Toronto, Canada, March 3, 2025 - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTC: DEFTF), a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralised finance ("DeFi"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Chase Ergen to its board of directors (the "Board").
Chase Ergen is a visionary entrepreneur and a leading figure in the decentralized finance space. As the son of Charlie Ergen, founder of Dish Network, a subsidiary of Echostar (NASDAQ: SATS), Chase has leveraged his firsthand experience, entrepreneurial roots, and forward-thinking mindset to drive innovation across satellite technology, information and communications technology (ICT), and cross-sector enterprises. With 20 years of experience in the satellite and 5G telecommunications ecosystem, along with deep relationships in U.S. institutional finance, his expertise in emerging technologies and financial systems will be instrumental in advancing DeFi Technologies' strategic initiatives. His appointment will strengthen the company's engagement with both retail and institutional communities, leveraging the extensive relationships fostered and built by Dish Network.
Concurrently serving as the Executive Director of the 'Make America Wealthy Again' Super PAC, Chase leads initiatives aimed at promoting financial empowerment and economic growth. His work focuses on creating opportunities for Americans to build wealth, emphasizing policies that support innovation and entrepreneurship-skills that will be invaluable as DeFi Technologies continues to lead in bridging traditional finance with innovative decentralized finance technologies.
A former Bitcoin miner, Chase was an early adopter in the cryptocurrency space, gaining firsthand experience with blockchain technology and decentralized finance long before they became mainstream. His deep understanding of digital assets and financial systems has positioned him as an influential leader in the DeFi ecosystem.
"I'm excited to welcome my dear friend Chase to our Board," said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of DeFi Technologies. "His extensive background in finance, technology, and wealth creation aligns with our mission to bridge the gap between traditional and decentralized finance. His insights and leadership will be invaluable as we continue expanding our innovative financial products and services."
Chase has launched and scaled multiple ventures, always with a focus on emerging technologies and wealth creation. His appointment reinforces DeFi Technologies' commitment to strengthening its leadership team and furthering its mission to reshape the financial landscape through decentralized technologies.
Chase's appointment follows the resignation of Krisztian Toth from the Board who will transition into an advisory role. The Company thanks him for his services as a director.
Valour
Valour Inc. and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together, "Valour") issues exchange traded products ("ETPs") that enable retail and institutional investors to access digital assets in a simple and secure way via their traditional bank account. Valour is part of the asset management business line of DeFi Technologies Inc. (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTC: DEFTF). For more information about Valour, to subscribe, or to receive updates, visit valour.com.
