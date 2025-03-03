Advanced Bionics Debuts AB ListenFit APP as Part of Advanced Digicare Portfolio

MOBILE APP FOR CHECKING HEARING PROGRESS AND OTHER DIGITAL SOLUTIONS EMPOWER USERS TO TAKE CONTROL OF THEIR HEARING HEALTH AND MAKE MEANINGFUL CONNECTIONS

Advanced Bionics (AB), a global leader in cochlear implant technology, is proud to announce the launch of AB ListenFit*, a new mobile app that provides quick and simple tests to let users track their hearing progress. This new resource adds to the collection of free, smart, digital connections from AB. The Advanced DigiCare portfolio includes apps, online resources, and community portals for cochlear implant (CI) candidates, users, or those with a linked hearing aid.

Take Control of Your Hearing Journey with AB ListenFit

AB ListenFit is designed to give cochlear implant users insights and immediate feedback on their hearing progress by offering self-assessments designed to check the user's ability to hear and understand in everyday situations. The broad range of these assessments include the Phoneme Test and Matrix Sentence Test.**

Self-paced, simple, and engaging, it allows users to track their hearing performance from home or wherever they are and receive instant results. A journal function also allows users to make notes about their, or their loved ones, hearing progress. Tracking goals over time this way is easy, allowing users to stay empowered to take an active role in their overall wellbeing.

Key Features of AB ListenFit Include:

Checking hearing progress from at home or on-the-go : Users can choose when, where, and which self-assessments to conduct, with personalized insights and immediate feedback.

Motivation through progress tracking : By tracking hearing progress over time, users remain engaged, confident, and motivated in their hearing journey.

Easy to Use: The app is free to use, doesn't require a login, and is accessible in numerous languages.

THE AB LISTENFIT APP IS PART OF THE ADVANCED DIGICARE PORTFOLIO

AB has digital tools to help everyone succeed in their hearing journey. Encompassing all of AB's digital solutions, Advanced DigiCare offers apps and online resources for both patients and hearing care professionals. These tools empower people's hearing journeys, enable hearing rehabilitation, and reduce geographical distances between patient care, lowering costs, and eliminating logistical barriers for more control over their hearing progress.

Whether they use the AB Remote Support App to have their device settings adjusted by their audiologist from home, or if they want to do hearing exercises on their tablets, patients can find information and personal support through AB's range of digital tools.

An industry digital solutions leader, AB also offers hearing care professionals tools to support their patients from candidacy, post-implantation, to longer-term care. While patients can log onto the AB Remote Support App, professionals can use Target 1.5, the ProPortal, and various other online hearing training tools to extend their care beyond clinic walls and support the patient's hearing progress safely and securely.

AB's digital tools make it all easy.

Some of the Advanced DigiCare solutions include:

AB Remote Support app: a remote fitting tool that allows audiologists to offer complete, billable, remote CI programming

HearingSuccess: a free online tool for anyone using hearing aids or cochlear implants to get support and have better conversations

Hearing Journey : the largest online community for individuals living with hearing loss to connect, chat, learn and share

BabyBeats: an early intervention resource filled with motivating and fun musical activities for babies and toddlers with hearing loss

and the new AB ListenFit app: a mobile app designed to empower, educate, and assist users in tracking their hearing progress

"With Advanced DigiCare, we have digital resources for both hearing care professionals and patients. By providing tools such as Remote Programing, auditory trainings, and community resources, everyone can gain a better understanding of their hearing health, which can improve their overall well-being," said Alistair Simpson, Advanced Bionics president. "Our new AB ListenFit app gives users even more knowledge and support needed to manage their hearing effectively with easy-to-use self-assessments."

To learn more about AB ListenFit and the collection of Advanced DigiCare solutions from AB, please visit AdvancedBionics.com.

*AB ListenFit is intended for educational use by adults and children aged 13 and older, and younger children with caregiver assistance. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment recommendations. Please advise your patients to consult with their healthcare provider for any medical concerns about managing their cochlear implant(s).

** Test availability may vary by region.

About Advanced Bionics

Advanced Bionics is a global leader in developing hearing solutions for individuals with severe-to-profound hearing loss who no longer benefit from hearing aids. Founded in 1993 and a subsidiary of Sonova Group since 2009, AB develops cutting-edge cochlear implant technology that allows recipients to hear their best. AB joined Phonak as part of Sonova Group's family of companies and began a collaboration unlike any other in the industry. Since then, the innovation leaders in cochlear implants and hearing aids have continuously combined technologies to deliver new, unequalled hearing solutions.

With sales in more than 50 countries and a proven track record for developing high-performing, state-of-the-art products, AB's talented worldwide group of technologists and professionals are driven to engage with patients and professionals, work with integrity, and stay firmly committed to the best possible performance.

About Sonova

Sonova is a global leader in innovative hearing care solutions: from personal audio devices and wireless communication systems to audiological care services, hearing aids and cochlear implants. The Group was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

Sonova operates through four businesses - Hearing Instruments, Audiological Care, Consumer Hearing and Cochlear Implants - and the core brands Phonak, Unitron, AudioNova, Sennheiser (under license) and Advanced Bionics as well as recognized regional brands. The Group's globally diversified sales and distribution channels serve an ever growing consumer base in more than 100 countries.

In the 2023/24 financial year, the Group generated sales of CHF 3.6 billion, with a net profit of CHF 610 million. Over 18,000 employees are working on achieving Sonova's vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing.

For more information, please visit www.sonova.com.

Media Contact

Advanced Bionics LLC

Email: Media.Relations@advancedbionics.com

SOURCE: Advanced Bionics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire