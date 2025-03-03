Anzeige
WKN: A40QY8 | ISIN: CA8426851090
Tradegate
03.03.25
08:52 Uhr
2,241 Euro
+0,044
+2,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1562,23212:55
2,1562,23212:43
03.03.2025 12:38 Uhr
Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.: Southern Cross Gold Doubles Exploration Target With Increasing Grade at Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC AND MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2025 / Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") (TSXV:SXGC)(ASX:SX2)(OTCPK:MWSNF)(FRA:MV3.F) announces a doubling of the Sunday Creek gold and antimony Exploration Target in Victoria, Australia (Figures 1 and 2).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The estimated range of potential mineralization for the Exploration Target is (also see Tables 1 and 2):

  • 8.1 - 9.6 million tonnes grading from 8.3 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") to 10.6 g/t AuEq for:
    2.2 M oz AuEq to 3.2 M oz AuEq

The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and therefore is an approximation. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been completed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, 2012 Edition ("JORC").

  • Notably, the Exploration Target is constrained to three of the four main areas along the strike of the dyke breccia host on the project: Rising Sun (over 340 m strike), Apollo (over 280 m strike) and Golden Dyke (over 400 m strike) for a total 1,020 m of strike. This does not include the recently drilled high grade Christina mineralization and strike represents approximately 67% of the 1.5 km strike of the main drill footprint to date at Sunday Creek.

  • The 2025 Exploration Target demonstrates strong growth compared to the 2024 Exploration Target reported January 23, 2024, with tonnage increasing by up to 88%, grades improving by up to 15%, and total contained AuEq metal growing by up to 120%. The project's spatial coverage has expanded significantly, now covering 67% of the 1.5 km main drill footprint, while technical improvements include a 40% increase in drill holes, nearly double the assay results, more than tripled density measurements, and deeper mineralization reaching 1,120 m below surface. These comprehensive advancements underscore the project's expanding scale while maintaining its exceptional high-grade characteristics.

  • Drilling operations at Sunday Creek continue with six active rigs, and expansion is imminent as two additional drill rigs are scheduled to join the project-one in late March and another in early April. 2025-to accelerate exploration along strike and at deeper depths.

Michael Hudson, President & CEO of SXGC states: "Sunday Creek continues to demonstrate why it is one of the most significant high-grade gold-antimony discoveries made in recent times. The dramatic expansion of Sunday Creek's exploration target - doubling in both tonnage and contained metal while maintaining exceptional grades over the last year - while only representing 67% of the drilled area, represents another key milestone for Sunday Creek.

"In the last year we have grown our exploration target from 1.0 to 1.6 Moz AuEq to 2.2 to 3.2 Moz AuEq, while maintaining exceptional grades ranging from 8.3 to 10.6 g/t AuEq. This represents significant growth across all metrics, with tonnage increasing by 84 to 88%, grades improving by 9 to 15%, and total contained gold equivalent ounces growing by 100 to 120%. This constitutes an addition of 1.2 to 1.6 Moz AuEq to our target through both tonnage expansion and improved grades, particularly at Rising Sun where we're seeing consistently higher grade results at depth. Most significantly, this target captures only 67% of the main 1.5 km drill footprint, suggesting substantial upside remains both within and outside of the drilled footprint.

"The target demonstrates Sunday Creek's exceptional high grades that place it in the highest global quartile offering substantially high margin potential. The project benefits from its location in a Tier 1 jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure with direct road access, nearby power, and no need for remote camps or extensive diesel transport.

"Our metallurgical testing demonstrates excellent gold and antimony recoveries (93 to 98%), with non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing. The gold-antimony system shows remarkable continuity from surface to 1,120 m depth, with evidence from nearby mines suggesting potential for even higher grades below our current exploration depth, presenting significant upside for future exploration, while the strategic antimony content (contributing 21 to 24% of in-situ value) takes on heightened importance given China's recent export restrictions and Western nations' push for secure critical mineral supply chains.

"Environmental baseline studies are progressing concurrently with drilling, and successful regional exploration results could potentially expand our overall resource footprint beyond the current Sunday Creek focus."

EXPLORATION TARGET

The approximate combined Exploration Target ranges are listed in Table 1, while Table 2 provides a summary of the Exploration Targets for each prospect. Locations shown in Figures 1 and 2.

Table 1. Sunday Creek Exploration Target for Apollo, Rising Sun, Golden Dyke at the Sunday Creek Project

Range

Tonnes (Mt)

AuEq g/t*

Au g/t

Sb %

Au Eq (Moz)

Au (Moz)

Sb (kt)

Lower Case

8.1

8.3

6.4

0.8

2.2

1.7

66.6

Upper Case

9.6

10.6

8.3

0.9

3.2

2.6

88.2

Table 2. Exploration Targets for Rising Sun, Apollo and Golden Dyke prospects at the Sunday Creek Project

Prospect

Tonnes Range (Mt)

AuEq Grade Range (g/t)

Au Grade Range (g/t)

Sb Grade Range (%)

Contained AuEq (Moz)

Contained Au (Moz)

Contained Sb (Kt)

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High

Low

High

Rising Sun

3.1

3.8

11.3

16.1

9.3

13.7

0.8

1.0

1.1

2

0.9

1.7

25.4

38.3

Apollo

3.2

3.6

5.9

6.4

4.2

4.5

0.7

0.8

0.6

0.7

0.4

0.5

23.1

28.6

Golden Dyke

1.8

2.1

7.6

7.6

5.2

5.2

1.0

1.0

0.4

0.5

0.3

0.4

18.1

21.4

Total

8.1

9.6

8.3

10.6

6.4

8.3

0.8

0.9

2.2

3.2

1.7

2.6

66.6

88.2

The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and therefore is an approximation. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been completed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, 2012 Edition ("JORC").

EXPLORATION TARGET UPSIDE

The Sunday Creek Project continues to demonstrate significant upside potential well beyond its recently expanded exploration target area. The project combines high-grade mineralization with multiple high-grade zones drilled that remain outside the current target area.

The Exploration Target covers 67% of the strike of the core 1.5 km main drill area. The other portion of the main drill area has not been drilled to the intensity required to include in this Exploration Target, highlighting the potential to further increase the overall gold-antimony endowment of the Sunday Creek gold-antimony project. Drilled areas not yet included in the Exploration Target include:

Geographic/Spatial Upside:

1. Christina Zone

  • Shows system capable of bonanza grades 400 m west of the current Exploration Target, including:

    • SDDSC148: 0.5 m @ 76.1 g/t AuEq (76.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 252.6 m

    • SDDSC137W2: 1.7 m @ 300.2 g/t AuEq (296.2 g/t Au, 1.7% Sb) from 208.2 m

    • SDDSC137W2: 11.9 m @ 2.1 g/t AuEq (0.9 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 166.9 m

    • SDDSC150: 1.7 m @ 204.3 g/t AuEq (204.1 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 570.8 m

    • SDDSC150: 0.7 m @ 137.7 g/t AuEq (137.7 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 591.3 m

  • Multiple high-grade intersections suggest mineralization is of a similar style to Apollo and Rising Sun

2. Rising Sun Extensions

  • Unconstrained drill results not yet included in the Exploration Target within the footprint of Rising Sun including:

    • SDDSC144: 0.7 m @ 193.6 g/t AuEq (193.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 609.3 m

    • SDDSC061: 6.1 m @ 19.0 g/t AuEq (19.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 689.0 m

  • Demonstrate high grades continue with depth

3. Apollo East

  • High antimony grades (up to 10.9% Sb) showing metal zoning potential up to 100 m above and east of the exploration target, with drill results including:

    • SDDSC112: 0.9 m @ 42.8 g/t AuEq (16.7 g/t Au, 10.9% Sb) from 273.2 m

4. Regional Scale

  • The Sunday Creek mineralized system extends far beyond the current drill area, with compelling evidence for a 12 km strike length of prospective geology.

    • The mineralizing system is defined by multiple parallel dyke-breccia structures and extensive zones of altered sediments, all following a consistent east-west trend. This structural framework has been validated by a network of historic mine workings and documented gold-antimony production from multiple locations along the trend.

  • Modern technical work has further confirmed this potential through multiple independent datasets:

    • Strong Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical anomalies align with systematic soil geochemistry anomalies and detailed geological mapping, all confirming the continuity of the mineralized system.

  • Early stage drilling by SXGC includes the Leviathan prospect 3 km east showing gold mineralization, including:

    • SDDLV003: 0.5 m @ 15.7 g/t Au from 87.0 m

    • SDDLV004: 0.3 m @ 5.6 g/t Au from 73.4 m and 0.3 m @ 19.4 g/t Au from 100.7 m

5. Depth Potential

  • Mineralization proven to >1,120m depth

  • System remains open at depth, where surrounding mines have proved mineralization down to 2 km below surface

  • Deep drill holes showing continuation of high grades

6. Grade Upside

  • Potential for additional high-grade domain definition: for example, no high-grade domains have been wireframed at Golden Dyke to date

  • High-grade shoots remaining open

  • Rising Sun showing highest grades to date

COMPARISON 2024-2025 EXPLORATION TARGETS: SIGNIFICANT GROWTH

Substantial growth was recorded in this updated 2025 Exploration Target based on a very successful year of drilling, which shows strong improvement across all key metrics, highlighting the project's expanding scale and continuing high-grade nature. Figure 4 shows a longitudinal section of the main drill area over time, with the 2024 Exploration target and the current updated exploration target outline highlighting the rapid exploration success over the last few years.

In the prior update released on January 23, 2024, the Company reported an Exploration Target with estimated potential mineralization ranging from 4.4 Mt @ 7.2 g/t AuEq (1.0 Moz AuEq) in the Lower Case to 5.1 Mt @ 9.7 g/t AuEq (1.6 Moz AuEq) in the Upper Case.

The new March 02, 2025 Exploration Target demonstrates significant growth with estimated potential mineralization now ranging from:

  • Lower Case: 8.1 Mt @ 8.3 g/t AuEq (2.2 Moz AuEq)

  • Upper Case: 9.6 Mt @ 10.6 g/t AuEq (3.2 Moz AuEq)

The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and therefore is an approximation. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. The Exploration Target has been completed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, 2012 Edition ("JORC").

Key Improvements from 2024 to 2025 (lower to upper case)

  • Tonnage Growth: 84 to 88% increase

  • AuEq Grade Improvement: 9 to 15% increase

  • Contained AuEq Metal: 100 to 120% increase (gold 103 to 1030%, antimony 24 to 40%)

Spatial Expansion

  • 2024: Covered 50% of the 1.2 km main drill footprint (620 m)

  • 2025: Covers 67% of the 1.5 km main drill footprint (1,020 m)

Technical Advancements

  • Increased drill density (from 116 holes to 162 holes)

  • More assay results (from 26,513 to 49,595)

  • Better density measurements (from 353 to 1,169)

  • Deeper mineralization (deepest from 1,003 m to 1,120 m below surface)

SUMMARY OF RELEVANT EXPLORATION DATA, METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND NEXT STEPS

The basis on which the disclosed potential quantity and grade has been determined based on continuity of mineralization defined by exploration diamond drilling results (previously reported, including relevant sections and plans) within proximity to the intrusive "main structure" zone and bleached sediments. Strike extents in the lower-case model are minimized to half drill spacing (~15 m) or to locally restrictive geology (i.e. bounds of bleached sediment or dyke) whichever was smaller. The upper-case model strike extents were extended to the average vein strike (typically around ~40 m) or to geological constraints, whichever was smaller.

The Exploration Target was limited to a vertical depth of 1,120 m below surface (-835 m RL), limited by the deepest mineralization defined to date within the "main structure" dyke/dyke breccia and bleached sediments within Rising Sun.

A series of sub-vertical lodes within a 1,020 m-wide corridor has been outlined at Rising Sun, Apollo and Golden Dyke with mineralization remaining open to the east, west and to depth.

Only the Rising Sun, Apollo and Golden Dyke areas were considered for the Exploration Target as they contain sufficient drilling to suggest continuity and infer grade ranges, but insufficient drill spacing to convert the entire area into a mineral resource estimate. The Exploration Target is based on the interpretation of the following geology and mineralization data that has been collated as of the date of this announcement:

  • 162 structurally oriented drillholes for 73,299.16 m at the main Sunday Creek area that have been drilled by Mawson/SXGC;

  • 64 aircore, reverse circulation and unoriented diamond drill holes for 5,599 m that were drilled historically on the project;

  • 49,595 drill hole assay results;

  • 1,169 density measurements on mineralized diamond drill core, a variable SG was calculated using the average of rock types and a regression calculation dependent on the content of antimony, where Sb% >1 used an SG value of 0.0197 x Sb% + 2.77, and if below 1% Sb a value of 2.77 was applied to the Exploration Target.

  • Surface geological mapping, costean data and diamond core geological logging;

  • Detailed LiDAR imagery;

  • Geophysical datasets including detailed ground magnetic and 3D induced polarization;

  • Wireframing and modelling of the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke mineralized body.

A total of 85 mineralized vein set shapes were created for the Exploration Target of 18 contained high-grade internal shapes (at Rising Sun and Apollo, but not Golden Dyke due to the lack of drill data) were defined (Table 3 & Table 4). A total of 70 of the vein set shapes had grades estimated from composited assay data, while 15 vein set shapes used the average calculated grade of either Rising Sun (lower case 7.8 g/t Au and 0.8% Sb and upper case 11.5 g/t Au and 1.0% Sb), Apollo (lower case 3.8 g/t Au and 0.7% Sb and upper case 4.1 g/t Au and 0.7% Sb) or Golden Dyke (lower and upper case 5.6 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) and this was applied to the Exploration Target. Drilling indicates Rising Sun could contain higher gold and antimony grades than Apollo and Apollo Deep, with Golden Dyke not yet being tested to depth to determine the propensity of higher grades.

Mineralization across all vein sets was limited by the deepest mineralization defined to date, within the "main structure" dyke/dyke breccia and bleached sediments within Rising Sun approximately 1,120 m below surface. While at Apollo the Exploration Target extended from surface to where drill density decreases, 900 m below surface.

Below drilling intercepts to the lower estimation limit, the low tonnage range used a minimum width of 2 m (~75% of median estimated true width of all modelled domains) while the high tonnage range applied a minimum width of 2.5 m (approximate median true width of all modelled domains). Strike extents in the low tonnage range model were minimized to half drill spacing (~15 m) or to locally restrictive geology (i.e. bounds of altered sediment (ASED) or dyke) whichever was smaller. The high tonnage range model applied strike extents that were extended to the average vein strike (typically around ~40 m) or to geological constraints, whichever was smaller.

Wireframes have been created in Leapfrog Geo using a threshold of 1.0 g/t Au over 2 m. The economic composite tool was used to allow for the inclusion of thin, high-grade intercepts. Grade ranges have been informed by a preliminary grade estimate conducted on top-cut, composited data using Leapfrog Edge.

Grade estimates were calculated using a post composite top-cut of 80 g/t Au for vein sets in Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke. The high-grade sub domains had a range restriction of 15% applied (~10 to 15 m) and then a top-cut of 300 g/t Au for Apollo and 400 g/t Au for Rising Sun.

The high- and low-grade ranges are primarily influenced by the proportion of high-grade subdomains ("high-grade cores") within the Rising Sun and Apollo estimates. The low-end grade range assumes the existing ratio of high-grade cores to vein set material - approximately 2% of the exploration shape volume - while the high-end grade range applies a higher ratio of ~4%. This variation reflects the exclusion or inclusion of a distinct high-grade population observed across multiple veins. As additional drilling improves confidence in subdomaining, these high-grade zones may be more precisely delineated and estimated separately.

For the low-range domains, Rising Sun contributes 38% of the tonnes and 55% of the contained ounces, Apollo contributes 40% of the tonnes and 26% of the contained ounces and Golden Dyke contributes 22% of the tonnes and 18% of the contained ounces.

