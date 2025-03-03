Food & Beverages Industry Pumps Market worth $13.84 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The food & beverage industry pumps market is estimated at USD 11.34 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.84 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 to 2030, according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets.

The food and beverage industry pump market is expanding in response to the growing consumer demand for diversity in food products. Different types of food, from plant-based to specialty items, require new pumping systems that can handle various ingredient viscosities and properties because of the growing consumer adoption of these foods. Such systems process all types of products in the most efficient manner possible without compromising quality. Furthermore, increased demands for pump safety and hygiene are expected to provide a prominent competitive requirement for the food and beverage processing industry, which is focused on improved contamination prevention and sanitary apparatus. Hence, the market is driving high with investments in the food and beverage industry for sanitary pumps that have touch-free cleaning needs, are bacteria-resistant, and ensure high standards of hygiene.

Alcoholic Beverages has a significant share within the Application of the food & beverage industry pumps market.

The demand for alcoholic drinks is escalating worldwide, thereby necessitating the use of highly efficient production processes. Large volumes of fluid transfer are required in the processes associated with making beer, wine, spirits, and ready-to-drink cocktails in different vessels and at various stages, including fermentation, filtration, and bottling. Pumps are used with different viscosities, alcohol concentrations, and carbonation levels, which enables the safe and efficient movement of precious liquids free from contamination.

For instance, during the preparation of beer, pumps transfer wort from one processing stage to the next, with passes through filtration units. With wine-making, the pump is used to move wine gently from barrel to barrel, leaving sediment behind. The increasing number of craft breweries, microbreweries, and brands of premium spirits have raised the market demand further for specialized pump designs for both large-scale and artisan production purposes. The growing enforcement of food safety and hygiene standards in the alcoholic beverage industry also encourages sanitation-oriented pump solutions, which are easier to clean and maintain while ensuring product quality and compliance with regulatory requirements. This continuous rise in demand, combined with operational efficiency, is propelling the market for pumps in the alcoholic beverage segment.

The 10-100 Liters per Second segment has a significant share within the flow rate capacity segment of the food & beverage industry pumps market.

The demand for mid-range processing capacities is suitable for medium-output production facilities that manufacture sauces, dairy, beverages, and soups; this flow range provides for higher flow requirements with minimum complexity and cost associated with larger pumps. Employing the ideal balance of efficiency and flexibility, these pumps are indispensable to food manufacturers who demand consistent moderate flow without compromising on product quality.

In beverage production, for example, 10 to 100 LPS pumps are used extensively to transfer liquids from one process stage to another, providing uninterrupted, laminar flow while moving liquids such as fruit juices or flavored waters. They can pump many kinds of liquids of varying viscosities, thus offering flexibility for manufacturers working on different product lines. The pumps are designed to be hygienic, accessible for cleaning, and free from any risk of contamination. Due to the food manufacturer's emphasis on efficiency as well as quality, the pumps in this range are getting popular and hence the market share in the industry.

Based on region, North America has a significant share in the food & beverage industry pumps market.

Some key names such as JBT (US), Graco Inc. (US), Wastecorp Pumps (US), Sonic Corporation (US), Unibloc Hygienic Technologies US LLC (US), Ampco Pumps Company (US), Industrial Flow Solutions (US) and SPX FLOW (US)et al., all manufacture a plethora of pumps that meet diverse production techniques across the countries. They manufacture pumps that will handle all liquids and ingredients while assuring quality, hygiene, and performance in the pumping and processing of foods and drinks.

The U.S. houses the largest number of food and beverage manufacturing facilities. According to the reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in January 2025, these establishments accounted for 16.8 % of total manufacturing sales and 15.4 % of manufacturing employment in 2021. The largest group among these industries is meat processing, whose sales accounted for 26.2% in 2021, followed by dairy articles such as cheese and condensed milk (12.8%), other foods (12.4%), beverages (11.3%), and grains and oilseeds (10.4%). Meat processing, including livestock and poultry slaughter, remains the major contributor to pump demand because of the high volume involved and the complexity of processing in factories.

The boosting demand for advanced pumping systems for hygienic and contamination-free processing is an inevitable hallmark of an expanding food manufacturing sector and the increasing rigors of food safety standards in North America from time to time, along with a growing production capacity. So, the market share of the region remains huge and increasing within the food & beverage industry pumps segment.

The report profiles key players such as GEA Group (Germany), ALFA LAVAL (Germany), KSB SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), JBT (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Graco Inc. (US), Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), Verder Liquids (Netherlands), PCM (France), Roto Pumps Limited (India), NETZSCH Pumps & Systems (Germany), SPX FLOW (US), CHARLES AUSTEN PUMPS (UK), Fristam Pumps (Germany), and Bominox, S.A (Spain).

