Rising Sun and Apollo.
Regional Geology
Sunday Creek occurs with the Melbourne Zone of the Lachlan Geosyncline, in sequences folded and thrust-faulted by the Late Devonian Tabberabberan Orogeny. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones, mudstones, and minor sandstones, metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending synclines and anticlines.
Structural Setting and Local Geology
Intruded into the sedimentary sequence is a series of intermediate monzodiorite - diorite dykes and breccias on an east-west trend. The Sunday Creek dykes have highly variable textures and compositions with the earliest emplaced aphanitic varieties emplaced along thin fracture sets. These fine-grained dykes locally grade into porphyritic to massive varieties as the thickness of the dykes increases and brecciate in areas of complexity or in proximity to fold hinges.
Large scale thrusts sub-parallel to the NW trending structural grain, dislocate the dyke system and an array of sub-vertical extension veins form subparallel to the bedding trend and orthogonal to the intruded dyke sequence. Veining is focused within areas of high competency contrast, such as the intruded dyke and surrounding alteration, fold hinges and areas of structural complexity.
Alteration
Distally a regional chlorite alteration weakly pervades the sediments, with a change in mica composition from phengitic to muscovitic mica approaching mineralization, an increase in carbonate spotting and cementation and proximal to the dyke a very intense texturally destructive alteration of sericite-carbonate-silica "bleaching" of the sediments.
Mineralization & Structural Setting
Geological controls on mineralization (structural, chemical, stratigraphic) exist on every ore deposit and Sunday Creek is no different. Mineralization is structurally controlled, with increased mineralization associated within the "bleaching" around the intrusive sequence. Early alteration and sulphide (pyrite) mineralization has exploited the vesicular/amygdaloidal nature of the pervasively altered/mineralized dyke and the brecciated areas, or forms east-west trending pyrite veinlets.
Gold-antimony mineralization is dominantly hosted within zones of sub-vertical, brittle-ductile NW striking shear veins and associated veins, containing visible gold, quartz, stibnite, occasional fibrous sulphosalts and minor ferroan carbonates infill. The veins have an associated selvedge of disseminated sulphides in the form of arsenian pyrite, pyrite and arsenopyrite. Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). These vein sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At Rising Sun and Apollo these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to over 1,100 m below surface, are 2.4 m to 3.8 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike.
Cumulatively, 162 drill holes for 73,299.16 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. An additional 12 holes for 582.55 m from Sunday Creek were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drillholes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of sixty (60) >100 g/t AuEq x m and sixty-seven (67) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq x m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t AuEq lower cut.
Our systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, initially these have been defined over 1,500 m strike of the host from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 850 m has been more intensively drill tested (Golden Dyke to Apollo). At least 71 'rungs' have been defined with high confidence to date, defined by high-grade cores with intercepts (20 g/t to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 2, 5 & 6).
Further Information
Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with President & CEO Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com.
No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed, as it has been in the Exploration Target reported here. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.
Figures 1 to 6 show longitudinal and plan views with new exploration target and select drill results previously reported, geostatistical composites and coefficient of variation and regional project location. Table 1 and 2 contain the Exploration Target range for Sunday Creek and split by prospect and Table 3 and Table 4 summarise individual domains and grade parameters within the Exploration Target. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified unless otherwise* specified to demonstrate higher grade assays.
Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits
Sunday Creek (Figure 6) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6-12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).
Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXG projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.
In August 2024, the Chinese government announced it will place export limits from September 15, 2024 on antimony and antimony products. This puts pressure on Western defence supply chains and negatively affect the supply of the metal and push up pricing given China's dominance of the supply of the metal in the global markets. This is positive for SXGC as we are likely to have one of the very few large and high-quality projects of antimony in the western world that can feed western demand into the future.
Antimony represents approximately 21 to 24% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 2.39.
About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV:SXGC) (ASX:SX2)
Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd is now dual listed on the TSXV: SXGC and ASX: SX2
Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV:SXGC, ASX:SX2) controls the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project located 60 km north of Melbourne, Australia. Sunday Creek has emerged as one of the Western world's most significant gold and antimony discoveries, with exceptional drilling results including 60 intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq x m from just 73.3 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with confirmed continuity from surface to 1,100 m depth.
Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile, with antimony contributing 21 to 24% of the in-situ value alongside gold. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier. Importantly, Sunday Creek can be developed primarily based on gold economics, which reduces antimony-related risks while maintaining strategic supply potential.
Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93 to 98% through gravity and flotation.
With A$18M in cash, over 1,000 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 60 km drill program planned through Q3 2025, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction.
NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person
Michael Hudson, President and CEO and Managing Director of SXGC, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and Mr Kenneth Bush, Exploration Manager of SXGC and a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists, are the Qualified Persons as defined by the NI 43-101. They have reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 g charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of SXGC consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold and antimony content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.
SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:
???????? = ???? (??/??) + 2.39 × ???? (%).
Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 2.39 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.
JORC Competent Person Statement
Information in this report that relates to the Exploration Target for the Sunday Creek Project is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush and Mr Michael Hudson. Mr Bush is a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Mr Hudson is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Bush and Mr Hudson each have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Exploration Manager and Mr Hudson is President & CEO of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited and both consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush and Mr Michael Hudson. Mr Bush is a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist and Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Mr Hudson is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Bush and Mr Hudson each have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Exploration Manager and Mr Hudson is President & CEO of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited and both consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www2.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially modified from the original market announcement.
Figure 1: Sunday Creek Longitudinal Section showing 85 total vein shapes created for the Exploration Target (blue shapes, shaded blue outline). Notably the Exploration Target is constrained to the three main areas along the strike of the dyke breccia host on the project: Rising Sun (over 340 m strike), Apollo (over 280 m strike) and Golden Dyke (over 400 m strike) for a total 1,020 m of strike. This strike represents only 67% of the 1.5 km main drill footprint to date at Sunday Creek where high-grade drill intersections have been intercepted.
Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing Exploration Target area (blue shapes, shaded blue outline).
Figure 3 illustrates how gold grade capping (top-cuts) affects both the average grade of composites in the Exploration Target and the statistical reliability of these sample populations. The graphs display coefficient of variation (CV) values-calculated as standard deviation divided by mean-for Apollo, Rising Sun, and Golden Dyke prospects, both before and after applying top-cuts.