For the high-range domains, Rising Sun contributes 40% of the tonnes and 66% of the contained ounces, Apollo contributes 38% of the tonnes and 21% of the contained ounces and Golden Dyke contributes 22% of the tonnes and 13% of the contained ounces.

Significant upside also remains within the tenor potential of all the prospects when further high-grade domains can be recognized and separated to maintain the high-grade nature of the veins i.e. top cuts can be raised with further data.

Antimony content contributes between 24% (Low-Range) and 21% (High-Range) of the AuEq ounces at an AuEq factor of 2.39.

Notably, the Exploration Target is constrained to three of the four main areas along the strike of the dyke breccia host on the project: Rising Sun (over 340 m strike), Apollo (over 280 m strike) and Golden Dyke (over 400 m strike) for a total 1,020 m of strike. This strike represents approximately 67% of the 1.5 km strike of the main drill footprint to date at Sunday Creek.

Figure 3 illustrates how gold grade capping (top-cuts or "TC") affects both the average grade of composites in the Exploration Target and the statistical reliability of these sample populations. Lower coefficient of variation (CV) values-calculated as standard deviation divided over mean-indicate reduced geological risk through more consistent sample data.

The Sunday Creek project demonstrates favourable statistical characteristics across all zones:

  • Rising Sun: CV decreased from 1.8 (before top-cutting) to 1.35 (after top-cutting)

  • Apollo: CV reduced from 1.36 (before top-cutting) to 1.0 (after top-cutting)

  • Golden Dyke: CV remained stable at 1.0 (both before and after top-cutting)

Importantly, as drilling has progressed and high-grade core sub-domains have been identified, Sunday Creek has shown consistent decreases in CV values both before and after applying top-cuts, indicating improving data reliability and reduced uncertainty.

The estimated true widths of Rising Sun, Apollo, and Golden Dyke are relatively consistent across all prospects. Apollo has the largest estimated true width, averaging 4.2 m (median 3.5 m), Rising Sun at 2.8 m (median 2.4 m), and Golden Dyke at 3.2 m (median 2.3 m). Within the centre of many vein sets high-grade cores show consistency, with Apollo averaging 0.5 m (median 0.4 m, maximum 1.3 m) and Rising Sun averaging 0.6 m (median 0.4 m, maximum 2.4 m).

TOWARDS A MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

The proposed exploration activities are designed to test the validity of the Exploration Target and to move from an Exploration Target to a Mineral Resource Estimate and will comprise the following activities;

Native Title Heritage Surveys

Heritage surveys required to gain access to the Exploration Target area have been completed in conjunction with the Taungurung Land and Waters Council who represent the Native Title holders, the Taungurung People.

Cultural Heritage Clearances

Heritage walkovers required to gain access to the Exploration Target area have been completed in conjunction with the Taungurung Land and Waters Council who represent the Native Title holders the Taungurung People.

Approvals

The majority of the Exploration Target is contained within a small crown land allotment. SXGC owns 1,054.51 hectares that fully encloses the crown land. Approvals required for exploration drilling to test the Exploration Target have all been obtained on all the crown land and on the freehold land.

Exploration Licences

The vast majority of the Exploration Target is located within granted Retention Licence RL6040 and surrounded by granted EL6163. No further Exploration Licences are required to be granted to test the Exploration Target.

Exploration Program

Expansion and resource definition drilling are continuing at the project with six diamond rigs operating to continue to extend mineralization drill-out within the Exploration Target and to upgrade the mineralization to Mineral Resource status and one rig focused on regional exploration targets. It is expected that these activities will be completed during the second half of 2026.

Metallurgical test work

SXGC has completed initial metallurgical test work on two drill holes from the Exploration Target area which were reported on 10 January 2024. Mineralogical investigations demonstrated a high proportion of non-refractory native gold (82% to 84%). Additionally, gravity and bulk flotation resulted in 93.3% to 97.6% recovery of gold. Flotation gave 88.9% to 95.0% recovery.

Mineral Resource Estimate

SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd ("SRK") have been engaged to for ongoing modelling assistance and the eventual preparation of a Mineral Resource Estimate, consistent with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, 2012 Edition ("JORC").

ABOUT SUNDAY CREEK

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements.

History

The Sunday Creek deposit is a high level orogenic (or epizonal) deposit. Small scale mining has been undertaken in the project area since the 1880s continuing through to the early 1900s. Historical production occurred with multiple small shafts and alluvial workings across the existing permits. Past production at the Sunday Creek prospect is reported as 41,000 oz gold at a grade of 33 g/t gold. Larger historic workings along the trend from west to east include Christina, Golden Dyke, Rising Sun and Apollo.

Regional Geology

Sunday Creek occurs with the Melbourne Zone of the Lachlan Geosyncline, in sequences folded and thrust-faulted by the Late Devonian Tabberabberan Orogeny. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones, mudstones, and minor sandstones, metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending synclines and anticlines.

Structural Setting and Local Geology

Intruded into the sedimentary sequence is a series of intermediate monzodiorite - diorite dykes and breccias on an east-west trend. The Sunday Creek dykes have highly variable textures and compositions with the earliest emplaced aphanitic varieties emplaced along thin fracture sets. These fine-grained dykes locally grade into porphyritic to massive varieties as the thickness of the dykes increases and brecciate in areas of complexity or in proximity to fold hinges.

Large scale thrusts sub-parallel to the NW trending structural grain, dislocate the dyke system and an array of sub-vertical extension veins form subparallel to the bedding trend and orthogonal to the intruded dyke sequence. Veining is focused within areas of high competency contrast, such as the intruded dyke and surrounding alteration, fold hinges and areas of structural complexity.

Alteration

Distally a regional chlorite alteration weakly pervades the sediments, with a change in mica composition from phengitic to muscovitic mica approaching mineralization, an increase in carbonate spotting and cementation and proximal to the dyke a very intense texturally destructive alteration of sericite-carbonate-silica "bleaching" of the sediments.

Mineralization & Structural Setting

Geological controls on mineralization (structural, chemical, stratigraphic) exist on every ore deposit and Sunday Creek is no different. Mineralization is structurally controlled, with increased mineralization associated within the "bleaching" around the intrusive sequence. Early alteration and sulphide (pyrite) mineralization has exploited the vesicular/amygdaloidal nature of the pervasively altered/mineralized dyke and the brecciated areas, or forms east-west trending pyrite veinlets.

Gold-antimony mineralization is dominantly hosted within zones of sub-vertical, brittle-ductile NW striking shear veins and associated veins, containing visible gold, quartz, stibnite, occasional fibrous sulphosalts and minor ferroan carbonates infill. The veins have an associated selvedge of disseminated sulphides in the form of arsenian pyrite, pyrite and arsenopyrite. Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). These vein sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At Rising Sun and Apollo these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to over 1,100 m below surface, are 2.4 m to 3.8 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike.

Cumulatively, 162 drill holes for 73,299.16 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. An additional 12 holes for 582.55 m from Sunday Creek were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drillholes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of sixty (60) >100 g/t AuEq x m and sixty-seven (67) >50 to 100 g/t AuEq x m drill holes by applying a 2 m @ 1 g/t AuEq lower cut.

Our systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, initially these have been defined over 1,500 m strike of the host from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 850 m has been more intensively drill tested (Golden Dyke to Apollo). At least 71 'rungs' have been defined with high confidence to date, defined by high-grade cores with intercepts (20 g/t to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 2, 5 & 6).

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with President & CEO Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed, as it has been in the Exploration Target reported here. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.

Figures 1 to 6 show longitudinal and plan views with new exploration target and select drill results previously reported, geostatistical composites and coefficient of variation and regional project location. Table 1 and 2 contain the Exploration Target range for Sunday Creek and split by prospect and Table 3 and Table 4 summarise individual domains and grade parameters within the Exploration Target. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified unless otherwise* specified to demonstrate higher grade assays.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek (Figure 6) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6-12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXG projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

In August 2024, the Chinese government announced it will place export limits from September 15, 2024 on antimony and antimony products. This puts pressure on Western defence supply chains and negatively affect the supply of the metal and push up pricing given China's dominance of the supply of the metal in the global markets. This is positive for SXGC as we are likely to have one of the very few large and high-quality projects of antimony in the western world that can feed western demand into the future.

