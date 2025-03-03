Anzeige
Montag, 03.03.2025
Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
WKN: A3EMCV | ISIN: CA05478A2083 | Ticker-Symbol: TGP
Frankfurt
03.03.25
08:11 Uhr
0,013 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
03.03.2025 13:02 Uhr
110 Leser
Azarga Metals Corp.: Azarga Metals Management Cease Trade Order Revoked

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2025 / AZARGA METALS CORP. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V:AZR) is pleased to announce that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") has revoked the management cease trade order ("MCTO") previously issued on January 29, 2025.

The MCTO had prevented the Corporation's Officers, Board and Insiders from trading in the Corporation's securities but did not affect the ability of other shareholders, including the public, to trade in the securities of the Corporation.

The MCTO was revoked on February 28, 2025, after the Corporation filed its annual financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2024, along with the management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates (the "Required Records") on February 27, 2025.

The Corporation's Officers, Board and Insiders are no longer prevented from trading in the Corporation's securities.

Gordon Tainton,
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact: Ben Meyer, at +1-604-536-2711 ext. 1 or visit www.azargametals.com. The address of the corporate office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Azarga Metals Corp.