Lower CV values indicate more consistent sample data with reduced variability, which translates directly to lower geological risk. This statistical improvement is critical for high-grade gold deposits where grade continuity assessment is essential for resource confidence.
The grade estimates were developed using carefully calibrated parameters:
A standard top-cut of 80 g/t Au was applied to vein sets across all three prospects
For high-grade sub-domains, a 15% range restriction (approximately 10 to 15 m) was implemented
Additional higher top-cuts were selectively applied to high-grade zones: 300 g/t Au for Apollo and 400 g/t Au for Rising Sun
This approach optimizes the balance between preserving the high-grade nature of the deposit while reducing statistical outlier effects, ultimately requiring less drilling to achieve higher confidence in the resource model and lowering overall capital requirements.
Figure 4: Evolution of Sunday Creek Exploration (1967-2025), long section showing Progressive Drilling Success and Expansion of High-Grade Intercepts, with both 2024 and 2025 Exploration Target outlines.
Figure 5: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing increased IP Geophysical survey outline, soil sampling (including planned/in progress samples), structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.
Figure 6: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project
Table 3: Low Range Exploration Target Split by individual Vein set and grade assumptions
Domain
Volume
Area
Au g/t
Sb %
AuEq
SG
Tonnes
Au (oz)
Sb (t)
AuEq (oz)
A10_VeinSet:
38,301
Apollo
4.93
0.70
6.6
2.77
106,094
16,823
741
22,516
A15_VeinSet_L:
10,045
Apollo
5.97
0.10
6.2
2.77
27,825
5,340
29
5,559
A20_VeinSet:
22,073
Apollo
4.58
0.31
5.3
2.77
61,142
9,008
187
10,445
A30_VeinSet:
65,102
Apollo
3.36
0.75
5.1
2.77
180,333
19,462
1,351
29,840
A40_VeinSet:
45,222
Apollo
3.06
0.19
3.5
2.77
125,265
12,313
238
14,139
A50_VeinSet:
87,320
Apollo
2.24
0.22
2.8
2.77
241,876
17,382
531
21,459
A60_VeinSet:
19,754
Apollo
6.65
0.90
8.8
2.77
54,719
11,704
490
15,468
A65_VeinSet_L:
17,575
Apollo
2.53
0.56
3.9
2.77
48,683
3,963
271
6,042
A67_VeinSet_L:
11,729
Apollo
3.89
0.30
4.6
2.77
32,489
4,063
98
4,819
A70_VeinSet:
51,812
Apollo
2.84
0.93
5.1
2.77
143,519
13,085
1,336
23,347
A75_VeinSet:
13,400
Apollo
4.70
0.19
5.1
2.77
37,118
5,604
69
6,135
A77_VeinSet:
9764.9
Apollo
6.72
0.78
8.6
2.77
27,049
5,843
211
7,461
A80_VeinSet:
24,596
Apollo
1.76
0.29
2.5
2.77
68,131
3,855
199
5,386
A90_VeinSet:
17,743
Apollo
2.27
0.73
4.0
2.77
49,148
3,580
357
6,320
A130_VeinSet:
56,558
Apollo
3.77
0.98
6.1
2.77
156,666
19,006
1,535
30,797
A131_VeinSet:
32,128
Apollo
8.59
2.27
14.0
2.81
90,280
24,946
2,045
40,658
A135_VeinSet:
49,159
Apollo
3.90
0.57
5.3
2.77
136,170
17,070
772
23,003
A138_VeinSet:
31,947
Apollo
6.20
0.83
8.2
2.77
88,493
17,627
738
23,300
A140_VeinSet:
41,971
Apollo
4.31
0.79
6.2
2.77
116,260
16,105
922
23,192
A141_VeinSet:
35,428
Apollo
4.44
1.02
6.9
2.79
98,844
14,117
1,012
21,892
A142_VeinSet:
64,883
Apollo
5.07
0.79
7.0
2.77
179,726
29,300
1,425
40,248
A143_VeinSet:
8330.7
Apollo
2.18
0.93
4.4
2.77
23,076
1,617
215
3,271
A144_VeinSet:
8545.2
Apollo
9.97
0.91
12.1
2.77
23,670
7,586
215
9,239
A145_VeinSet:
66,002
Apollo
2.01
0.39
2.9
2.77
182,826
11,841
713
17,318
A146_VeinSet:
5599.6
Apollo
4.15
0.97
6.5
2.77
15,511
2,070
150
3,226
A150_VeinSet:
51,999
Apollo
5.51
1.36
8.8
2.8
145,597
25,815
1,975
40,989
A152_VeinSet:
4636.7
Apollo
7.12
0.58
8.5
2.77
12,844
2,941
74
3,512
A155_VeinSet:
46,879
Apollo
4.52
0.72
6.2
2.77
129,855
18,890
936
26,082
A157_VeinSet:
15,948
Apollo
8.03
0.68
9.7
2.77
44,176
11,406
301
13,722
A158_VeinSet:
66,301
Apollo
3.81
0.66
5.4
2.77
183,654
22,478
1,210
31,778
A160_VeinSet:
46,790
Apollo
3.81
0.66
5.4
2.77
129,608
15,863
854
22,427
A165_VeinSet:
39,435
Apollo
7.44
0.68
9.1
2.77
109,235
26,113
747
31,850
A175_VeinSet:
61,783
Apollo
3.81
0.66
5.4
2.77
171,139
20,946
1,128
29,613
RS01_VeinSet:
99,973
Rising Sun
12.71
1.56
16.4
2.8
279,924
114,427
4,357
147,907
RS05_VeinSet:
116,930
Rising Sun
5.98
0.48
7.1
2.77
323,896
62,241
1,547
74,128
RS10_VeinSet:
104,280
Rising Sun
8.21
1.51
11.8
2.8
291,984
77,104
4,421
111,075
RS06_VeinSet:
41,729
Rising Sun
6.16
0.31
6.9
2.77
115,589
22,892
360
25,657
RS06_VeinSet_L:
5185.4
Rising Sun
0.39
0.10
0.6
2.77
14,364
179
14
285
RS07_VeinSet:
27,606
Rising Sun
5.13
0.46
6.2
2.77
76,469
12,622
350
15,311
RS08_VeinSet:
14,470
Rising Sun
8.37
1.33
11.6
2.8
40,516
10,909
540
15,061
RS09_VeinSet:
6683.8
Rising Sun
2.37
0.67
4.0
2.77
18,514
1,413
124
2,366
RS10_L_VeinSet:
4,489
Rising Sun
7.76
0.80
9.7
2.77
12,434
3,102
100
3,870
RS15_VeinSet:
47,573
Rising Sun
26.99
1.01
29.4
2.79
132,729
115,155
1,342
125,465
RS15_VeinSet_L:
3299.1
Rising Sun
5.32
0.72
7.1
2.77
9,139
1,564
66
2,072
RS16_VeinSet:
3,835
Rising Sun
3.39
1.22
6.3
2.79
10,700
1,166
131
2,170
RS17_VeinSet:
39,763
Rising Sun
15.43
0.21
15.9
2.77
110,144
54,634
229
56,394
RS18_VeinSet:
31,903
Rising Sun
7.76
0.80
9.7
2.77
88,371
22,045
711
27,508
RS19_VeinSet:
20,043
Rising Sun
10.06
0.34
10.9
2.77
55,519
17,961
186
19,394
RS20_VeinSet:
61,117
Rising Sun
4.25
0.56
5.6
2.77
169,294
23,135
940
30,360
RS30_VeinSet:
20,852
Rising Sun
4.47
0.57
5.8
2.77
57,760
8,306
331
10,852
RS38_VeinSet:
12,561
Rising Sun
1.75
1.12
4.4
2.79
35,045
1,975
393
4,995
RS40_VeinSet:
54,579
Rising Sun
7.54
1.30
10.7
2.8
152,821
37,044
1,991
52,340
RS45_VeinSet:
2,441
Rising Sun
10.91
3.15
18.4
2.83
6,908
2,424
217
4,094
RS46_VeinSet_L:
2390.9
Rising Sun
2.31
2.23
7.6
2.81
6,718
499
150
1,651
RS47_VeinSet:
2273.9
Rising Sun
2.83
0.80
4.7
2.77
6,299
572
50
960
RS48_VeinSet:
18,674
Rising Sun
7.76
0.80
9.7
2.77
51,727
12,903
416
16,101
RS50_VeinSet:
109,760
Rising Sun
4.44
0.78
6.3
2.77
304,035
43,395
2,370
61,606
RS55_VeinSet_L:
5487.2
Rising Sun
29.78
3.03
37.0
2.83
15,529
14,868
471
18,484
RS60_VeinSet:
46,690
Rising Sun
8.48
0.97
10.8
2.77
129,331
35,246
1,257
44,901
RS70_VeinSet:
39,725
Rising Sun
14.59
0.32
15.4
2.77
110,038
51,634
349
54,315
RS75_VeinSet:
8,251
Rising Sun
14.72
1.34
17.9
2.8
23,103
10,931
310
13,316
RS75_VeinSet_L:
1,202
Rising Sun
4.59
0.87
6.7
2.77
3,330
492
29
716
RS80_VeinSet:
26,294