Antimony represents approximately 21 to 24% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 2.39.

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV:SXGC) (ASX:SX2)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd is now dual listed on the TSXV: SXGC and ASX: SX2

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV:SXGC, ASX:SX2) controls the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project located 60 km north of Melbourne, Australia. Sunday Creek has emerged as one of the Western world's most significant gold and antimony discoveries, with exceptional drilling results including 60 intersections exceeding 100 g/t AuEq x m from just 73.3 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with confirmed continuity from surface to 1,100 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile, with antimony contributing 21 to 24% of the in-situ value alongside gold. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier. Importantly, Sunday Creek can be developed primarily based on gold economics, which reduces antimony-related risks while maintaining strategic supply potential.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93 to 98% through gravity and flotation.

With A$18M in cash, over 1,000 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 60 km drill program planned through Q3 2025, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction.

NI 43-101 Technical Background and Qualified Person

Michael Hudson, President and CEO and Managing Director of SXGC, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and Mr Kenneth Bush, Exploration Manager of SXGC and a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists, are the Qualified Persons as defined by the NI 43-101. They have reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 g charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of SXGC consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold and antimony content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:

???????? = ???? (??/??) + 2.39 × ???? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 2.39 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

JORC Competent Person Statement

Information in this report that relates to the Exploration Target for the Sunday Creek Project is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush and Mr Michael Hudson. Mr Bush is a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Mr Hudson is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Bush and Mr Hudson each have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Exploration Manager and Mr Hudson is President & CEO of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited and both consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush and Mr Michael Hudson. Mr Bush is a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist and Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Mr Hudson is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Bush and Mr Hudson each have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Exploration Manager and Mr Hudson is President & CEO of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited and both consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www2.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially modified from the original market announcement.

- Ends -

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

For further information, please contact:

Mariana Bermudez - Corporate Secretary - Canada
mbermudez@chasemgt.com or +1 604 685 9316
Executive Office: 1305 - 1090 West Georgia Street Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7, Canada

Nicholas Mead - Corporate Development
info@southerncrossgold.com or +61 415 153 122

Justin Mouchacca, Company Secretary - Australia
jm@southerncrossgold.com.au or +61 3 8630 3321
Subsidiary Office: Level 21, 459 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3000, Australia

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements including without limitation applicable court, regulatory authorities and applicable stock exchanges. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in SXGC's documents filed with Canadian or Australian securities regulatory authorities (under code SX2). You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by SXGC with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for SXGC in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au under code SX2. Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek Longitudinal Section showing 85 total vein shapes created for the Exploration Target (blue shapes, shaded blue outline). Notably the Exploration Target is constrained to the three main areas along the strike of the dyke breccia host on the project: Rising Sun (over 340 m strike), Apollo (over 280 m strike) and Golden Dyke (over 400 m strike) for a total 1,020 m of strike. This strike represents only 67% of the 1.5 km main drill footprint to date at Sunday Creek where high-grade drill intersections have been intercepted.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing Exploration Target area (blue shapes, shaded blue outline).

Figure 3 illustrates how gold grade capping (top-cuts) affects both the average grade of composites in the Exploration Target and the statistical reliability of these sample populations. The graphs display coefficient of variation (CV) values-calculated as standard deviation divided by mean-for Apollo, Rising Sun, and Golden Dyke prospects, both before and after applying top-cuts.

Lower CV values indicate more consistent sample data with reduced variability, which translates directly to lower geological risk. This statistical improvement is critical for high-grade gold deposits where grade continuity assessment is essential for resource confidence.

The grade estimates were developed using carefully calibrated parameters:

  • A standard top-cut of 80 g/t Au was applied to vein sets across all three prospects

  • For high-grade sub-domains, a 15% range restriction (approximately 10 to 15 m) was implemented

  • Additional higher top-cuts were selectively applied to high-grade zones: 300 g/t Au for Apollo and 400 g/t Au for Rising Sun

This approach optimizes the balance between preserving the high-grade nature of the deposit while reducing statistical outlier effects, ultimately requiring less drilling to achieve higher confidence in the resource model and lowering overall capital requirements.

Figure 4: Evolution of Sunday Creek Exploration (1967-2025), long section showing Progressive Drilling Success and Expansion of High-Grade Intercepts, with both 2024 and 2025 Exploration Target outlines.

Figure 5: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing increased IP Geophysical survey outline, soil sampling (including planned/in progress samples), structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.

Figure 6: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project

Table 3: Low Range Exploration Target Split by individual Vein set and grade assumptions

Domain

Volume

Area

Au g/t

Sb %

AuEq

SG

Tonnes

Au (oz)

Sb (t)

AuEq (oz)

A10_VeinSet:

38,301

Apollo

4.93

0.70

6.6

2.77

106,094

16,823

741

22,516

A15_VeinSet_L:

10,045

Apollo

5.97

0.10

6.2

2.77

27,825

5,340

29

5,559

A20_VeinSet:

22,073

Apollo

4.58

0.31

5.3

2.77

61,142

9,008

187

10,445

A30_VeinSet:

65,102

Apollo

3.36

0.75

5.1

2.77

180,333

19,462

1,351

29,840

A40_VeinSet:

45,222

Apollo

3.06

0.19

3.5

2.77

125,265

12,313

238

14,139

A50_VeinSet:

87,320

Apollo

2.24

0.22

2.8

2.77

241,876

17,382

531

21,459

A60_VeinSet:

19,754

Apollo

6.65

0.90

8.8

2.77

54,719

11,704

490

15,468

A65_VeinSet_L:

17,575

Apollo

2.53

0.56

3.9

2.77

48,683

3,963

271

6,042

A67_VeinSet_L:

11,729

Apollo

3.89

0.30

4.6

2.77

32,489

4,063

98

4,819

A70_VeinSet:

51,812

Apollo

2.84

0.93

5.1

2.77

143,519

13,085

1,336

23,347

A75_VeinSet:

13,400

Apollo

4.70

0.19

5.1

2.77

37,118

5,604

69

6,135

A77_VeinSet:

9764.9

Apollo

6.72

0.78

8.6

2.77

27,049

5,843

211

7,461

A80_VeinSet:

24,596

Apollo

1.76

0.29

2.5

2.77

68,131

3,855

199

5,386

A90_VeinSet:

17,743

Apollo

2.27

0.73

4.0

2.77

49,148

3,580

357

6,320

A130_VeinSet:

56,558

Apollo

3.77

0.98

6.1

2.77

156,666

19,006

1,535

30,797

A131_VeinSet:

32,128

Apollo

8.59

2.27

14.0

2.81

90,280

24,946

2,045

40,658

A135_VeinSet:

49,159

Apollo

3.90

0.57

5.3

2.77

136,170

17,070

772

23,003

A138_VeinSet:

31,947

Apollo

6.20

0.83

8.2

2.77

88,493

17,627

738

23,300

A140_VeinSet:

41,971

Apollo

4.31

0.79

6.2

2.77

116,260

16,105

922

23,192

A141_VeinSet:

35,428

Apollo

4.44

1.02

6.9

2.79

98,844

14,117

1,012

21,892

A142_VeinSet:

64,883

Apollo

5.07

0.79

7.0

2.77

179,726

29,300

1,425

40,248

A143_VeinSet:

8330.7

Apollo

2.18

0.93

4.4

2.77

23,076

1,617

215

3,271

A144_VeinSet:

8545.2

Apollo

9.97

0.91

12.1

2.77

23,670

7,586

215

9,239

A145_VeinSet:

66,002

Apollo

2.01

0.39

2.9

2.77

182,826

11,841

713

17,318

A146_VeinSet:

5599.6

Apollo

4.15

0.97

6.5

2.77

15,511

2,070

150

3,226

A150_VeinSet:

51,999

Apollo

5.51

1.36

8.8

2.8

145,597

25,815

1,975

40,989

A152_VeinSet:

4636.7

Apollo

7.12

0.58

8.5

2.77

12,844

2,941

74

3,512

A155_VeinSet:

