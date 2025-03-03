Anzeige
0,0760,08314:32
Petrofac Limited: Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 
03-March-2025 / 11:54 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
 
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris. 
 
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) 
Date: 3 March 2025 
 
Name of applicant:                                Petrofac Limited 
Name of scheme:                                 The Petrofac Deferred Bonus Plan 2021 
Period of return:                       From:       1 September 2024 To: 28 February 2025 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:      917,983 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
                                         each 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date 2,130,000 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):            each - issued 6 February 2025 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see  753,522 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
LR3.5.7G):                                    each 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:    2,294,461 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
                                         each 
Name of applicant:                                Petrofac Limited 
Name of scheme:                                 The Petrofac Performance Share Plan 
                                         2014 
Period of return:                       From:       1 September 2024 To: 28 February 2025 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:      761,446 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 each 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date 1,370,242 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):            each - issued 6 February 2025 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see  624,435 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 each 
LR3.5.7G): 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:    1,507,253 Ordinary Shares of USUSD0.02 
                                         each 
Name of contact:       Scott Brooker 
Telephone number of contact: +44 (0) 207 811 4900

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  377815 
EQS News ID:  2094331 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2094331&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2025 06:55 ET (11:55 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