Rising Sun
15.43
0.38
16.3
2.77
72,834
36,141
279
38,284
RS90_VeinSet:
28,802
Rising Sun
25.98
0.28
26.6
2.77
79,782
66,649
222
68,356
RS95_VeinSet_L:
4,023
Rising Sun
7.76
0.80
9.7
2.77
11,144
2,780
90
3,469
RS100_VeinSet:
15,379
Rising Sun
1.76
0.04
1.9
2.77
42,600
2,409
18
2,547
RS105_VeinSet:
17,489
Rising Sun
7.76
0.80
9.7
2.77
48,445
12,085
390
15,080
RS110_Veinset_L:
5413.6
Rising Sun
1.49
0.07
1.7
2.77
14,996
717
11
799
RS110_VeinSet:
14,291
Rising Sun
10.15
0.06
10.3
2.77
39,586
12,918
23
13,094
RS120_VeinSet:
18,890
Rising Sun
5.41
0.12
5.7
2.77
52,325
9,101
63
9,586
RS150_VeinSet:
7,407
Rising Sun
7.76
0.80
9.7
2.77
20,517
5,118
165
6,386
RS160_VeinSet:
6,201
Rising Sun
7.76
0.80
9.7
2.77
17,178
4,285
138
5,347
RS170_VeinSet:
11,714
Rising Sun
7.76
0.80
9.7
2.77
32,448
8,094
261
10,100
GD20_VeinSet:
102,380
Golden Dyke
5.57
1.01
8.0
2.79
285,640
51,120
2,898
73,388
GD30_VeinSet:
19,357
Golden Dyke
5.57
1.01
8.0
2.79
54,006
9,665
548
13,875
GD50_VeinSet:
102,660
Golden Dyke
5.57
1.01
8.0
2.79
286,421
51,260
2,906
73,589
GD60_VeinSet:
31,699
Golden Dyke
3.42
1.53
7.1
2.8
88,757
9,748
1,355
20,160
GD65_VeinSet:
35,679
Golden Dyke
4.47
0.43
5.5
2.77
98,831
14,192
428
17,483
GD70_VeinSet:
23,545
Golden Dyke
6.71
1.74
10.9
2.8
65,926
14,216
1,147
23,027
GD80_VeinSet:
85,110
Golden Dyke
3.83
0.80
5.8
2.77
235,755
29,067
1,897
43,645
GD90_VeinSet:
11,813
Golden Dyke
5.79
0.41
6.8
2.77
32,722
6,095
135
7,130
GD100_VeinSet:
127,860
Golden Dyke
7.15
1.20
10.0
2.79
356,729
82,040
4,272
114,864
GD110_VeinSet:
6,219
Golden Dyke
8.13
1.73
12.3
2.8
17,413
4,553
301
6,865
GD120_VeinSet:
59,993
Golden Dyke
1.86
0.52
3.1
2.77
166,181
9,935
858
16,526
GD130_VeinSet:
47,557
Golden Dyke
5.57
1.01
8.0
2.79
132,684
23,746
1,346
34,090
Table 4: High Range Exploration Target Split by individual Vein set and grade assumptions
Domain
Volume
Area
Au g/t
Sb %
AuEq
SG
Tonnes
Au (oz)
Sb (t)
AuEq (oz)
A10_VeinSet:
44,155
Apollo
4.93
0.70
6.6
2.77
122,309
19,395
854
25,958
A15_VeinSet_L:
12,322
Apollo
5.97
0.10
6.2
2.77
34,132
6,550
35
6,819
A20_VeinSet:
25,633
Apollo
4.58
0.31
5.3
2.77
71,003
10,460
217
12,129
A30_VeinSet:
66,432
Apollo
4.27
1.04
6.8
2.79
185,345
25,450
1,932
40,292
A40_VeinSet:
48,551
Apollo
3.06
0.19
3.5
2.77
134,486
13,220
255
15,180
A50_VeinSet:
87,855
Apollo
2.24
0.22
2.8
2.77
243,358
17,488
534
21,590
A60_VeinSet:
20,226
Apollo
8.43
1.20
11.3
2.79
56,431
15,295
676
20,486
A65_VeinSet_L:
18,259
Apollo
2.53
0.56
3.9
2.77
50,577
4,117
281
6,278
A67_VeinSet_L:
12,183
Apollo
3.89
0.30
4.6
2.77
33,747
4,220
102
5,005
A70_VeinSet:
54,806
Apollo
3.57
1.21
6.5
2.79
152,909
17,540
1,844
31,710
A75_VeinSet:
16,500
Apollo
4.70
0.19
5.1
2.77
45,705
6,901
85
7,554
A77_VeinSet:
11,942
Apollo
6.72
0.78
8.6
2.77
33,079
7,146
257
9,124
A80_VeinSet:
24,585
Apollo
1.76
0.29
2.5
2.77
68,100
3,853
199
5,383
A90_VeinSet:
20,345
Apollo
2.43
0.87
4.5
2.77
56,356
4,403
489
8,158
A130_VeinSet:
58,783
Apollo
3.77
0.98
6.1
2.77
162,829
19,753
1,595
32,009
A131_VeinSet:
39,944
Apollo
8.59
2.27
14.0
2.81
112,243
31,015
2,542
50,549
A135_VeinSet:
52,427
Apollo
3.90
0.57
5.3
2.77
145,223
18,205
824
24,533
A138_VeinSet:
33,904
Apollo
8.06
1.42
11.4
2.8
94,931