46,879

Apollo

4.52

0.72

6.2

2.77

129,855

18,890

936

26,082

A157_VeinSet:

15,948

Apollo

8.03

0.68

9.7

2.77

44,176

11,406

301

13,722

A158_VeinSet:

66,301

Apollo

3.81

0.66

5.4

2.77

183,654

22,478

1,210

31,778

A160_VeinSet:

46,790

Apollo

3.81

0.66

5.4

2.77

129,608

15,863

854

22,427

A165_VeinSet:

39,435

Apollo

7.44

0.68

9.1

2.77

109,235

26,113

747

31,850

A175_VeinSet:

61,783

Apollo

3.81

0.66

5.4

2.77

171,139

20,946

1,128

29,613

RS01_VeinSet:

99,973

Rising Sun

12.71

1.56

16.4

2.8

279,924

114,427

4,357

147,907

RS05_VeinSet:

116,930

Rising Sun

5.98

0.48

7.1

2.77

323,896

62,241

1,547

74,128

RS10_VeinSet:

104,280

Rising Sun

8.21

1.51

11.8

2.8

291,984

77,104

4,421

111,075

RS06_VeinSet:

41,729

Rising Sun

6.16

0.31

6.9

2.77

115,589

22,892

360

25,657

RS06_VeinSet_L:

5185.4

Rising Sun

0.39

0.10

0.6

2.77

14,364

179

14

285

RS07_VeinSet:

27,606

Rising Sun

5.13

0.46

6.2

2.77

76,469

12,622

350

15,311

RS08_VeinSet:

14,470

Rising Sun

8.37

1.33

11.6

2.8

40,516

10,909

540

15,061

RS09_VeinSet:

6683.8

Rising Sun

2.37

0.67

4.0

2.77

18,514

1,413

124

2,366

RS10_L_VeinSet:

4,489

Rising Sun

7.76

0.80

9.7

2.77

12,434

3,102

100

3,870

RS15_VeinSet:

47,573

Rising Sun

26.99

1.01

29.4

2.79

132,729

115,155

1,342

125,465

RS15_VeinSet_L:

3299.1

Rising Sun

5.32

0.72

7.1

2.77

9,139

1,564

66

2,072

RS16_VeinSet:

3,835

Rising Sun

3.39

1.22

6.3

2.79

10,700

1,166

131

2,170

RS17_VeinSet:

39,763

Rising Sun

15.43

0.21

15.9

2.77

110,144

54,634

229

56,394

RS18_VeinSet:

31,903

Rising Sun

7.76

0.80

9.7

2.77

88,371

22,045

711

27,508

RS19_VeinSet:

20,043

Rising Sun

10.06

0.34

10.9

2.77

55,519

17,961

186

19,394

RS20_VeinSet:

61,117

Rising Sun

4.25

0.56

5.6

2.77

169,294

23,135

940

30,360

RS30_VeinSet:

20,852

Rising Sun

4.47

0.57

5.8

2.77

57,760

8,306

331

10,852

RS38_VeinSet:

12,561

Rising Sun

1.75

1.12

4.4

2.79

35,045

1,975

393

4,995

RS40_VeinSet:

54,579

Rising Sun

7.54

1.30

10.7

2.8

152,821

37,044

1,991

52,340

RS45_VeinSet:

2,441

Rising Sun

10.91

3.15

18.4

2.83

6,908

2,424

217

4,094

RS46_VeinSet_L:

2390.9

Rising Sun

2.31

2.23

7.6

2.81

6,718

499

150

1,651

RS47_VeinSet:

2273.9

Rising Sun

2.83

0.80

4.7

2.77

6,299

572

50

960

RS48_VeinSet:

18,674

Rising Sun

7.76

0.80

9.7

2.77

51,727

12,903

416

16,101

RS50_VeinSet:

109,760

Rising Sun

4.44

0.78

6.3

2.77

304,035

43,395

2,370

61,606

RS55_VeinSet_L:

5487.2

Rising Sun

29.78

3.03

37.0

2.83

15,529

14,868

471

18,484

RS60_VeinSet:

46,690

Rising Sun

8.48

0.97

10.8

2.77

129,331

35,246

1,257

44,901

RS70_VeinSet:

39,725

Rising Sun

14.59

0.32

15.4

2.77

110,038

51,634

349

54,315

RS75_VeinSet:

8,251

Rising Sun

14.72

1.34

17.9

2.8

23,103

10,931

310

13,316

RS75_VeinSet_L:

1,202

Rising Sun

4.59

0.87

6.7

2.77

3,330

492

29

716

RS80_VeinSet:

26,294

Rising Sun

15.43

0.38

16.3

2.77

72,834

36,141

279

38,284

RS90_VeinSet:

28,802

Rising Sun

25.98

0.28

26.6

2.77

79,782

66,649

222

68,356

RS95_VeinSet_L:

4,023

Rising Sun

7.76

0.80

9.7

2.77

11,144

2,780

90

3,469

RS100_VeinSet:

15,379

Rising Sun

1.76

0.04

1.9

2.77

42,600

2,409

18

2,547

RS105_VeinSet:

17,489

Rising Sun

7.76

0.80

9.7

2.77

48,445

12,085

390

15,080

RS110_Veinset_L:

5413.6

Rising Sun

1.49

0.07

1.7

2.77

14,996

717

11

799

RS110_VeinSet:

14,291

Rising Sun

10.15

0.06

10.3

2.77

39,586

12,918

23

13,094

RS120_VeinSet:

18,890

Rising Sun

5.41

0.12

5.7

2.77

52,325

9,101

63

9,586

RS150_VeinSet:

7,407

Rising Sun

7.76

0.80

9.7

2.77

20,517

5,118

165

6,386

RS160_VeinSet:

6,201

Rising Sun

7.76

0.80

9.7

2.77

17,178

4,285

138

5,347

RS170_VeinSet:

11,714

Rising Sun

7.76

0.80

9.7

2.77

32,448

8,094

261

10,100

GD20_VeinSet:

102,380

Golden Dyke

5.57

1.01

8.0

2.79

285,640

51,120

2,898

73,388

GD30_VeinSet:

19,357

Golden Dyke

5.57

1.01

8.0

2.79

54,006

9,665

548

13,875

GD50_VeinSet:

102,660

Golden Dyke

5.57

1.01

8.0

2.79

286,421

51,260

2,906

73,589

GD60_VeinSet:

31,699

Golden Dyke

3.42

1.53

7.1

2.8

88,757

9,748

1,355

20,160

GD65_VeinSet:

35,679

Golden Dyke

4.47

0.43

5.5

2.77

98,831

14,192

428

17,483

GD70_VeinSet:

23,545

Golden Dyke

6.71

1.74

10.9

2.8

65,926

14,216

1,147

23,027

GD80_VeinSet:

85,110

Golden Dyke

3.83

0.80

5.8

2.77

235,755

29,067

1,897

43,645

GD90_VeinSet:

11,813

Golden Dyke

5.79

0.41

6.8

2.77

32,722

6,095

135

7,130

GD100_VeinSet:

127,860

Golden Dyke

7.15

1.20

10.0

2.79

356,729

82,040

4,272

114,864

GD110_VeinSet:

6,219

Golden Dyke

8.13

1.73

12.3

2.8

17,413

4,553

301

6,865

GD120_VeinSet:

59,993

Golden Dyke

1.86

0.52

3.1

2.77

166,181

9,935

858

16,526

GD130_VeinSet:

47,557

Golden Dyke

5.57

1.01

8.0

2.79

132,684

23,746

1,346

34,090

Table 4: High Range Exploration Target Split by individual Vein set and grade assumptions

Domain

Volume

Area

Au g/t

Sb %

AuEq

SG

Tonnes

Au (oz)

Sb (t)

AuEq (oz)

A10_VeinSet:

44,155

Apollo

4.93

0.70

6.6

2.77

122,309

19,395

854

25,958

A15_VeinSet_L:

12,322

Apollo

5.97

0.10

6.2

2.77

34,132

6,550

35

6,819

A20_VeinSet:

25,633

Apollo

4.58

0.31

5.3

2.77

71,003

10,460

217

12,129

A30_VeinSet:

66,432

Apollo

4.27

1.04

6.8

2.79

185,345

25,450

1,932

40,292

A40_VeinSet:

48,551

Apollo

3.06

0.19

3.5

2.77

134,486

13,220

255

15,180

A50_VeinSet:

87,855

Apollo

2.24

0.22

2.8

2.77

243,358

17,488

534

21,590

A60_VeinSet:

20,226

Apollo

8.43

1.20

11.3

2.79

56,431

15,295

676

20,486

A65_VeinSet_L:

18,259

Apollo

2.53

0.56

3.9

2.77

50,577

4,117

281

6,278

A67_VeinSet_L:

12,183

Apollo

3.89

0.30

4.6

2.77

33,747

4,220

102

5,005

A70_VeinSet:

54,806

Apollo

3.57

1.21

6.5

2.79

152,909

17,540

1,844

31,710

A75_VeinSet:

16,500

Apollo

4.70

0.19

5.1

2.77

45,705

6,901

85

7,554

A77_VeinSet:

11,942

Apollo

6.72

0.78

8.6

2.77

33,079

7,146

257

9,124

A80_VeinSet:

24,585

Apollo

1.76

0.29

2.5

2.77

68,100

3,853

199

5,383

A90_VeinSet:

20,345

Apollo

2.43

0.87

4.5

2.77

56,356

4,403

489

8,158

A130_VeinSet:

58,783

Apollo

3.77

0.98

6.1

2.77

162,829

19,753

1,595

32,009

A131_VeinSet:

39,944

Apollo

8.59

2.27

14.0

2.81

112,243

31,015

2,542

50,549

A135_VeinSet:

52,427

Apollo

3.90

0.57

5.3

2.77

145,223

18,205

824

24,533

A138_VeinSet:

33,904

Apollo

8.06

1.42

11.4

2.8

94,931

24,608

1,345

34,942

A140_VeinSet:

50,149

Apollo

5.57

0.96

7.9

2.77

138,913

24,863

1,337

35,140

A141_VeinSet:

41,796

Apollo

4.44

1.02

6.9

2.79

116,611

16,655

1,194

25,827

A142_VeinSet:

74,122

Apollo

5.07

0.79

7.0

2.77

205,318

33,473

1,628

45,979

A143_VeinSet:

10,142

Apollo

2.18

0.93

4.4

2.77

28,093

1,968

262

3,983

A144_VeinSet:

10,517

Apollo

9.97

0.91

12.1

2.77

29,132

9,337

265

11,371

A145_VeinSet:

73,357

Apollo

2.01

0.39

2.9

2.77

203,199

13,160

792

19,248

A146_VeinSet:

6431.7

Apollo

4.15

0.97

6.5

2.77

17,816

2,378

173

3,706

A150_VeinSet:

61,023

Apollo

5.51

1.36

8.8

2.8

170,864

30,295

2,318

48,103

A152_VeinSet:

5414.1

Apollo

7.12

0.58

8.5

2.77

14,997

3,434

87

4,101

A155_VeinSet:

53,946

Apollo

4.52

0.72

6.2

2.77

149,430

21,738

1,077

30,014

A157_VeinSet:

19,684

Apollo

8.03

0.68

9.7

2.77

54,525

14,078

372

16,937

A158_VeinSet:

66,892

Apollo

4.13

0.75

5.9

2.77

185,291

24,626

1,385

35,268

A160_VeinSet:

57,681

Apollo

4.13

0.75

5.9

2.77

159,776

21,235

1,194

30,411

A165_VeinSet:

49,124

Apollo

7.44

0.68

9.1

2.77

136,073

32,529

930

39,675

A175_VeinSet:

72,385

Apollo

4.13

0.75

5.9

2.77

200,506

26,648

1,499

38,164

RS01_VeinSet:

102,380

Rising Sun

12.71

1.56

16.4

2.8

286,664

117,182

4,462

151,468

RS05_VeinSet:

156,840

Rising Sun

9.23

0.63

10.7

2.77

434,447

128,943

2,739

149,987

RS10_VeinSet:

118,740

Rising Sun

12.46

2.28

17.9

2.81

333,659

133,647

7,595

192,003

RS06_VeinSet:

41,401

Rising Sun

6.16

0.31

6.9

2.77

114,681

22,712

357

25,455

RS06_VeinSet_L:

5,423

Rising Sun

0.39

0.10

0.6

2.77

15,021

188

14

298

RS07_VeinSet:

30,587

Rising Sun

5.13

0.46

6.2

2.77

84,726

13,984

388

16,964

RS08_VeinSet:

22,386

Rising Sun

8.37

1.33

11.6

2.8

62,681

16,877

836

23,300

RS09_VeinSet:

7,750

Rising Sun

2.37

0.67

4.0

2.77

21,467

1,639

144

2,744

RS10_L_VeinSet:

4672.7

Rising Sun

11.45

1.04

13.9

2.79

13,037

4,801

135

5,838

RS15_VeinSet:

67,303

Rising Sun

47.16

1.51

50.8

2.8

188,448

285,760

2,840

307,577

RS15_VeinSet_L:

4074.1

Rising Sun

5.32

0.72

7.1

2.77

11,285

1,931

82

2,559

RS16_VeinSet:

4741.8

Rising Sun

3.39

1.22

6.3

2.79

13,230

1,442

161

2,683

RS17_VeinSet:

49,355

Rising Sun

26.11

0.19

26.6

2.77

136,713

114,766

264

116,792

RS18_VeinSet:

54,347

Rising Sun

11.45

1.04

13.9

2.79

151,628

55,839

1,570

67,905

RS19_VeinSet:

27,793

Rising Sun

17.90

0.44

18.9

2.77

76,987

44,314

337

46,901

RS20_VeinSet:

82,239

Rising Sun

4.25

0.56

5.6

2.77

227,802

31,131

1,265

40,853

RS30_VeinSet:

24,810

Rising Sun

4.47

0.57

5.8

2.77

68,724

9,882

394

12,911

RS38_VeinSet:

13,879

Rising Sun

1.75

1.12

4.4

2.79

38,722

2,182

434

5,519

RS40_VeinSet:

75,506

Rising Sun

8.44

1.43

11.9

2.8

211,417

57,354

3,029

80,627

RS45_VeinSet:

3009.7

Rising Sun

10.91

3.15

18.4

2.83

8,517

2,988

268

5,047

RS46_VeinSet_L:

2955.7

Rising Sun

2.31

2.23

7.6

2.81

8,306

617

185

2,041

RS47_VeinSet:

2,806

Rising Sun

2.83

0.80

4.7

2.77

7,773

706

62

1,184

RS48_VeinSet:

18,426

Rising Sun

11.45

1.04

13.9

2.79

51,409

18,932

532

23,023

RS50_VeinSet:

124,450

Rising Sun

6.35

0.99

8.7

2.77

344,727

70,336

3,408

96,520

RS55_VeinSet_L:

6647.3

Rising Sun

44.69

4.01

54.3

2.85

18,945

27,219

760

33,056

RS60_VeinSet:

57,277

Rising Sun

12.11

1.46

15.6

2.8

160,376

62,440

2,336

80,390

RS70_VeinSet:

52,669

Rising Sun

22.93

0.43

24.0

2.77

145,893

107,554

632

112,412

RS75_VeinSet:

10,288

Rising Sun

14.72

1.34

17.9

2.8

28,806

13,630

387

16,603

RS75_VeinSet_L:

1,202

Rising Sun

4.59

0.87

6.7

2.77

3,330

492

29

716

RS80_VeinSet:

32,379

Rising Sun

25.34

0.41

26.3

2.77

89,690

73,062

372

75,921

RS90_VeinSet:

41,731

Rising Sun

46.18

0.35

47.0

2.77

115,595

171,608

404

174,712

RS95_VeinSet_L:

4,928

Rising Sun

11.45

1.04

13.9

2.79

13,750

5,064

142

6,158

RS100_VeinSet:

18,054

Rising Sun

1.76

0.04

1.9

2.77

50,010

2,829

21

2,990

RS105_VeinSet:

