Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier's Record-Breaking Global 7500 Business Jet Achieves Category-Leading 100th Speed Record

Industry-leading flagship eclipses new speed record-setting heights by reaching 100 speed records - the fastest to do so, besting all other aircraft in the ultra-long-range segment

Among the records achieved, the Global 7500 sped through the distance between essential city pairs such as Tokyo to San Francisco, London to Riyadh, Oakland to Tokyo, Hartford to Dubai and Tokyo to Toronto, highlighting its outstanding performance attributes

With more than 200 aircraft in service achieving more than 220,000 flying hours, the proven Global 7500 sets the stage for the company's Global 8000, which is ready to enter into service later this year





MONTRÉAL, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced that its industry-leading Global 7500 business jet has achieved the ultimate performance milestone: setting a category-leading 100 speed records(1). The industry flagship business jet set the mark on a mission departing from Bombardier's Authorized Service Facility ACI Jet in San Luis Obispo and landing at the London Biggin Hill Airport on Feb. 28 in nine hours and 17 minutes, averaging an impressive speed of almost 1,000 km/hr. Some of the latest speed records include impressive city pairs such as Tokyo to San Francisco, London to Riyadh, Oakland to Tokyo, Hartford to Dubai and Tokyo to Toronto, among many others.

Earlier achievements on the Global 7500 include an 8,225 nautical mile flight from Sydney to Detroit, the longest flight ever recorded in business aviation as well as the industry's first-ever non-stop mission from London City Airport to Los Angeles.

"Bombardier customers need a reliable, fast, efficient business tool that gets them to destination quickly and efficiently, and the Global 7500 aircraft sets the standard in the ultra-long-range class for its outstanding technological advancements and impressive performance capabilities. As these impressive records attest, the aircraft consistently shows it has the speed to successfully complete any type of mission," said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Defense. "And with our Global 8000 set to enter into service later this year, we can't wait to build on this speed record momentum and take it to even higher levels across the fleet."

With a top speed of Mach 0.925 and a baseline range of 7,700 nautical miles (14,260 km), the Global 7500 is the ultimate record-setting time machine. The aircraft's unique Smooth FlexWing is like an in-air shock absorber, designed with a sophisticated slats and flap system that generates exceptional lift on takeoff and approach, maximizing aerodynamic efficiency and boosting performance while improving safety and offering the industry's smoothest ride. It also reduces fuel burn, lowers emissions and produces excellent short-field and high-speed performance - the type of journey its discerning customers expect.

This outstanding business jet also sets the bar high when it comes to maximizing productivity. With its impeccable cabin design and ultra-fast internet capabilities, the Global 7500 is the ultimate home office in the sky - an essential business tool that enables customers to optimize their day and seamlessly complete their missions feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the day. The aircraft features four true living spaces, a full-size, superbly equipped kitchen and a dedicated crew suite, including innovative design elements such as Bombardier's patented Nuage seat, which features the industry's first zero-gravity position.

The attributes of the Global 7500 aircraft will be enhanced even more with the introduction of the Global 8000 (2) aircraft. Bombardier's flagship for a new era is anticipated to have an industry-leading range of 8,000 nautical miles and a top speed of Mach 0.94, making it the ultimate all-in-one business aircraft. It is also expected to have a low cabin altitude of less than 2,900 feet when flying at 41,000 ft.

Manufacturing for Bombardier's Global 8000 aircraft is currently underway at Bombardier manufacturing sites in North America, and the program is progressing to plan toward entry into service in 2025.

In anticipation of the planned entry-into-service of the Global 8000 business jet, an upgrade is currently available for purchase by existing Global 7500 aircraft customers through one of Bombardier's aircraft service centres. Benefits of the upgrade will include enhancing the aircraft's top speed, increasing its range and providing passengers with exceptionally low cabin altitudes.

Bombardier salutes the teams at ACI Jet in San Luis Obispo and the London Biggin Hill Airport for helping make this event happen.