24,608
1,345
34,942
A140_VeinSet:
50,149
Apollo
5.57
0.96
7.9
2.77
138,913
24,863
1,337
35,140
A141_VeinSet:
41,796
Apollo
4.44
1.02
6.9
2.79
116,611
16,655
1,194
25,827
A142_VeinSet:
74,122
Apollo
5.07
0.79
7.0
2.77
205,318
33,473
1,628
45,979
A143_VeinSet:
10,142
Apollo
2.18
0.93
4.4
2.77
28,093
1,968
262
3,983
A144_VeinSet:
10,517
Apollo
9.97
0.91
12.1
2.77
29,132
9,337
265
11,371
A145_VeinSet:
73,357
Apollo
2.01
0.39
2.9
2.77
203,199
13,160
792
19,248
A146_VeinSet:
6431.7
Apollo
4.15
0.97
6.5
2.77
17,816
2,378
173
3,706
A150_VeinSet:
61,023
Apollo
5.51
1.36
8.8
2.8
170,864
30,295
2,318
48,103
A152_VeinSet:
5414.1
Apollo
7.12
0.58
8.5
2.77
14,997
3,434
87
4,101
A155_VeinSet:
53,946
Apollo
4.52
0.72
6.2
2.77
149,430
21,738
1,077
30,014
A157_VeinSet:
19,684
Apollo
8.03
0.68
9.7
2.77
54,525
14,078
372
16,937
A158_VeinSet:
66,892
Apollo
4.13
0.75
5.9
2.77
185,291
24,626
1,385
35,268
A160_VeinSet:
57,681
Apollo
4.13
0.75
5.9
2.77
159,776
21,235
1,194
30,411
A165_VeinSet:
49,124
Apollo
7.44
0.68
9.1
2.77
136,073
32,529
930
39,675
A175_VeinSet:
72,385
Apollo
4.13
0.75
5.9
2.77
200,506
26,648
1,499
38,164
RS01_VeinSet:
102,380
Rising Sun
12.71
1.56
16.4
2.8
286,664
117,182
4,462
151,468
RS05_VeinSet:
156,840
Rising Sun
9.23
0.63
10.7
2.77
434,447
128,943
2,739
149,987
RS10_VeinSet:
118,740
Rising Sun
12.46
2.28
17.9
2.81
333,659
133,647
7,595
192,003
RS06_VeinSet:
41,401
Rising Sun
6.16
0.31
6.9
2.77
114,681
22,712
357
25,455
RS06_VeinSet_L:
5,423
Rising Sun
0.39
0.10
0.6
2.77
15,021
188
14
298
RS07_VeinSet:
30,587
Rising Sun
5.13
0.46
6.2
2.77
84,726
13,984
388
16,964
RS08_VeinSet:
22,386
Rising Sun
8.37
1.33
11.6
2.8
62,681
16,877
836
23,300
RS09_VeinSet:
7,750
Rising Sun
2.37
0.67
4.0
2.77
21,467
1,639
144
2,744
RS10_L_VeinSet:
4672.7
Rising Sun
11.45
1.04
13.9
2.79
13,037
4,801
135
5,838
RS15_VeinSet:
67,303
Rising Sun
47.16
1.51
50.8
2.8
188,448
285,760
2,840
307,577
RS15_VeinSet_L:
4074.1
Rising Sun
5.32
0.72
7.1
2.77
11,285
1,931
82
2,559
RS16_VeinSet:
4741.8
Rising Sun
3.39
1.22
6.3
2.79
13,230
1,442
161
2,683
RS17_VeinSet:
49,355
Rising Sun
26.11
0.19
26.6
2.77
136,713
114,766
264
116,792
RS18_VeinSet:
54,347
Rising Sun
11.45
1.04
13.9
2.79
151,628
55,839
1,570
67,905
RS19_VeinSet:
27,793
Rising Sun
17.90
0.44
18.9
2.77
76,987
44,314
337
46,901
RS20_VeinSet:
82,239
Rising Sun
4.25
0.56
5.6
2.77
227,802
31,131
1,265
40,853
RS30_VeinSet:
24,810
Rising Sun
4.47
0.57
5.8
2.77
68,724
9,882
394
12,911
RS38_VeinSet:
13,879
Rising Sun
1.75
1.12
4.4
2.79
38,722
2,182
434
5,519
RS40_VeinSet:
75,506
Rising Sun
8.44
1.43
11.9
2.8
211,417
57,354
3,029
80,627
RS45_VeinSet:
3009.7
Rising Sun
10.91
3.15
18.4
2.83
8,517
2,988
268
5,047
RS46_VeinSet_L:
2955.7
Rising Sun
2.31
2.23
7.6
2.81
8,306
617
185
2,041
RS47_VeinSet:
2,806
Rising Sun
2.83
0.80
4.7
2.77
7,773
706
62
1,184
RS48_VeinSet:
18,426
Rising Sun
11.45
1.04
13.9
2.79
51,409
18,932
532
23,023
RS50_VeinSet:
124,450
Rising Sun
6.35
0.99
8.7
2.77
344,727
70,336
3,408
96,520
RS55_VeinSet_L:
6647.3
Rising Sun
44.69
4.01
54.3
2.85
18,945
27,219
760
33,056
RS60_VeinSet:
57,277
Rising Sun
12.11
1.46
15.6
2.8
160,376
62,440
2,336
80,390
RS70_VeinSet:
52,669
Rising Sun
22.93
0.43
24.0