22,191

Rising Sun

11.45

1.04

13.9

2.79

61,913

22,800

641

27,727

RS110_Veinset_L:

6624.8

Rising Sun

1.49

0.07

1.7

2.77

18,351

878

13

978

RS110_VeinSet:

17,003

Rising Sun

10.15

0.06

10.3

2.77

47,098

15,370

27

15,579

RS120_VeinSet:

28,729

Rising Sun

5.41

0.12

5.7

2.77

79,579

13,841

96

14,580

RS150_VeinSet:

10,750

Rising Sun

11.45

1.04

13.9

2.79

29,993

11,045

311

13,432

RS160_VeinSet:

8,750

Rising Sun

11.45

1.04

13.9

2.79

24,413

8,990

253

10,933

RS170_VeinSet:

11,698

Rising Sun

11.45

1.04

13.9

2.79

32,637

12,019

338

14,616

GD20_VeinSet:

102,890

Golden Dyke

5.57

1.01

8.0

2.79

287,063

51,375

2,913

73,753

GD30_VeinSet:

23,370

Golden Dyke

5.57

1.01

8.0

2.79

65,202

11,669

662

16,752

GD50_VeinSet:

102,660

Golden Dyke

5.57

1.01

8.0

2.79

286,421

51,260

2,906

73,589

GD60_VeinSet:

55,376

Golden Dyke

3.42

1.53

7.1

2.8

155,053

17,028

2,367

35,219

GD65_VeinSet:

43,736

Golden Dyke

4.47

0.43

5.5

2.77

121,149

17,396

525

21,431

GD70_VeinSet:

35,178

Golden Dyke

6.71

1.74

10.9

2.8

98,498

21,239

1,713

34,404

GD80_VeinSet:

90,608

Golden Dyke

3.83

0.80

5.8

2.77

250,984

30,945

2,020

46,464

GD90_VeinSet:

13,496

Golden Dyke

5.79

0.41

6.8

2.77

37,384

6,963

154

8,146

GD100_VeinSet:

143,080

Golden Dyke

7.15

1.20

10.0

2.79

399,193

91,806

4,780

128,537

GD110_VeinSet:

11,738

Golden Dyke

8.13

1.73

12.3

2.8

32,866

8,593

568

12,958

GD120_VeinSet:

74,190

Golden Dyke

1.86

0.52

3.1

2.77

205,506

12,286

1,061

20,437

GD130_VeinSet:

59,413

Golden Dyke

5.57

1.01

8.0

2.79

165,762

29,666

1,682

42,588

JORC Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling techniques

  • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

  • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

  • Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report.

  • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

  • Sampling has been conducted on drill core (half core for >90% and quarter core for check samples), grab samples (field samples of in-situ bedrock and boulders; including duplicate samples), trench samples (rock chips, including duplicates) and soil samples (including duplicate samples).
    Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS.
    Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps

  • Drill core is marked for cutting and cut using an automated diamond saw used by Company staff in Kilmore.
    Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay.
    At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay.

  • Standard fire assay techniques are used for gold assay on a 30 g charge by experienced staff (used to dealing with high sulfide and stibnite-rich charges). On Site gold method by fire assay code PE01S.

  • Screen fire assay is used to understand gold grain-size distribution where coarse gold is evident.

  • ICP-OES is used to analyse the aqua regia digested pulp for an additional 12 elements (method BM011) and over-range antimony is measured using flame AAS (method known as B050).

  • Soil samples were sieved in the field and an 80 mesh sample bagged and transported to ALS Global laboratories in Brisbane for super-low level gold analysis on a 50 g samples by method ST44 (using aqua regia and ICP-MS).

  • Grab and rock chip samples are generally submitted to On Site Laboratories for standard fire assay and 12 element ICP-OES as described above.

Drilling techniques

  • Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).

  • HQ or NQ diameter diamond drill core, oriented using Boart Longyear TruCore orientation tool with the orientation line marked on the base of the drill core by the driller/offsider.
    A standard 3 metre core barrel has been found to be most effective in both the hard and soft rocks in the project.

Drill sample recovery

  • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

  • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

  • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

  • Core recoveries were maximised using HQ or NQ diamond drill core with careful control over water pressure to maintain soft-rock integrity and prevent loss of fines from soft drill core. Recoveries are determined on a metre-by-metre basis in the core shed using a tape measure against marked up drill core checking against driller's core blocks.

  • Plots of grade versus recovery and RQD (described below) show no trends relating to loss of drill core, or fines.

Logging

  • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

  • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

  • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

  • Geotechnical logging of the drill core takes place on racks in the company core shed.
    Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees.
    Core recoveries are measured for each metre
    RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis.

  • Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

  • The ½ core cutting line is placed approximately 10 degrees above the orientation line so the orientation line is retained in the core tray for future work.

  • Geological logging of drill core includes the following parameters:
    Rock types, lithology
    Alteration
    Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured)
    Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite)
    Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite)

  • 100% of drill core is logged for all components described above into the company MX logging database.

  • Logging is fully quantitative, although the description of lithology and alteration relies on visible observations by trained geologists.

  • Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

  • Logging is considered to be at an appropriate quantitative standard to use in future studies.

Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation

  • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

  • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

  • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

  • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

  • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

  • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

  • Drill core is typically half-core sampled using an Almonte core saw. The drill core orientation line is retained.

  • Quarter core is used when taking sampling duplicates (termed FDUP in the database).

  • Sampling representivity is maximised by always taking the same side of the drill core (whenever oriented), and consistently drawing a cut line on the core where orientation is not possible. The field technician draws these lines.

  • Sample sizes are maximised for coarse gold by using half core, and using quarter core and half core splits (laboratory duplicates) allows an estimation of nugget effect.

  • In mineralized rock the company uses approximately 10% of ¼ core duplicates, certified reference materials (suitable OREAS materials), laboratory sample duplicates and instrument repeats.

  • In the soil sampling program duplicates were obtained every 20th sample and the laboratory inserted low-level gold standards regularly into the sample flow.

Quality of assay data and laboratory tests

  • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

  • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

  • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.

  • The fire assay technique for gold used by On Site is a globally recognised method, and over-range follow-ups including gravimetric finish and screen fire assay are standard. Of significance at the On Site laboratory is the presence of fire assay personnel who are experienced in dealing with high sulfide charges (especially those with high stibnite contents) - this substantially reduces the risk of in accurate reporting in complex sulfide-gold charges.

  • The ICP-OES technique is a standard analytical technique for assessing elemental concentrations. The digest used (aqua regia) is excellent for the dissolution of sulfides (in this case generally stibnite, pyrite and trace arsenopyrite), but other silicate-hosted elements, in particular vanadium (V), may only be partially dissolved. These silicate-hosted elements are not important in the determination of the quantity of gold, antimony, arsenic or sulphur.

  • A portable XRF has been used in a qualitative manner on drill core to ensure appropriate core samples have been taken (no pXRF data are reported or included in the MX database).

  • Acceptable levels of accuracy and precision have been established using the following methods
    ¼ duplicates - half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 40 g/t Au.
    Blanks - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au.
    Certified Reference Materials - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value.
    Laboratory splits - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats.
    Laboratory CRMs - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data
    Laboratory precision - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported.

  • Accuracy and precision have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis.

  • Soil sample company duplicates and laboratory certified reference materials all fall within expected ranges.

Verification of sampling and assaying

  • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

  • The use of twinned holes.

  • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

  • Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

  • The Independent Geologist has visited Sunday Creek drill sites and inspected drill core held at the Kilmore core shed.

  • Visual inspection of drill intersections matches both the geological descriptions in the database and the expected assay data (for example, gold and stibnite visible in drill core is matched by high Au and Sb results in assays).

  • In addition, on receipt of results Company geologists assess the gold, antimony and arsenic results to verify that the intersections returned expected data.

  • The electronic data storage in the MX database is of a high standard. Primary logging data are entered directly by the geologists and field technicians and the assay data are electronically matched against sample number on return from the laboratory.

  • Certified reference materials, ¼ core field duplicates (FDUP), laboratory splits and duplicates and instrument repeats are all recorded in the database.

  • Exports of data include all primary data, from hole SDDSC077B onwards after discussion with SRK Consulting. Prior to this gold was averaged across primary, field and lab duplicates.

  • Adjustments to assay data are recorded by MX, and none are present (or required).

  • Twinned drill holes are not available at this stage of the project.

Location of data points

  • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

  • Specification of the grid system used.

  • Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

  • Differential GPS used to locate drill collars, trenches and some workings

  • Standard GPS for some field locations (grab and soils samples), verified against Lidar data.

  • The grid system used throughout is Geocentric datum of Australia 1994; Map Grid Zone 55 (GDA94_Z55), also referred to as ELSG 28355.

  • Topographic control is excellent owing to sub 10 cm accuracy from Lidar data.

Data spacing and distribution

  • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

  • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

  • Whether sample compositing has been applied.

  • The data spacing is suitable for reporting of exploration results - evidence for this is based on the improving predictability of high-grade gold-antimony intersections.

  • At this time, the data spacing and distribution are not sufficient for the reporting of Mineral Resource Estimates. This however may change as knowledge of grade controls increase with future drill programs.

  • Samples have been composited to a 1 g/t AuEq over 2.0 m width for lower grades and 5 g/t AuEq over 1.0 m width for higher grades in table 3. All individual assays above 0.1 g/t AuEq have been reported with no compositing in table 4.

Orientation of data in relation to geological structure

  • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

  • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralized structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

  • The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 40% of the sampled thickness.

  • Drilling is oriented in an optimum direction when considering the combination of host rock orientation and apparent vein control on gold and antimony grade.
    The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify.

  • A sampling bias is not evident from the data collected to date (drill holes cut across mineralized structures at a moderate angle).

Sample security

  • The measures taken to ensure sample security.

  • Drill core is delivered to the Kilmore core logging shed by either the drill contractor or company field staff. Samples are marked up and cut by company staff at the Kilmore core shed, in an automated diamond saw and bagged before loaded onto strapped secured pallets and trucked by company staff to Bendigo for submission to the laboratory. There is no evidence in any stage of the process, or in the data for any sample security issues.

Audits or reviews

  • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

  • Continuous monitoring of CRM results, blanks and duplicates is undertaken by geologists and the company data geologist. Mr Michael Hudson for SXG has the orientation, logging and assay data.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral tenement

and land tenure

status

  • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

  • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

  • The Sunday Creek Goldfield, containing the Clonbinane Project, is covered by the Retention Licence RL 6040 and is surrounded by Exploration Licence EL6163 and Exploration Licence EL7232. All the licences are 100% held by Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary company of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

Exploration done by

other parties

  • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

  • The main historical prospect within the Sunday Creek project is the Clonbinane prospect, a high level orogenic (or epizonal) Fosterville-style deposit. Small scale mining has been undertaken in the project area since the 1880s continuing through to the early 1900s. Historical production occurred with multiple small shafts and alluvial workings across the Clonbinane Goldfield permits. Production of note occurred at the Clonbinane area with total production being reported as 41,000 oz gold at a grade of 33 g/t gold (Leggo and Holdsworth, 2013)

  • Work in and nearby to the Sunday Creek Project area by previous explorers typically focused on finding bulk, shallow deposits. Beadell Resources were the first to drill deeper targets and Southern Cross have continued their work in the Sunday Creek Project area.

  • EL54 - Eastern Prospectors Pty Ltd

Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines.
Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays.

  • ELs 872 & 975 - CRA Exploration Pty Ltd

Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic.
Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony.
Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG.

  • ELs 827 & 1520 - BHP Minerals Ltd

Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements.

  • ELs 1534, 1603 & 3129 - Ausminde Holdings Pty Ltd

Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas.

ELs 4460 & 4987 - Beadell Resources Ltd

  • ELs 4460 & 4987 - Beadell Resources Ltd

ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas.

  • Both tenements were 100% acquired by Auminco Goldfields Pty Ltd in late 2012 and combined into one tenement EL4987.

  • Nagambie Resources Ltd purchased Auminco Goldfields in July 2014. EL4987 expired late 2015, during which time Nagambie Resources applied for a retention licence (RL6040) covering three square kilometres over the Sunday Creek Goldfield. RL6040 was granted July 2017.

  • Clonbinane Gold Field Pty Ltd was purchased by Mawson Gold Ltd in February 2020.

Mawson drilled 30 holes for 6,928 m and made the first discoveries to depth.

Geology

  • Deposit type, geological setting and style of

  • mineralization.

  • Refer to the description in the main body of the release.

Drill hole Information

  • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following

  • information for all Material drill holes:

    • easting and northing of the drill hole collar

    • elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar

    • dip and azimuth of the hole

    • down hole length and interception depth

    • hole length.

  • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

  • Refer to appendices

Data aggregation methods

  • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high-grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

  • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

  • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.

  • See "Further Information" and "Metal Equivalent Calculation" in main text of press release.

Relationship

between

mineralization

widths and

intercept lengths

  • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

  • If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

  • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g 'down hole

  • length, true width not known').

  • See reporting of true widths in the body of the press release.

Diagrams

  • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

  • The results of the diamond drilling are displayed in the figures in the announcement.

Balanced reporting

  • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high-grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.

  • All results above 0.1 g/t Au have been tabulated in this announcement. The results are considered representative with no intended bias.

  • Core loss, where material, is disclosed in tabulated drill intersections.

Other substantive exploration data

  • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.

  • Previously reported diamond drill results are displayed in plans, cross sections and long sections and discussed in the text and in the Competent Person's statement.

  • Preliminary testing (AMML Report 1801-1) has demonstrated the viability of recovering gold and antimony values to high value products by industry standard processing methods.

  • The program was completed by AMML, an established mineral and metallurgical testing laboratory specialising in flotation, hydrometallurgy, gravity and comminution testwork at their testing facilities in Gosford, NSW. The program was supervised by Craig Brown of Resources Engineering & Management, who was engaged to develop plans for initial sighter flotation testing of samples from drilling of the Sunday Creek deposit.

  • Two quarter core intercepts were selected for metallurgical test work (Table 1). A split of each was subjected to assay analysis. The table below shows samples selected for metallurgical test work:

Sample Location

Sample Name

Weight (kg)

Drill hole

from (m)

to (m)

Length (m)

Au ppm

Sb%

As%

Rising Sun

RS01

22.8

MDDSC025

275.9

289.3

13.4

3.18

1.06

0.223

Apollo

AP01

16.6

SDDSC031

220.4

229.9

9.5

4.89

0.443

0.538

The metallurgical characterization test work included:

  • Diagnostic LeachWELL testing.

  • Gravity recovery by Knelson concentrator and hand panning.

  • Timed flotation of combined gravity tails.

  • Rougher-Cleaner flotation (without gravity separation), with sizing of products, to produce samples for mineralogical investigation.

  • Mineral elemental concentrations and gold deportment was investigated using Laser Ablation examination by University of Tasmania.

  • QXRD Mineralogical assessment were used to estimate mineral contents for the test products, and, from this, to assess performance in terms of minerals as well as elements, including contributions to gold deportment. For both test samples, observations and calculations indicated a high proportion of native ('free') gold: 84.0% in RS01 and 82.1% in AP01.

  • Samples of size fractions of the three sulfide and gold containing flotation products from the Rougher-Cleaner test series were sent to MODA Microscopy for optical mineralogical assessment. Key observations were:

    • The highest gold grade samples from each test series found multiple grains of visible gold which were generally liberated, with minor association with stibnite (antimony sulfide).

    • Stibnite was highly liberated and was very 'clean' - 71.7% Sb, 28.3% S.

    • Arsenopyrite was also highly liberated indicating potential for separation.

    • Pyrite was largely free but exhibited some association with gangue minerals.

Further work

  • The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

  • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

  • The Company plans to continue drilling with 6 diamond drill rigs. The Company has stated it will drill 60,000 m from 2024 to Q4 2025. The company remains in an exploration stage to expand the mineralization along strike and to depth.

  • See diagrams in presentation which highlight current and future drill plans.

SOURCE: Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.


