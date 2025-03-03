Brookdale Senior Living Inc.: Brookdale Announces Completion of Two Previously Announced Portfolio Acquisitions, Increasing the Company's Real Estate Ownership Position

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") today announced the February 27, 2025 closing of two portfolio acquisitions, completing its three-portfolio acquisition plan initially announced in September 2024. Through ownership of these communities, including the portfolio acquisition completed in December 2024, Brookdale is realizing predictable high-yielding returns on 41 assets from improved cost of capital and is increasing its owned real estate portfolio.

"We believe that Brookdale is positioned to create significant value over the next several years as we take advantage of favorable senior living industry dynamics, driven by constrained supply, an aging population, and an escalating need for high-quality, specialized services," said Lucinda ("Cindy") Baier, Brookdale's President and CEO. "Through community ownership, Brookdale can fully benefit from this powerful growth outlook rather than sharing in the value-creation from our operations. We are proud that by year end we expect to own more than 75% of our consolidated unit count."

Acquisition Transactions

Closing of Welltower Portfolio Acquisition

The Company acquired five communities (686 units) previously leased from Welltower Inc. for $175 million. The communities are primarily located in affluent or very affluent markets and together comprise 270 independent living units, 170 assisted living units, 152 memory care units, and 94 skilled nursing units with weighted average portfolio occupancy greater than 90%. The acquisition purchase price, including the benefit of a favorable purchase option discount, also reflects a significant discount to the Company's estimate of replacement cost.

Closing of Diversified Healthcare Trust Portfolio Acquisition

The Company acquired 25 communities (875 units) previously leased from Diversified Healthcare Trust for $135 million. This portfolio is geographically diverse, includes certain communities with performance well-above the Company average, and ranges in community size from 19 units to 92 units. The portfolio includes 556 assisted living units and 319 memory care units with weighted average portfolio occupancy of approximately 80%.

Financing Transactions

The Company funded the combined $310 million cost of the two acquisitions by means of $69 million of cash on hand and $241 million of mortgage debt financing sourced by CBRE National Senior Housing.

Ally Bank Mortgage Loan

The Company obtained $161 million of mortgage debt from Ally Bank, an existing Brookdale lender, including a combination of new loan proceeds and the refinancing of an existing loan. The $161 million loan has an initial three-year term and two one-year extension options, exercisable subject to certain performance criteria, with a final maturity date, including extension options, of February 2030. The debt is secured by first priority mortgages on 36 communities. At the time of closing, the Company repaid $50 million of Ally Bank debt on 11 communities, which held a final maturity date of February 2029.

Freddie Mac Mortgage Loans

The Company obtained an aggregate of $130 million in loans from CBRE National Senior Housing through its Freddie Mac Optigo® loan origination program. The non-recourse mortgage financing has a ten-year term and is secured by first priority mortgages on five communities. The debt bears interest at a fixed rate of 6.47% and is interest only for the first five years.

"We are pleased to have once again secured agency financing to support our business needs and strategic initiatives," said Dawn Kussow, Brookdale's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We appreciate Ally Bank, Freddie Mac, and CBRE for these financings and are grateful for their ongoing partnership."