2.77
145,893
107,554
632
112,412
RS75_VeinSet:
10,288
Rising Sun
14.72
1.34
17.9
2.8
28,806
13,630
387
16,603
RS75_VeinSet_L:
1,202
Rising Sun
4.59
0.87
6.7
2.77
3,330
492
29
716
RS80_VeinSet:
32,379
Rising Sun
25.34
0.41
26.3
2.77
89,690
73,062
372
75,921
RS90_VeinSet:
41,731
Rising Sun
46.18
0.35
47.0
2.77
115,595
171,608
404
174,712
RS95_VeinSet_L:
4,928
Rising Sun
11.45
1.04
13.9
2.79
13,750
5,064
142
6,158
RS100_VeinSet:
18,054
Rising Sun
1.76
0.04
1.9
2.77
50,010
2,829
21
2,990
RS105_VeinSet:
22,191
Rising Sun
11.45
1.04
13.9
2.79
61,913
22,800
641
27,727
RS110_Veinset_L:
6624.8
Rising Sun
1.49
0.07
1.7
2.77
18,351
878
13
978
RS110_VeinSet:
17,003
Rising Sun
10.15
0.06
10.3
2.77
47,098
15,370
27
15,579
RS120_VeinSet:
28,729
Rising Sun
5.41
0.12
5.7
2.77
79,579
13,841
96
14,580
RS150_VeinSet:
10,750
Rising Sun
11.45
1.04
13.9
2.79
29,993
11,045
311
13,432
RS160_VeinSet:
8,750
Rising Sun
11.45
1.04
13.9
2.79
24,413
8,990
253
10,933
RS170_VeinSet:
11,698
Rising Sun
11.45
1.04
13.9
2.79
32,637
12,019
338
14,616
GD20_VeinSet:
102,890
Golden Dyke
5.57
1.01
8.0
2.79
287,063
51,375
2,913
73,753
GD30_VeinSet:
23,370
Golden Dyke
5.57
1.01
8.0
2.79
65,202
11,669
662
16,752
GD50_VeinSet:
102,660
Golden Dyke
5.57
1.01
8.0
2.79
286,421
51,260
2,906
73,589
GD60_VeinSet:
55,376
Golden Dyke
3.42
1.53
7.1
2.8
155,053
17,028
2,367
35,219
GD65_VeinSet:
43,736
Golden Dyke
4.47
0.43
5.5
2.77
121,149
17,396
525
21,431
GD70_VeinSet:
35,178
Golden Dyke
6.71
1.74
10.9
2.8
98,498
21,239
1,713
34,404
GD80_VeinSet:
90,608
Golden Dyke
3.83
0.80
5.8
2.77
250,984
30,945
2,020
46,464
GD90_VeinSet:
13,496
Golden Dyke
5.79
0.41
6.8
2.77
37,384
6,963
154
8,146
GD100_VeinSet:
143,080
Golden Dyke
7.15
1.20
10.0
2.79
399,193
91,806
4,780
128,537
GD110_VeinSet:
11,738
Golden Dyke
8.13
1.73
12.3
2.8
32,866
8,593
568
12,958
GD120_VeinSet:
74,190
Golden Dyke
1.86
0.52
3.1
2.77
205,506
12,286
1,061
20,437
GD130_VeinSet:
59,413
Golden Dyke
5.57
1.01
8.0
2.79
165,762
29,666
1,682
42,588
JORC Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling techniques
Drilling techniques
Drill sample recovery
Logging
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
Verification of sampling and assaying
Location of data points
Data spacing and distribution
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
Sample security
Audits or reviews
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral tenement
and land tenure
status
Exploration done by
other parties
Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines.
Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic.
Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements.
Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas.
ELs 4460 & 4987 - Beadell Resources Ltd
ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas.
Mawson drilled 30 holes for 6,928 m and made the first discoveries to depth.
Geology
Drill hole Information
Data aggregation methods
Relationship
between
mineralization
widths and
intercept lengths
Diagrams
Balanced reporting
Other substantive exploration data
The metallurgical characterization test work included:
Further work
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire